Asmussen | Illinois can learn from loss
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Earlier in the season, I wrote the current Illinois basketball team is different from other recent editions.
We are about to find out if I was correct.
So far, Brad Underwood's third team has risen to the challenge. Most times. And it has been able to avoid hangovers after a close, tough loss.
Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was one of those games. Iowa was gettable on its home court, where it had been nearly flawless this season.
Illinois let an opportunity slip away. To be fair, it was mostly Iowa's doing. Luka Garza made another pitch for national player of the year with 25 points and 10 boards.
Illinois has four days to get over it before it meets another ranked team. Maryland visits State Farm Center on Friday, looking to sweep the Illini.
Underwood thinks his guys will be motivated for the bounce back opportunity.
"I hope that's who we are," Underwood said. "Like we told our guys (Sunday), 'We're halfway through it. We've got 10 games to go.'"
Their goals remain in front of them. And reasonable. Win the Big Ten is at the top of the list.
"In this league, I don't know what will win it," Underwood said. "I don't know how many losses it's going to take to win this thing. Maybe there's a five-way tie. If I'm the league office, I'm going to start figuring out tiebreakers for eight teams. Who knows. You better strap in and you better get ready to play."
The Illini understand what's ahead. Sunday's loss served as a reminder there is plenty of work to do.
"It's always a motivation," senior guard Andres Feliz said. "We have to get better. That's something that we're going to do."
The team has been feeding off wins. Seven in a row going into Sunday.
Can the Illini feed off a loss?
"Absolutely," redshirt senior forward Kipper Nichols said. "We've been through a tough process to get to this point. We know what it is to come in and prepare the next day, try to get over the hump. We're ready."
Making a point
The Illini plan to learn from disappointment.
There was plenty of it in recent years. But that was another time and another team.
In the rugged Big Ten, losses happen. Especially on the road.
"One loss shouldn't make this team," junior guard Trent Frazier said. "We've been incredible with that. We've just got to continue to get better this week in practice."
Been there, done that
Losing at Iowa is nothing new for the Illini. Even the best teams in program history struggled at Carver-Hawkeye.
The first Illinois game I covered was in the building. Lou Henson's 1988-89 squad lost 86-82 to the No. 9 Hawkeyes. Didn't keep the Flyin' Illini from reaching the Final Four.
I talked to Illinois career scoring leader Deon Thomas before Sunday's tipoff.
What were his memories of the place?
Losing all four times he played there. The Illini career-scoring leader was 0-for-Carver.
There were close losses in the mix. Late plays often going against the Illiini.
In one, Illinois called a timeout it didn't have. That kind of stuff seems to happen often in Iowa City.
The fans were fired up Sunday. It was a good weekend in Iowa City, with the basketball team knocking off ranked Illinois and the wrestling team beating Penn State in front of a sold out crowd.
Good news for the Illini, they host Iowa on March 8 at State Farm Center.
As successful as Carver-Hawkeye has been for Iowa against Illinois, the SFC has been a house of horrors.
No need to tell you about Andy Kaufmann's three-pointer back in 1993, The most improbable Illini win I have seen this side of the 2005 regional final against Arizona.
Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).