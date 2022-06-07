CHAMPAIGN — If you are a fan of football recruiting — and you should be — get ready for a busy stretch.
Names are going on the commitment lists across the country. Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff are keeping a steady pace.
On Sunday and Monday alone, the Illini added four commitments: defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless from Lexington, Ky., offensive lineman Rico Jackson from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., defensive end Patrick Farrell from Chicago St. Rita and quarterback Cal Swanson from Ardmore, Okla..
The recruiting rankings put together by Rivals.com and 247 Sports are being constantly updated. Your favorite school might climb several spots in a blink of an eye.
As of early Monday afternoon, Illinois was listed No. 33 by 247. That was good for ninth in the Big Ten.
Does the ranking matter? Not yet. Illinois has only filled a third of its 2023 class. That percentage could drop if Bielema gets his way and the NCAA does away with its yearly scholarship limit. The coach makes a good argument for allowing programs to fill their rosters to the overall limit of 85 without regard to the season maximum of 25. That’s a discussion for another column.
Here, the question is how are the Illini doing? One of the first items I check is where Illinois is ranked relative to the rest of the Big Ten West. Those are the six schools Illinois plays every season.
In this case, Northwestern is second in the Big Ten (between Penn State and Ohio State) and fourth nationally. Coming off a very un-Wildcat-like 3-9 season, Pat Fitzgerald and his staff are loading up. They have 17 commits so far, including four from Illinois. It’s more quantity than quality, with only one four-star prospect (Ohio linebacker Nigel Glover) and the rest three-star recruits.
So, Team Purple has a head start on the rest of the West, but can be caught later in the year.
Iowa (No. 14 overall), Minnesota (No. 20) and Nebraska (No. 26) are West teams also in front of Illinois. At least for Monday.
Iowa has one commit from Illinois: John Nestor, a three-star cornerback at Chicago Marist.
Minnesota landed Benet Academy tight end Pierce Walsh.
Illinois is ahead of Wisconsin in the 247 ratings. The Badgers have just six players in their class and half are from the Land of Lincoln.
Chicago Brother Rice defensive linemen Roderick Pierce has an Illini offer. Batavia linebacker Tyler Jansey and Nazareth Academy athlete Justin Taylor do not. That line about beauty being in the eye of the beholder is especially true when it comes to football recruiting.
Time on their sideBielema inherited a program coming off nine consecutive losing seasons. The previous coach, first-year Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith, let in-state recruiting fall off in a big way.
A top priority for Bielema and his staff has been to repair relationships with the state’s high school coaches.
That seems to be going well. And should pay dividends in upcoming seasons.
Bielema’s first recruiting class was ranked No. 46 by 247. If it goes the way folks at Illinois hope, that ranking will climb each season.
Bielema’s classes at Arkansas were consistently rated in the Top 25.
It doesn’t have to be Top 25 every year. But it can’t be lower than 50 very often.
To win in college football, especially a conference as strong as the Big Ten, takes a healthy combination of talent and development.
The players Bielema and his staff recruit must be able to grow into Big Ten-caliber performers. They won’t all enter Illinois as finished products. Some will need time to add weight or strength. But if the frame and the want-to are there, then the program will have a chance.
Helping handsThe head coach gets all the glory. And a big chunk of the money.
But the person who can have the greatest effect on a program, and its recruiting value, is the strength coach. You have to figure meeting Tank Wright in the weight room was an important stop for the latest Illini commits.
Wright — and all other strength coaches — can lower the impact of recruiting mistakes. They take high school athletes and rebuild them into college players.
The Illini have the facility and the technology at the Smith Center to compete with the best in the Big Ten. The narrower the talent gap, the better their chances.
Bielema’s team can also make up some ground with its schemes/style of play. The offense has an advantage early in the 2022 season, with Barry Lunney Jr.’s Illinois system not seen by others. Opening opponent Wyoming might have a difficult time deciding what to prepare for when Illinois is on offense.
Bielema used the same advantage in the 2021 opener, when his first team beat Nebraska.
Lunney and the offense won’t show everything against the Cowboys. They can hold some back for the critical Big Ten opener Sept. 2 at Indiana.
And the Illini’s third opponent, Virginia, won’t know much about the Illini, either.
Much like the current recruits Bielema and his staff have landed. Their names might not mean much right now, but the effect these players have on the Illini program will be felt in years to come.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.