Asmussen | Illinois counting on Williams in a big way
CHAMPAIGN — He finished 129th nationally in catches per game last season.
This year, Isaiah Williams ranks much higher than that when it comes to his importance to Illinois’ new-look offense under first-year coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Like No. 1 or 2.
The converted quarterback caught 47 passes in 2021 during his first season at receiver. That was good for 13th in the Big Ten. Williams also tallied 525 receiving yards and four touchdowns for a 5-7 Illini team in 2021.
Solid numbers for sure. But they are about to go up.
“He’s that player that all coaches and media talk about,” Lunney said. “You have to figure out a way to get the football to Isaiah.”
Remember, Williams is not a lifelong receiver. Until last season, Williams played quarterback his whole life.
“Every day is a new day for him,” Lunney said.
Williams is putting in the time.
Lunney appreciates the effort.
“I see him working at his craft a lot on his own,” Lunney said. “That speaks volumes about him. He realizes that move for him last year was a good thing for him as a football player. He’s embraced that on a daily basis, whether it’s been the JUGS machine or in the office with Coach (George) McDonald on his own time asking questions. Or with me.”
Williams’ skill set is a plus at receiver. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound St. Louis native is “great in confined small spaces, in and out of cuts.
“He’s got something different than a lot of guys playing quarterback have,” Lunney said. “You saw that last season. We’re going to need to see it a lot this fall for us to be productive.”
Not only is Williams playing a mostly new position, he is learning a new offense. Lunney took over in early January for Tony Petersen.
Spring practices helped Williams get comfortable in the new scheme. And NCAA rules now allow offseason work.
“It’s been great running the offense,” Williams said. “It’s fast-paced. You get the ball laterally, vertically.”
Despite Williams’ solid performance in 2021, the Illini offense ranked near the bottom nationally in production. Lunney’s job is to fix it. Attitude is part of the change.
“He brought a swagger that’s just unique,” Williams said. “When you’ve got that swagger in the room, it’s easy for guys to follow behind you.
“We go out there, run some plays and we celebrate. Little things like that, it’s huge.”
Challenge acceptedWilliams seems to enjoy being counted on in Bret Bielema’s program.
“That just means I have to be a leader, first and foremost,” said Williams, now in his fourth season at Illinois. “Everything Coach B. stands for, just relating that to the guys. Honestly, we’ve got a whole bunch of guys that can go. It’s not just me.”
Williams expects improvement from the team’s young receivers. He has seen it in workouts.
“Man, those guys already taking leaps forward,” he said.
Williams’ performance in 2021 has many thinking he will take a leap forward, too. He has been mentioned among contenders for All-Big Ten honors. Not that he is thinking about it.
“I really don’t care about that stuff,” Williams said. “The only thing that matters is everything going on in this building (the Smith Center), how we feel about each other, what we say about each other. We’re going to go from there.”
The Big Ten is loaded with standout receivers, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Ohio State and Jayden Reed from Michigan State, two of the top contenders for the Biletnikoff Award. The Biletnikoff watch list will be released later in the summer. Not that Williams will take a look.
“Really, all I care about is winning,” Williams said. “Once you win, everything is going to take care of itself.”
A big fanWilliams is working primarily with McDonald. It’s tough love.
“That’s my guy,” Williams said. “One thing I learned from McDonald is he’s always hard on his best players. In his room, you never feel like, ‘Oh, I made it’ or ‘I’m there.’ He’s always challenging me. His challenging me makes me better every single day.”
McDonald suggested Williams watch video of different receivers.
“I take little things from everybody’s game,” Williams said.
Ready for moreWilliams wants to be involved in the Illinois return game.
“As much as I can,” he said. “If the coaches put me out there, that’s what I’m going to do.
“Honestly, I want to be on the field as much as I can, punt return, kick return, wide receiver, quarterback, running back, cornerback. Wherever the coaches want me.”
Though it seems like Williams has been at Illinois for a decade considering he committed to the program in March 2018, he actually has three more seasons of eligibility.
“I still feel young,” the 21-year-old said. “When I made the switch (to receiver), I was a freshman again.”
Before he made the move, Williams talked to his family in the St. Louis area.
“They were 100 percent behind me,” Williams said. “It’s one of the best decisions I ever made.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.