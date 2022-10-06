CHAMPAIGN — The fans gobbling up tickets for the Illinois football game against Iowa on Saturday night aren’t the only ones impressed with Bret Bielema’s team.
Three voters on The Associated Press Top 25 panel ranked the Illini this week.
Kirk Bohls, who is in his 50th year at the Austin (Texas) American-Statesman placed Illinois the highest at No. 22 after Illinois won 34-10 at Wisconsin last Saturday.
A simple question for the legendary reporter: Why?
“The fact that Bret’s team is 4-1, they won on the road, they won in impressive style against arguably one of the blue bloods of college football,” Bohls said. “It was just so resounding I thought they deserve some attention and a ranking. To hold Wisconsin to 2 yards rushing, that kind of speaks for itself. It looks like their defense is playing well.”
Like most voters, myself included, Bohls keeps a list of teams he feels are worthy of consideration. Illinois was on that list after its 3-1 start. The team’s lopsided win at Wisconsin pushed it over the top for Bohls. The rest was just math.
“I had nine teams in my personal Top 25 ballot last week that lost,” Bohls said. “I was looking for teams. I put a lot of new teams in there.”
Bohls included Syracuse, Tulane, Washington State and LSU among the new teams on his ballot. He already had upstart Kansas ranked.
Bohls has a ton of credibility as a reporter and as an AP voter. The just-turned 72-year-old has been named Texas sportswriter of the year multiple times and is considered the authority on Longhorns sports.
He joined the AP voting panel in 1980, the year Georgia won the national title thanks in large part to freshman running back Herschel Walker.
Bohls has often filled out his ballot in the wee hours of the morning after covering a late game. AP wants the votes turned in Sunday morning.
“I love it,” he said. “I enjoy doing it.”
Steady spot
Once on Bohls’ ballot, the team isn’t likely to fall off unless it loses. More likely, if Illinois continues to win, it will climb the rankings as teams ranked ahead get beat.
“I don’t start all over,” Bohls said. “But I am always willing to make drastic changes.”
Earlier this season, Bohls moved Appalachian State into his Top 15 after the Mountaineers stunned Texas A&M.
“I’m a big believer in head to head,” Bohls said. “Then they falter (with a loss to James Madison) and I drop them out. I’m not wedded to a team in a certain place.”
Bohls is one of the 10 AP voters currently ranking Ohio State No. 1 instead of Alabama or defending national champion Georgia. My ballot has had the Buckeyes at the top since the preseason.
Bohls has switched his No. 1 team this season, starting with Ohio State in the preseason, moving to Georgia after it pounded Oregon, then going to Alabama and back to Ohio State.
“I think it’s justified,” Bohls said.
Like all the voters, Bohls hears from different fan bases about how wrong he is. Especially on Twitter.
“I didn’t hear anything about Illinois, but I only get grief every 20 minutes. Sometimes, I can go a whole half an hour before I catch some grief,” he said. “One thing that’s puzzling is that I’ve gotten some Twitter stuff this week saying, ‘Oh, he doesn’t have BYU ranked. Texas lost to them. Why is he still holding a grudge?’ Well, I have them ranked 18th. I don’t know if the reading comprehension is low or what. I get it from all types. You have to put yourself out there and have thick skin.”
Bohls hasn’t had a chance to watch much of Illinois live this season.
“I just see highlights,” Bohls said.
He is paying attention. Bohls knows about star running back Chase Brown and upcoming games against Iowa and Minnesota. And he is aware the team doesn’t have Ohio State or Penn State on the regular-season schedule.
“They have winnable games,” Bohls said.
His focus is on the Texas games he covers, including Saturday’s Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas against bitter rival Oklahoma.
“I love it,” Bohls said. “It’s one of my favorite events to cover.”
Weighing in
Besides Bohls, the other voters who selected Illinois were Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Sam McKewon of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald.
They both had Illinois at No. 25.
Murphy has been at his paper since 2007 and covered Bielema during his five season coaching the Razorbacks.
Why did Murphy rank Illinois?
“Dominating win at Wisconsin in Bielema’s return game,” Murphy said. “The offense is coming on.”
Murphy watched most of the Illinois-Indiana game on Sept. 2, a 23-20 victory for the Hoosiers.
“Honestly, the Illini could be 5-0,” Murphy said.
With a win Saturday against Iowa, Illinois will have a chance to move into the Top 25. But it is far from guaranteed.
In the current poll, Illinois is 36th overall, receiving six points. Should the team win to improve to 5-1, the number of points will increase.
Will it be enough to climb 11 spots? Good question.
Two other Big Ten schools ahead of Illinois in the “also receiving votes” category: No. 32 Maryland and No. 34 Minnesota. The Gophers just dropped out of the Top 25 after a loss to Purdue.
Pay attention to what else happens in the Top 25 and among the others receiving votes this upcoming weekend.
The No. 25 team in the current rankings, LSU, had 108 points. Points are awarded based on where a team is placed by the voters. You get 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 for second and so on down the list.
Current No. 1 Alabama has a two-point edge against No. 2 Georgia, while No. 3 Ohio State is 35 points behind.