Illinois won’t find a home on my final Associated Press Top 25 ballot.
Not after Monday’s 19-10 loss to inspired Mississippi State at the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
The Bulldogs will make it. Probably somewhere in the high teens or low 20s. They entered at No. 23 and will move up a few spots.
Mississippi State didn’t play a great game, but that was totally understandable. New coach Zach Arnett held the team together after the unexpected loss of beloved coach Mike Leach less than a month ago. If Arnett finds the right person to take control of his offense, the rest of the SEC has another tough opponent to deal with every season. Yikes.
A better question for Illinois fans: Will their favorite team be a pain for the rest of the Big Ten in 2023?
And will Illinois be part of my preseason Top 25?
Right now, the answers lean toward yes. Sort of. Maybe.
A lot depends on what happens in the coming days and weeks in terms of staffing and roster reshuffling.
The first postseason move by coach Bret Bielema — to promote Aaron Henry to defensive coordinator — looks on the mark. Despite missing key pieces in the secondary (Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and Taz Nicholson), Henry’s guys played winning football most of Monday.
Sure, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards, but he did that to a lot of teams. With one year left, he will finish his career in Starkville as the all-time leading passer by a wide margin. So no disgrace when he completes 29 of 44 passing attempts.
More important, the Illini picked off Rogers twice, one of the thefts by freshman and future star Matthew Bailey. Henry is a big plus for the Illinois staff. As is new hire Antonio Fenelus, another former Wisconsin standout. Badgers South? Sounds like a plan.
Bielema has other decisions to make. He needs another coach on defense to replace departed Kevin Kane. And there is a hole on offense, where running backs coach Cory Patterson also left for West Lafayette.
Don’t look for the final two spots to be be filled for a few weeks as Bielema waits on candidates from the NFL.
Comings and goings
Multiple Illinois players have to decide on their pro futures.
It makes sense for defensive linemen Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton to play one more season in college. Their draft grades will only go up with another year and unlike running backs and receivers, they aren’t quite as susceptible to career-threatening injuries.
Linebacker Tarique Barnes wasn’t a “I’m definitely coming back” when asked about it late in the season. And offensive linemen Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams also have pro-tential. Again with linemen, the chance for devastating injury is minimized. Would they be better off playing another year in the Big Ten? Probably.
Illinois needs all its linemen back on both sides of the ball. On offense, it is losing Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom. If Pearl and Adams go, talented offensive line coach Bart Miller will be almost starting from scratch.
Tommy DeVito, who had one of the best seasons ever by a first-year Illini quarterback, will be missed. If he had been allowed to return, it would have been a bonus for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. Oh, well.
Instead, the Illini will likely go with Mississippi transfer Luke Altmyer, who will have the advantage like DeVito did of participating in spring ball.
If the blocking struggles like it did Monday, giving up seven sacks, then any quarterback other than Tom Brady won’t make much of a difference.
Clearly, the Illini offense has room for growth. The unit was so much better than the 2021 model. Is there a chance for another jump? Might need one if the defense suffers unexpected losses.
The offense could use some tweaking when it comes to end-of-the-game and end-of-half situations. The team wasted an opportunity to try to score on the final play of the second quarter, running when a Hail Mary by DeVito might have produced game-deciding points. There was really no down side to throwing the ball on the final play.
Schedule stuffHow do I feel about the 2023 Illinois schedule after seeing the results of the bowls? Well, it is trickier than I first imagined.
While Maryland’s offense struggled against North Carolina State, the defense stood strong. The players must have really wanted to see Mike Locksley get a bucket of mayonnaise dumped on his head. Me too. He was a good sport.
Playing the Terrapins in College Park on Oct. 14 won’t be easy for Illinois. Locksley is 1-0 against Bielema and Illinois.
Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, three teams Illinois stuffed in 2022, all played well in their bowl wins. Iowa’s defense was dominant against Kentucky at the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., and will have an actual functional quarterback in 2023 (Michigan transfer Cade McNamara) when Illinois visits Iowa City on Nov. 18. The Illini also travel to Minnesota and host new coach Luke Fickell and Wisconsin on Oct. 21. Fickell automatically makes the Badgers better.
Nebraska has a new coach, Matt Rhule, so the Oct. 7 game in Champaign will be more competitive than in the past.
The Sept. 2 season opener against Toledo is no gimme. Jason Candle’s Rockets won nine games, including the MAC title game and the Boca Raton Bowl. Nothing Candle would like better than to beat a Big Ten team.
The trip to Purdue on Sept. 30 just got a whole lot more interesting with the hiring of Ryan Walters as the Boilermakers’ new coach. Wonder how many times I will ask about it that week? At least a few.
Walters, Kane and Patterson are good guys who had a positive effect at Illinois.
And the second game of the Illinois season at Kansas on Sept. 9 figures to be a doozy. Lance Leipold’s team played the most exciting game of the bowl season, losing 55-53 in triple overtime to Arkanas at the Liberty Bowl. The Jayhawks bring back many of their top players and will enjoy a rare visit from a Big Ten school.
I haven’t even listed the biggest challenge of 2023, a Sept. 16 visit from Penn State to Champaign Doubt it will be better than the nine-overtimer they played the last time the two teams met.
To sum it up, Illinois will be heavily favored against Florida Atlantic, Indiana and Northwestern.
It will be a small favorite at home against Toledo and Nebraska, call Purdue a tossup and make Illinois an underdog against Kansas, Penn State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. If Bielema goes 8-4 against that schedule, with the personnel losses the team suffered, then he deserves another big raise and more years at the end of his contract.
To be continued ... in 242 days.
Can’t wait.