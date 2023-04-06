CHAMPAIGN — It is the part of the wide receiver position that doesn’t get enough attention. Or glory. One that is vital to the success of an offense.
Catching? Running after the grab? Those are all good. But the correct answer is ... blocking.
And Illinois junior Pat Bryant excels at it.
“Pat’s really good,” Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “He sets the standard there.”
But Bryant is not the only dedicated blocker among the Illinois receivers on Bret Bielema’s roster.
“Tough, smart and dependable, Coach B. talks about a lot,” Lunney said. “Those receivers are tough and they get after it. That’s a big part of we are, the identity out there on the perimeter.”
Bryant created lanes for everybody: other receivers, tight ends and, of course, the running backs.
In 2022, he worked with one of the best in school history in Chase Brown. The Canadian is headed to the NFL, leaving carries for Reggie Love III, Josh McCray and a handful of talented younger backs.
With Brown gone, the work for Bryant and the rest of the receivers reaches another level of importance.
“We depended on (Brown) a lot last year,” Bryant said. “We know we don’t have that now. We’re going to go out there, create explosive plays and change the game.”
How? It starts with their workouts in the offseason. And connecting with the quarterbacks. Bryant likes what he sees from Luke Altmyer, John Paddock, Donovan Leary and Co.
“We have great competition in the quarterback room,” he said. “I’m looking to see who our starter is going to be.”
And said starter will be looking to Bryant, who will line up at a bunch of different spots.
“Just anywhere,” he said. “Just trying to get the ball as much as possible.”
Helping handsBryant was more than just a standout blocker in 2022. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Bryant finished third on the team with 34 catches and second in receiving yards with 453. He led the team with 13.3 yards per catch, which ranked 16th in the Big Ten.
“Pat is so consistent in his performance,” Lunney said. “And in the attitude he brings on a daily basis”
Bryant is quick to credit his teammates and coaches for his performance. His catch total rose from just six as a freshman.
He singled out Illini star Isaiah Williams.
“Ever since I came in as a freshman, he took me under his wing and taught me the game, taught me everything I need to do,” Bryant said.
Bryant wants to pass on some of the lessons he learned from Williams. Like Williams, he is trying to be more vocal with his younger teammates.
“Show them the standard. Teach them how to play at the University of Illinois,” he said.
It is natural for him, going back to his days at Atlantic Coast High School in Jacksonville, Fla.
“I’ve always been a leader,” he said.
The talent is thereThe receivers are expected to have a more significant impact on the offense in 2023. Williams is coming off an 82-catch season and three of the top four return.
“It’s just growing and developing off last year,” Bryant said. “This could be our year. We’ll be one of the best receiving corps in the Big Ten as well as college football.”
Lunney sees improvement at the position.
“Casey Washington last year at the end of the season started playing his best football,” Luney said. “I think he’s kind of picked up where he left off there. He’s proven and continues to prove he is capable of making plays. He’s strong and fast and can high point the ball.”
The freshmen will contribute, too. Kenari Wilcher is already on campus, participating in spring ball.
“He’s from Florida and I’m from Florida, as well,” Bryant said. “We’re just ballplayers. He’s definitely going to be a great player. I can’t wait to see him out there on the field this year.”
Redshirt freshmen Shawn Miller and Ashton Hollins are looking to be more involved in Lunney’s offense too. Sophomores Hank Beatty and Keion Battle are fighting for playing time, as well.