You never know what an NCAA tournament selection committee is going to do ... in any sport.
But the two coaches in charge of the Illinois tennis teams — Evan Clark (women) and Brad Dancer (men) — understand they have work to do this weekend if they want a nod on Monday from the NCAA into each sport’s 64-team tournament.
Both Clark and Dancer figured their teams needed two wins at the Big Ten tournament this weekend.
“Right now, we’re standing with our backs against the wall,” Dancer said. “That’s the reality of it. It’s a big weekend for Illinois tennis.”
Does Dancer, in his 18th season in charge of the Illini, have any tricks he can use? A special way to motivate his team?
“We’re really trying to focus on what our guys do well,” he said. “Let’s get them in that space where they feel confident in what they’re doing.”
The Illini need to advance at the Big Ten tournament to continue their season.
“We better start winning some matches to get in,” Dancer said.
The women’s team opened Thursday night at Iowa City, Iowa, against the host Hawkeyes, winning 4-3. No. 4 Wisconsin is next for No. 5 Illinois on Friday, with first serve set for 6 p.m.
Beat the Badgers and the Illini are likely continuing their season at a to-be-determined NCAA regional site.
Illinois entered the Big Ten tournament 15-8 overall and 8-3 in the conference. The team had won seven of its last nine matches.
“We ended the regular season the right way,” said Clark, in his seventh season leading the Illini. “There’s a lot on the line. We’re on the bubble to make the NCAA tournament. We’re trying to block that out and take one match at a time.”
The Illinois women are looking to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019. The 2020 season was cut because of COVID-19 and the team finished 9-9 last season against Big Ten-only competition, not qualifying for the NCAA tournament.
Getting back to NCAA play is important for the coach and his program.
“That’s the expectation,” Clark said. “We’re going to be right there.
“You don’t want to apply too much pressure to the team. At the same time, it’s kind of a cool situation to be in too because you kind of control your own destiny a little bit.”
Similar boatDancer’s sixth-seeded Illini didn’t have to go in Thursday’s first round in Madison, Wis. They drew a difficult opening match on Friday, playing host and No. 3 Wisconsin at 6 p.m. The teams met April 10 in Madison, with the Badgers winning 4-3.
Beat the Badgers and the Illini likely draw No. 2 seed Michigan in the semifinals. The Wolverines knocked of Illinois 4-1 in a match earlier this season in Ann Arbor. Michigan was ranked No. 20 at the time. They played again April 1 at Atkins Tennis Center with then-No. 6 Michigan winning 4-1 again.
Dancer’s team enters the weekend 13-13 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten.
The Illini have played well in recent matches, taking four in a row against Northwestern, Eastern Illinois, Indiana and Purdue.
“That’s a positive thing,” Dancer said. “We still have our warts that we’ve mentioned all year long, so there is no disguising that.”
Not that he and assistant coach Marcos Asse try to.
“Marcos always says, ‘Let’s not pop the zit. Let’s focus on the things we do really well,’” Dancer said. “We’re trying to emphasize that this week. We have capable players to go out and be successful this weekend.”
The squad has been hit hard by injuries, with Alex Petrov and Will Mroz unable to finish the season.
End gameBoth Illinois tennis teams have a huge carrot out there. Albeit one that looks very far away.
For the second time in history, Illinois is hosting the NCAA championships. The eight-team men’s and women’s events are scheduled for May 19-22 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana. The individual tournaments for men’s and women’s singles and doubles is from May 23-28.
The goal for both Illini teams has been to play in and host the NCAA team tournaments. Failing to make it is at least a disappointment. If not worse.
“The only word I can use is embarrassing,” Dancer said. “We’re trying to be here and put a great show on. We want our fans and everyone else to be incredibly excited to come out and watch us at the NCAA championships.”
In 2013, Illinois hosted the NCAA championships, but Dancer’s team didn’t make the cut.
“The irony of it is right now, and things can change, the two worst teams I’ve ever coached on paper are 2013 and now 2022, the two years we hosted the NCAA championships,” Dancer said. “That will tell you about how good I am with timing and making it all come together.”
He’s poking fun at himself. Unfairly in my opinion. Dancer has continued the great work started by Craig Tiley, helping to turn a northern school into a national title contender. Illinois reached the Sweet 16 last season.
“We had pretty high expectations this year,” Dancer said. “We really felt we could do some damage. Needless to say, we haven’t.”
Clark will experience the NCAA tournament as host for the first time in his Illinois tenure.
“We’re so appreciative of the administration allowing us to bid on it,” Clark said. “It’s a great thing to have in our back yard.”
The NCAA tournament used to bring the final 16 teams to the championship site. Now, it is only the final eight.
To reach Khan, teams must win in the first round, second round and Sweet 16.
“Even in your best, best year,” Clark said, “that is a tough thing to do.”