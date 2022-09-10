Asmussen | Illinois vs. Virginia, nine years in the making
CHAMPAIGN — Pop quiz: When did Illinois and Virginia decide to schedule home-and-home matchups in football starting in 2021? Two years ago? Five?
Wrong and wronger. It was nine years ago when then-Illini athletic director Mike Thomas announced the two-game set. That was four Illinois head coaches ago.
The teams wrap up their first-ever regular-season series Saturday with a 3 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium on ESPNU. Virginia won at Charlottesville 42-14 last year.
The only other games between the schools came in bowls, Illinois winning a pair in the 1990s at Orlando (Florida Citrus) and Miami (Micronpc.com).
If the Illini and the Cavs decide to play again down the road, they will have to wait a while. Illinois doesn’t have a nonconference opening until 2026.
Thanks to the work of recently retired athletic department official Warren Hood, the schedule is in good shape for the upcoming seasons.
When it is time to add opponents and dates, it falls into the domain of Roger Denny, Illinois executive senior associate AD/chief operating officer. He joined the staff in July 2021. What is the first step when scheduling nonconference games?
“The process can start in a variety of ways — us identifying a schedule opening and seeking opponents, opponents reaching out to us, or in some instances we may be contacted by a third party looking to host a neutral-site game,” Denny said. “Either way, the process necessarily starts with identifying common openings.”
That might be more difficult than you think.
“Generally, there aren’t many teams with matching open weeks, so the pool of possible games is somewhat limited,” Denny said.
Denny isn’t going to pick the opponents on his own. He will get advice from Illinois coach Bret Bielema and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman. Illinois football chief of staff Mark Taurisani also plays a role.
“Coach Bielema and Josh will be closely involved in any scheduling decisions,” Denny said.
How the contact is made and with who depends on the situation. In the some cases, it goes athletic director to athletic director. Or coach to coach. All options are available.
Looking aheadBielema had no say in the nonconference schedule this season. Or in 2021 either. It was done long before the second-year Illini coach arrived on campus.
But he will add his two cents in for upcoming seasons.
“Future scheduling in college football has changed so much since I became a head coach (in 2006),” Bielema said.
“Back then, I remember distinctly Coach (Barry) Alvarez and I having a conversation about playing TCU in a nonconference game. We had a home-for-home with them when I was at Arkansas, but we were talking about playing them at Wisconsin (in 2010).”
They didn’t schedule the game. But the teams played ... in the 2011 Rose Bowl.
“They were undefeated and we were there as their opponent and lost a heartbreaker in that one (21-19),” Bielema said. “I think about that all the time because when you are scheduling things so far in advance, you never really know what the other opponent is going to be.”
The expansion of both the Big Ten (Southern California and UCLA join in 2024 to make it a 16-team league) and the College Football Playoff (soon to feature 12 teams) makes scheduling tricky.
“We don’t even know next year’s schedule from a Big Ten standpoint,” Bielema said.
Once there are answers, the nonconference scheduling can pick up again.
Illinois knows it will be host Toledo and Florida Atlantic in 2023 and play at Kansas. Kansas, Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois visit Champaign in 2024. A trip to Duke and home games with Ohio and Western Michigan are on the docket for 2025.
After that, the only games scheduled are a return trip to Duke in 2026, a home game against Illinois State in 2028 and an eight-game series with Missouri that starts in 2026 and is set to conclude in 2035, with a two-year break in 2030 and 2031. Those games are listed for home sites, but a trip or two back to St. Louis wouldn’t be a surprise if an acceptable venue exists.
Bielema likes to be involved. But once the schedule is decided, he will have his team ready to go play.
“There are definite philosophies, but those might change as well.” Bielema said.
Fans seem to enjoy watching their favorite team face schools from the Midwest, which makes the Kansas and Missouri series so logical. If the idea is to play against nearby Power Five opponents, others that work include Iowa State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville and Vanderbilt.
Looking backBielema’s coach at Iowa, the late legend Hayden Fry, was willing to play anybody. He helped build Iowa in the early 1980s with challenging games against Nebraska (then in the Big Eight), Oklahoma, Penn State (then an independent) and UCLA. He kept it up during Bielema’s playing days.
In the defensive lineman’s first year on the field in 1989, the Hawkeyes hosted Oregon and Tulsa and traveled to bitter rival Iowa State.
In 1990, Iowa hosted Cincinnati and Iowa State to open the season. The third game was a humdinger, as Fry took his team to play at defending national champion Miami.
Believe it or not, the schedule was even more difficult two years later, when the Hawkeyes hosted defending national champion Miami, while also hosting North Carolina State and Iowa State and traveling to Big Eight power Colorado.
During Bielema’s redshirt year in 1988, the Hawkeyes opened with a loss at Hawaii and also dropped a home game to ranked Colorado. The Buffaloes had a roster full of future pros.
“I remember sitting there on the sidelines thinking, ‘Holy cow, what a way to start,’” Bielema said. “I think every team evolves a little bit. It’s an unpredictable world in college football.”
Bielema’s first game as a head coach came in 2006 against Bowling Green at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Omar Jacobs, a standout quarterback for the Falcons in 2004 and 2005, left early for the NFL so the Badgers didn’t have to contend with him.
“We played very well and won that game,” Bielema said. “A year earlier they were a completely different football program.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.