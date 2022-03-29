Sixty-four teams are gone from the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, including the favorite of Champaign-Urbana.
Who to root for now with the Illini into the second week of their offseason? Let’s do it by process of elimination of the teams that will tip it off Saturday night.
Duke? Nope. It’s like pulling for the Patriots. Yeah, yeah, it might be nice to see Mike Krzyzewski go out like John Wooden and win his final game. But aging Wooden was revered and lovable. Coach K scolded his guys after they lost the regular-season finale. Next.
Villanova? Meh. Wake me up when the game is over. Nothing wrong with passing all the time ... at Hickory High. Next.
North Carolina? Never. Not ever. If the folks in C-U hold a grudge — and they do — they will always remember the way the 2005 “should have been missing half their team” Tar Heels edged Illinois for the national title.
And there were some shaky early calls, too. My sense is North Carolina ranks just behind Auburn on the C-U enemy of the community list. Even with good-guy Hubert Davis now in charge, the relationship is broken. Next.
So that leaves a final school. The one I’d suggest you root for in New Orleans: Kansas. (I instinctively ducked when I typed the last line.)
Of course, there are hard feelings toward the school in Lawrence, Kan. It makes total sense. After the 2002-03 season, Kansas swooped in and took coach Bill Self away from Illinois.
There is no way to know what would have happened had Self, who compiled a 78-24 record and two Big Ten titles in three seasons with the Illini, stayed in C-U. A lot of wins for sure. And maybe a national title or two.
When Self left for his dream job, he had a great thing going in C-U. Two future NBA first-round picks on his team, including star Deron Williams. Recruiting was in fine shape. His paychecks were destined to be the biggest in the Big Ten.
But when Kansas called, Self couldn’t say no. Despite the near-perfect situation in C-U.
Want to know who is really to blame for Self leaving Illinois?
Matt Doherty.
If he had been able to handle his job at North Carolina, the dominoes that led Roy Williams to leave Kansas for Chapel Hill, N.C., wouldn’t have toppled.
Right moveMost of us are faced with career choices. Do I leave Job A for more money at Job B? But it is rarely a public operation.
Coaches don’t have the option to move on in anonymity. When they go, it is front-page news. Like it was when Self left Illinois for Kansas on April 21, 2003.
You’d have to say, as Self did last week in Chicago, it worked out well.
In his 19th season, Self has never missed the NCAA tournament in charge of Kansas. The Jayhawks won a national title in 2008 and have been to three other Final Fours. Sunday’s 76-50 win against Miami moved Kansas into a semifinal game at 5:09 p.m. Saturday against Villanova. Win that one and the Jayhawks will play the Duke-North Carolina survivor next Monday night for the national title in New Orleans.
Self has already earned a spot in the Naismith Hall of Fame, getting inducted in 2017. He has piled up conference title after conference title while filling his bank account. Money spends well in Lawrence.
Trouble ahead?In 2021, Self signed a lifetime contract with Kansas. That pretty much eliminates the idea of him trying his hand at the NBA. I always figured Self would want a shot at pro ball, following the jumps of other prominent college coaches.
At age 59, he can work as long as he’d like. But there is a cloud hanging over the Kansas program, accusations of serious NCAA rules violations. They have been denied by the school and Self.
Self’s detractors first point to the accusations. Are they a reason to not root for him? That’s an individual call.
At some time in the future, all the questions will be properly answered. It isn’t going to happen before Saturday, that is for certain.
So, I’m going with Kansas in the Final Four. Let the blowback begin.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.