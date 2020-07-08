Every time I have talked to Josh Imatorbhebhe in the last year, I get smarter.
Illinois football’s star receiver is thoughtful and insightful. He has seen college sports from multiple angles.
So, it was no surprise to me last week when the 22-year-old Imatorbhebhe went to Twitter with his idea to have an NCAA Players Association.
“We have absolutely no representation when it comes to decision making,” Imatorbhebhe wrote.
Of course, the reaction was swift. Some of it positive and encouraging, suggesting Imatorbhebhe lead the way.
“Band together! Start one. You absolutely need a voice in all of this,” one post read.
“Y’all are speaking out and I love it. Do what you gotta do and we got your back!” tweeted another.
Other comments were negative.
“Don’t play bro, nobody is forcing you to get a free education and exposure. Walk away, get a better deal,” one wrote.
“Quit whining. You have it better then 90% of the people in the world, AND after college, if you take it seriously, you will have a great career with alumni always willing to help. You live in a bubble and have no clue,” tweeted another.
Argue whichever side you want. Social media seems to exist most days just for this purpose. But in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, it makes a lot of sense to give athletes more of a say.
They are the reason folks come to stadiums (cross your fingers) or tune in on the big screen (keep that remote handy). Consider the greatness we have watched on fields and courts across the nation. Brilliant, courageous, spectacular performances that will stay in our heads until the end. Juice Williams against Ohio State and Deron Williams against Arizona.
Lifetime memories.
So, if an NCAA Players Association would make it better, why object?
I promise, the athletes have great ideas on what’s right with their sports and what needs to be fixed. We should welcome their voices with open minds.
Seen it all
Why not Imatorbhebhe?
He was a top recruit, who picked a traditional power (Southern Cal).
Injuries played a part in keeping Imatorbhebhe from having the kind of success he expected with the Trojans.
So, he made a move. Imatorbhebhe came to Illinois last season as a graduate transfer ahead of the 2019 seasons. With no guarantees other than he would get a chance.
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith realized early Imatorbhebhe had special skills: athleticism and an uncanny ability to go get the ball in traffic. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Imatorbhebhe turned 50-50 balls into 100-0.
Without Imatorbhebhe’s monster game at East Lansing (178 yards), Illinois doesn’t win. Which would have meant no bowl bid.
Imatorbhebhe led the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns. His nine scores were only one off the record set by the best receivers in program history, David Williams and Brandon Lloyd.
Smith calls Imatorbhebhe one of the centerpieces of the Illinois offense. He provides a dependable threat for quarterback Brandon Peters, who enters his second season as a starter.
Lovie Smith has always encouraged his players to get involved. Imatorbhebhe and linebacker Milo Eifler are using their platform to raise concerns. Like other students have forever.
Been here before
Seems like only yesterday that Northwestern quarterback Kain Colter and 10 teammates sought to be represented by a labor union. Actually, it was more than six years ago. And five since the National Labor Relations Board ultimately denied the request.
Northwestern players held a secret ballot on unionization. While they didn’t get it, there were some concessions made by both the school and Big Ten. And some bruised egos.
Today, players feel empowered by societal changes and are understandably nervous about their health.
Ongoing questions persist about the viability of playing football amid the pandemic. Some athletes are opting to sit out the season. Others are looking for more/better answers to the risks involved.
Each day/week/month, we learn more about the disease and its impact both immediately and long term.
The players want to know what they are getting into before they get into it.
Seems like a logical step to me.
