Asmussen | Injuries, opponent add to challenges
CHAMPAIGN — To anyone craving adversity with their college football, have I got the team for you.
Illinois has buckets full of it.
Start with the obvious stuff. Bret Bielema’s team has lost two games in a row and fallen out of command in the Big Ten West. It is no longer in The Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Ending the streak won’t be easy given the team’s upcoming opponent. Michigan is 10-0, ranked No. 3 and three wins away from a return trip to the College Football Playoff that only the most optimistic Wolverines fans saw coming.
Michigan has been set as an early 17-point favorite, a number that feels on the low side at the moment.
But wait. There’s more.
Illinois might have to try to beat Michigan without its star player. Tailback Chase Brown, a guy the school has been pushing for the Heisman Trophy, suffered a nasty looking leg injury late against Purdue. His status is to be determined, Bielema said during his Monday press conference at Memorial Stadium.
The coach is hoping the star returns to the field ASAP.
“Just for Chase,” Bielema said Monday afternoon. “I think the things I’ve learned about Chase have gone beyond even the expectations I thought he was going to be able to do.”
Like Brown’s blocking.
“He had a pass (protection) on Saturday against a very good pass rusher,” Bielema said. “He was in a one-on-one inside out pass rush and his (protection) was incredible.
“From what I’ve witnessed out of Chase and from what I witnessed out of some of my running backs go play in the NFL for seven, eight, nine, 10 years, he’s as good as anyone I’’ve ever had and has a chance to be the best I’ve ever coached.”
Illinois can win without Brown at full go, but it will be a heavy lift. The building Saturday won’t help.
Michigan Stadium has been the Big House of Horrors for the Illini through the years. Michigan is 35-11-1 at home against the team from the south.
The last Illinois win came in 2008, a 45-20 decision that required an extraordinary performance by quarterback Juice Williams. He threw for 310 yards and ran for another 121, setting a stadium record for total offense.
They will show upThe outside world looks at the Illini situation and sees trouble. But ...
“From inside our building, it’s the next opportunity,” Bielema said. “I can’t stress enough that that’s how we kind of look at things. That’s how we talk about it.”
If Illinois wins at Michigan, it will rank among the top two or three upsets in program history. The coach is more interested in the now.
“I think a win would be critical just because of where we are in our division, where we are in jockeying and putting ourselves for postseason play,” Bielema said. “To play Michigan and beat them at Michigan, a lot of people will talk about it. But for me, I don’t see it as any different. Nothing disrespectful. It’s a great atmosphere.”
In Bielema’s office, there is a wall with a shot of every stadium the team visits. Including Michigan Stadium.
“In recruiting, I talk about that,” Bielema said. “If we’re recruiting a kid from Michigan, I’ll say ‘Hey, come here, I’ll take you there two or three times. I’ll pay for the plane ticket, I’ll give you dinner and let you play football with my uniform.’ I use the other teams’ stadiums as a selling point.”
Rare lookNot like Illinois and Michigan play very often. Unlike the old, 10-team Big Ten when they met every year, Illinois hasn’t seen the Wolverines since 2019 and just twice in the past decade.
Only two of the current Illini have played in Ann Arbor: transfer quarterback Art Sitkowski started for Rutgers. And Brown played there for Western Michigan in 2018, gaining 34 yards on seven carries in a 49-3 loss.
The coach knows all about playing Michigan, both home and away. He was 3-2 against the Wolverines while coaching at Wisconsin, including a win in Ann Arbor.
Bielema also won at Michigan Stadium as a player at Iowa, with the Hawkeyes taking a 24-23 decision in 1990. During Bielema’s two seasons at Illinois, his team has shown the ability to win road games. None bigger than the nine-overtime victory at Penn State in 2021, a game that might get mentioned a few times this week.
“There’s a lot of guys on our team that played at Penn State,” Bielema said. “It’s similar in nature, 110,000 or whatever the number ends up being on Saturday.”
Temperatures Saturday at kickoff will be in the low 20s. No biggie for the Illini, who had weather prep the past two weekends at home.
“Our guys kind of embrace to go into somebody else’s place and live in that moment,” Bielema said. “We have a 74-man travel roster that will match their 74-man-man hotel roster. We play on the same field. We share the same tunnel, as I’m sure everybody’s heard.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.