CHAMPAIGN — What does it take for Illinois men’s basketball fans to think the sky is falling?
Well, a lopsided loss at Northwestern can sure spark it. Especially days before 14th-ranked Wisconsin visits State Farm Center.
Sitting in my inbox Thursday morning was an email from one of the Illini faithful. It was in all capital letters, which I take to mean he has serious concerns.
In summation, the author blamed Illinois’ 9-5 start on sixth-year Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who the writer said has lost the team. Not being inside the Illini locker room or very good at reading minds, it it difficult to know if that is the case. But the team isn’t functioning at close to same level it was earlier in the season.
Even with all its coach-related issues, it is doubtful Texas would lose to the Illini today. Same for UCLA, which is 10-0 since back-to-back losses to Illinois and Baylor before Thanksgiving in Las Vegas.
The wins against the Bruins and Longhorns had Illinois fans talking about a top seed in the 2023 NCAA tournament. You were almost waiting for someone to say “Kofi who?”
How much different would Illinois look today if man/mountain Mr. Cockburn decided to spend one more year in college instead of trying pro ball in Japan?
Last year’s Illini had an identity built around the big guy. Throw the ball inside, let him do his Shaquille O’Neal impersonation and watch the points and rebounds pile up. When the team lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament, again, some suggested the team might be better off if it was not so locked into the half-court style.
And for the first month of the season, that was a valid point. The team was 7-2 with a great NCAA tournament resume. The only losses were on the road (at Maryland) and at a neutral site (against now No. 11 Virginia) No sweat there.
On the clockEarlier in the week, I wrote Illinois had a good chance to win five in a row and zoom up the Big Ten standings.
Man, was that wrong.
The Illini seemed to panic Wednesday night when Northwestern surged ahead in the second half. It was not a confidence-inspiring moment for fans.
Underwood’s team is 0-3 in the Big Ten, tied for last with Minnesota and Nebraska. Few, if any, think the Gophers or Cornhuskers are bound for the NCAA tournament. Illinois, after its solid start with two impressive nonconference wins, was supposed to be a lock.
Most bracketologists, including ESPN legend Joe Lunardi, still think Illinois will make the 68-team field.
But it won’t be among the Top 16 seeds, meaning the team will have to play far from home again. With a likely humdinger opponent in the second round. Two years ago, underseeded Loyola. Last year, powerhouse Houston. If Illinois makes the tournament it will be an underdog in every round after the first. For those who know their Illinois basketball history, being the lower seed has rarely been a winning formula,
Slippery slopeWas the not-as-close-as-it-sounds 73-60 loss Wednesday only the start of Illinois’ troubles? The answer should arrive by about 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Wisconsin used to be a royal pain for Illinois, winning 15 in a row. But Underwood’s guys put a stop to that and have taken four in a row against the Badgers. Pushing the streak to five would be a good thing before the teams meet again Jan. 28 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Including the game on Saturday, Illinois has 17 left in the Big Ten. To feel comfortable about an NCAA tournament berth, it needs to take nine of those games. Ten would be better.
My quick predicted guesses put the finishing Big Ten win total at 10, which would mean 19 wins overall.
If the number is two or three fewer, the only postseason option will be the NIT. Good for a program on the rise.
Not acceptable at a place that expects to win championships.
