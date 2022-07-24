Asmussen | Is Tommy DeVito the answer for Illini at quarterback?
CHAMPAIGN — I’ve never seen Tommy DeVito play in a college game that counts in the standings.
But Nate Mink has. A lot of them. The long-time beat writer for the Syracuse (N.Y.) Post-Standard, Mink covered DeVito during his time with the Orange.
Mink shared his thoughts on DeVito, who transferred to Illinois after the 2021 season and is projected as the starting quarterback in 2022.
First thought: “I think he’s a very gifted, natural thrower,” Mink said.
Mink recalls a conversation he had a few years back with Syracuse director of player personnel Roy Wittke, who used to coach at Eastern Illinois.
“He said when he looks at evaluating quarterbacks, he looks at those who when they are throwing the football don’t appear to be straining,” Mink said. “The release almost looks effortless when it comes out a quarterback’s hand. I think when you watch Tommy, you see that flick of the wrist and you see the ball jump out of his hand.”
DeVito came to Syracuse as a top prospect, a player the coaches could build the program around.
It didn’t work out.
DeVito’s best season with the Orange was in 2019, when he threw for 2,360 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. Syracuse finished 5-7.
In his final two seasons, DeVito’s duty was limited, playing in four and three games. He threw for 593 and 388 yards, respectively.
“Where he and Syracuse came up short, I think, was the supporting cast and surrounding pieces,” Mink said. “He got not a ton of help from his offensive line. There was a two-year stretch where Syracuse’s line surrendered the most sacks in FBS.”
Difficult task
DeVito is quick and has good straight-line speed. But the strength of his game is not his mobility.
“When you had a constant breakdown in protection, he was really sledding uphill,” Mink said.
Illinois seems to have a better offensive line than the one DeVito left in New York. Alex Palczewski returns for a sixth season after considering a move to the NFL. Regular Julian Pearl, a Danville graduate, is also back.
DeVito won’t likely be running for his life, which can be deflating.
“Aspirationally, what you hope is that your quarterbacks tend to cover up some of those warts and lift all boats with his play,” Mink said.
DeVito’s best stretch at Syracuse, Mink said, was his rookie season. He threw for 525 yards in limited action for a 10-win team. The offensive line had steady performers at tackle and elsewhere.
“That might be all he needs for him to be able to perform at a high level,” Mink said. “If you just give him time back there, he’s got the arm to put the ball where it needs to be put.”
Progress chart
Of the Syracuse quarterbacks Mink has written about since joining the newspaper, DeVito ranks among the top three. Top of the list is Eric Dungey. Also in the mix, Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader, who took over as starter in 2021.
Temperament-wise, DeVito is equipped for the move to the Big Ten.
“He’s pretty relaxed. He’s laid back,” Mink said. “I wouldn’t call him super fiery or super angry, at least not outside the lines. He’s a guy who is very, very confident in his abilities.”
DeVito’s primary competition comes from Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski. Both players are from New Jersey.
Illinois has a new offensive coordinator, with Barry Lunney Jr. taking over for Tony Petersen.
“The big thing is how (DeVito) gets along with Lunney,” Mink said. “Are they seeing things the same way? That was a big point of discontent with Tommy, particularly at the end of his time at Syracuse. Him and the OC were just not on the same page.”
DeVito played well in the spring, finishing with a strong performance in the spring game by completing 16 of 20 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns.
In the past three seasons, Syracuse went 5-7, 1-10 and 5-7. There was plenty of blame to go around.
“I don’t think you can ever just put it on the quarterback,” Mink said. “I think (DeVito) needed a change of scenery.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.