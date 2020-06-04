Asmussen | 'It’s clear to me that most will never understand'
ST. LOUIS — For the past six months, former Illinois running back and Super Bowl champion Carey Davis had stayed off Facebook.
It had become too political for Davis, now the head football coach at his alma mater, Hazelwood Central High School near St. Louis.
But the murder of George Floyd sent Davis to his keyboard earlier this week. And he had plenty on his mind.
“It’s clear to me that most will never understand,” Davis wrote. “I hear people say ‘just comply, then you won’t get shot.’ George Floyd seemed to be complying. As I sit on my deck in my backyard I think about Stephon Clark, who was shot in his backyard. Philando Castile was reaching for his ID. Breonna Taylor was asleep. Botham Jean was eating ice cream.
“Complying is not always the answer to not getting shot or killed.”
I have known Davis for 21 years, since Ron Turner recruited him to play for the Illini in 1999.
He is a voice of reason. A great guy who made the most of his opportunities, on the field and off.
After a successful stay in C-U, including important work as a runner and receiver for the 2001 Big Ten champions, Davis continued to the NFL.
An undrafted free agent, he plugged away with a string of teams — Colts, Falcons, Buccaneers and Dolphins.
In 2007, Davis found a great fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he became the starting fullback and won a Super Bowl ring. Davis has faced his share of challenges. Injuries, which I knew about. And racial profiling, which he shared with me Wednesday.
“I think people sometimes assume because you’re a professional athlete, certain situations don’t impact you,” said Davis, who turned 39 years old on March 27. “I’ve had a gun pulled on me on five different occasions by police.”
Davis makes it clear: He doesn’t think all police officers are bad.
“That would be crazy,” he said. “That would be like thinking every black man is a bad person. Or every white man. Or every person in general.
“But there are people who don’t do their job well. Unfortunately, it leads to people at times getting hurt, maybe getting killed.”
A handful of examplesIn 2008, Davis was riding in Chicago with former Illini Rocky Harvey. They were going to visit a friend.
Harvey lived in Indianapolis and had Indiana license plates.
They were having trouble finding the house and ended up in a parking lot. Soon, they were blocked by an unmarked car.
“We didn’t know at the time it was police officers,” Davis said. “We were actually relieved when we found out they were police because it would be much better than having somebody try to rob us or do something to us.”
The officers asked Davis and Harvey a string of questions: Where were they going? What were they doing?
The officer standing near Davis asked him to take off his seat belt and get out of the car. Davis reached down to comply and the officer on Harvey’s side dove into the car and put the gun to Davises’ head.
“He started screaming, ‘What are you reaching for?’ I threw my hands up and said, ‘This man (the other officer) asked me to take my seat belt off. You two need to communicate.’ I snapped on the officer on my side, ‘You are about to get me shot. You’re about to get me killed because you aren’t talking.’”
The gun could have easily gone off.
Eventually, the officers backed off and allowed Harvey and Davis to continue their trip.
The officers were African-Americans.
“I don’t think it matters,” Davis said. “Their job is to get home every night. But at the same time, you have to take into consideration how you interact with people.”
Davis said he had guns pulled on him by “black and white officers.”
Another time, in 2007, Davis was driving his Range Rover from St. Louis to Chicago. He got pulled over on Interstate 55. The officer asked Davis to sit in the front seat of the squad car.
“I didn’t argue with him,” Davis said. “I knew I didn’t do anything wrong. I knew my tags and my plates were OK. I knew I didn’t have any warrants.”
The officer, who was white, started asking Davis questions. Davis had one of his own: Why did you pull me over?
“Well, this stretch of 55 is know for drug trafficking. But it’s mostly white women and Hispanic women.’ I said, ‘Which I am neither.’”
The officer asked Davis, “What do you do for a living?” And Davis responded, “I work. What difference does it make what I do for a living?”
Finally, the officer realized Davis was with the Steelers.
“He said, ‘Why didn’t you say that?’ I said, ‘Why does that matter?’”
Davis was allowed to return to his car. He doesn’t remember an apology.
Another time, Davis was pulled over in Pittsburgh for allegedly driving with his high beams on.
Davis was on his way to the airport. He was asked to perform a field sobriety test, though he hadn’t been drinking.
Davis was recovering from a sprained ankle and struggled on his left leg.
The officers told Davis he was carrying a gun. It was actually his phone.
Davis was told to sit in the car. At the time, he was the starting fullback for the Steelers.
Moving forwardRetired from the NFL, Davis now is in constant contact with his Hazelwood Central players. Davis enters his third season with the Hawks, coming off consecutive playoff appearances.
They have Zoom meetings three days a week, giving Davis a chance to teach.
“It allows us to do a lot of film study, which I think is really beneficial,” Davis said.
Floyd’s death is part of the conversation.
“I sent them a message on our team chat, just telling them I love them,” Davis said. “Telling them, ‘This is why I always tell you how to be safe about where you are, who you are with. And even when you are safe, things can happen. Watch your surroundings. Pay attention to the company that you keep.’”
Davis wants to help his players with football and life, and he asks players to not wear durags out of their homes.
“As a black man, I know the perception of a young kid with a durag on,” Davis said. “It’s not fair. But the perception at times is, ‘Oh, he’s a thug. He’s doing something he’s not supposed to be doing.’ I have to have that conversation.”
Davis points to the reason Floyd was stopped in the first place.
“It was over a misunderstanding about $20,” Davis said. “He didn’t harm anyone. He didn’t threaten anyone.
“Because of all the circumstances, for the first time people are actually like, ‘Oh, my God. This happens?’ As a black man, you have to look at them and say, ‘Yeah. More than you would ever know.’”
Davis offers reasonable solutions to help with modern problems.
“I don’t think officers should ever be allowed to turn their bodycams off,” Davis said. “I think it should always be on. It protects them, it protects the people they interact with and it allows everybody to have an idea and assess the situation completely.”
