Asmussen | It's on to Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema knows the questions are coming this week.
Some version of, “How does it feel to be going back to Wisconsin?” Bielema, after all, served seven seasons as the Badgers’ coach from 2006-12, during which he posted a 68-24 overall record.
The first round came Monday afternoon during the Illinois coach’s weekly press conference in the Memorial Stadium press box. He meets with the media again Thursday and will also talk to BTN broadcasters Lisa Byington ad Anthony Herron.
“I’ve thought about it a lot,” Bielema said, “but probably not in the context of what you think.”
When Bielema worked as Barry Alvarez’s defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, he had a first trip to Iowa, his alma mater.
“If we won the game, we were going to be Big Ten champs,” Bielema said.
The Badgers lost 30-7 to Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes, missing out on a share of the league title in 2004.
“I didn’t have one emotional moment until after the game,” Bielema said. “Part of it was seeing some former players, seeing Kirk.”
The first time Bielema went to Iowa as Wisconsin’s head coach, the spell wore off.
It “was really no factor,” Bielema said. “We were fortunate to win the game. As a head coach, I thought there was going to be a lot more to it, and it wasn’t.
“So this year is really no different. We played Wisconsin last year. Because of the experiences I’ve already had at other places, it’s not going to affect me. I’ve got friends and family and all that jazz. As coaches, you’re really more numb to it than the outside world, because it’s just about the game you’re involved in.”
Bielema’s history at Wisconsin might provide some advantages for Illinois. He can tell the players about the locker room (it’s painted a soft blue) and the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium (they love their Badgers).
And Bielema knows about the hotel where his team is staying and what it looks like. No surprises.
He will also mention “Jump Around,” an end of the third quarter tradition at Camp Randall when the building shakes.
“Very unique to them,” Bielema said. “Every place has traditions that you educate your players on. At least I do. That’s part of the fun of playing in the conference.”
Bielema figures to be the focus of the media this week and of the fans on game day.
Familiar facesAnother advantage for Bielema is his history with Wisconsin’s style and coaching personnel. He worked with current head coach Paul Chryst.
“I love competing against him,” Bielema said.
The basic goals of Wisconsin football haven’t changed since Bielema’s time there: Play suffocating defense, run the ball and pass to keep the opponent guessing.
“Our good teams were balanced,” Bielema said.
Chryst didn’t follow Bielema after the 2012, with Chryst replacing Gary Andersen.
“They’ve just continued to evolve,” Bielema said.
One item that hasn’t changed is the atmosphere at Camp Randall, which is electric.
It wasn’t always that way. In the time before Alvarez took over, you could have landed a helicopter in the stands without bothering anybody.
Today, it ranks among the best football game days in the Big Ten. I’d put it at No. 2, right behind Ohio State. Penn State and Iowa are also close.
“Madison is a sold-out crowd,” Bielema said. “One of the things that jumped out to me when I left to go to Arkansas, I never had to sit in a meeting (at Wisconsin) and listen about ticket sales. It was a foregone conclusion that the crowd was going to be there.”
Been there, done thatIllinois has won in a hostile building with Bielema in charge, knocking off ranked Penn State and Minnesota in 2021.
“We have been able to have success at stadiums when we’ve been the visitor,” Bielema said.
Is it the right time to play Wisconsin?
The Badgers (2-2) are coming off a blowout loss Saturday at No. 3 Ohio State, 52-21. Just a hunch the Wisconsin coaches will remind their team about their failure and it will be particularly motivated.
So the Illini (3-1) have to deal with an angry opponent and one with a lot of firepower, especially at running back.
Wisconsin sophomore Braelon Allen ranks fifth in the country in rushing yards. He has scored six touchdowns and is averaging 6.8 yards per carry.
In Wisconsin’s 24-0 win at Illinois in 2021, Allen gained 131 yards. And he wasn’t even the leading rusher. Now-backup Chez Mellusi ran for 145.
“They’ve prided themselves on their ability to run the football,” Bielema said. “(Allen) obviously ranks in the nation’s best. We have a tremendous task in front of us. It will be, by far, our biggest test defensively.”
