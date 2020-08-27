Asmussen | It's the most American thing to do
The Milwaukee Bucks took a stand Wednesday afternoon by taking a seat.
The best team in the NBA’s Eastern Conference decided to boycott Game 5 of their playoff series with the Orlando Magic in protest of Sunday’s shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
That’s 40 miles from the home of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks set a trend. Soon after, playoff games between the Thunder and Rockets, as well as the Lakers and Trail Blazers, were also called off.
Then, hours later in Major League Baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers decided not to play the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night at Miller Park in Milwaukee, with two other MLB games on Wednesday night also postponed: the Padres-Mariners and Dodgers-Giants.
Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward opted out of playing in his team’s game against the Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit, a city that knows its share of civil unrest.
The WNBA also joined the fray, with players electing to not play the three games scheduled Wednesday night from their bubble in Bradenton, Fla.
The boycotting teams are about to get hit from all sides. Pro-police, anti-police, left, right, conservative, liberal, Democrat, Republican. From across the county and beyond. Everybody will have an opinion and be more than willing to share it.
That’s OK.
The players have a platform and are using it. Loudly.
The NBA boycotts are a bold step by a league that is often ahead of the other pro sports when it comes to doing what’s right.
Genuine anger exists over what happened to Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot seven times during a stop by Kenosha police.
Those actions have provoked nights of protest and violence. Players and coaches in the NBA responded with pointed comments and tearful interviews.
They have seen enough and felt compelled to act.
Of course, some will complain about the “rich, spoiled athletes,” who will be called lots of other names, too.
I will remind you the players in the NBA are people first. Our country got started in large part as a way of protest. The NBA players are doing the most American thing you can do: demanding change at a high personal cost.
They are saying the money and the fame and the championship trophies aren’t nearly as important as the citizens of the country.
The act of defiance should be applauded. It’s what we have often done as a nation. One of our strengths.
We also fix problems. We come together in times of crisis. We rally. We help each other.
When there is a natural disaster in a community — tornado, hurricane, earthquake — we show up in droves. Wanting to lend a hand with nothing expected in return.
Doesn’t matter the color of one’s skin. Or gender. As it should be.
Hopefully, Wednesday’s boycott pushes us a step closer to a long-overdue discussion about policing and race relations. And hopefully, noticeable change.
Work to do
It’s one step at a time, one mountain at a time.
COVID-19 has put us all on high alert.
We can’t do our normal stuff without having to think about it.
Did I touch the railing? Is that person coughing? Is it safe to go inside?
Sports are supposed to be our escape, a chance to get away from our problems.
The NBA, in its highly successful return, has provided endless entertainment. If you can’t get excited watching Portland’s Damian Lillard drop 50 points or LeBron James looking like the second coming of Magic Johnson, there is something wrong.
The bubble is now part of COVID-19 lexicon, along with “social distancing,” “masks” and “Dr. Anthony Fauci.”
Not many thought the NBA could pull off. It brought 22 teams together and told everyone to follow the rules. And, voila, it worked.
Again, big picture, though. The players want their concerns to be heard and let’s hope folks seem willing to listen. But that’s usually the hard part.
Creating a path
Don’t be surprised if athletes in other sports start to speak up about our county’s faults.
College football players have let their feelings be known about racial injustice and concerns over playing during a pandemic during the past three months.
Change is difficult. People tend to like things the way they were.
But COVID-19 has shown us we need to be open-minded and flexible.
If you are unhappy with NBA players boycotting during the playoffs, you are not alone. The world’s best in basketball have your attention. They have your ear.
Do them the courtesy of listening to what they have to say. We will be better for it.
