CHAMPAIGN — Outside linebacker Gabe Jacas isn’t going to catch Illinois career sack leader Simeon Rice this season.
Or next.
But moving into the Top 10 is doable for the Floridian.
Even if he leaves after two more seasons.
Five players are tied for ninth on the Illinois sack list with 15: Owen Carney Jr. (2017-2021), Will Davis (2005-2008), Derek Walker (2005-2008), Terrell Washington (1999-2001) and Mel Agee (1987-1990).
If Jacas averages six sacks per season the next two, he will bump his total to 16. He had four as a rookie, earning Freshman All-American honors.
No. 17 has a frame similar to No. 97 (Rice). At 6-foot-3, Jacas is 2 inches shorter. At 265, Jacas is 15 pounds heavier than Rice during his final season.
Like Rice, Jacas has talented teammates diverting the attention of opposing offensive lines. Defensive tackles Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. are All-American candidates. Jacas appreciates the help.
“Having those guys on the line is truly a blessing,” he said. “They’re great players. Just having the opportunity to have one-on-ones (blocking) is opening up opportunities for me.”
Rice played alongside Butkus Award winner Kevin Hardy and stellar defensive linemen Mikki Johnson and Paul Marshall. As a freshman in 1992, Rice led the team with nine sacks.
Going forward, every offensive line knew Rice was coming with the Mount Carmel product finishing his Illinois career with a school record 44 1/2 sacks before playing 12 seasons in the NFL.
Jacas figures to get the same attention in 2023. No big deal.
“This is a new year for me,” Jacas said. “I’m just excited to showcase my ability on the field and just go after it this year.”
Four sacks were nice. More would be better. What will it take?
“Just be more hungry,” Jacas said. “Last year, I could say I wasn’t that hungry. This year, it’s just playing whistle to whistle and practicing harder and just trusting my coaches even more.”
He plans to learn from the past. Jacas is treating every workout as an opportunity to improve.
One emphasis this year is finishing the play. If he grabs the quarterback, take him to the ground.
“That’s the most important part,” he said.
New boss
Former Illinois outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane is now the defensive coordinator at Purdue.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema hired 11-year NFL assistant Charlie Bullen to replace Kane.
Jacas is impressed with Bullen and the players he worked with in the NFL, including Markus Golden, Haason Reddick and Chandler Jones.
“He’s coached a lot of great athletes,” Jacas said. “He’s been with a lot of talent.”
Both Bullen and Jacas know the history of Illini sacking stars.
“Just from being a casual fan of football and an Illinois person (he’s from Palatine), I’ve been aware of it going back to Simeon Rice, Kevin Hardy,” Bullen said. “I knew those guys growing up. In my time in the NFL, just being aware of Whitney Mercilus and what he did.”
Every coach wants a player like Rice on his side.
“He was long and a freak athlete and played hard,” Bullen said. “That always has an optimal chance for success.”
Jacas plans to continue the tradition.
“I heard a lot about Simeon Rice when he was here,” Jacas said. “I want to be a part of that legacy and just put my name into the history here. I want to be legendary.”
Halfway into spring ball, Bullen likes what he sees from Jacas.
“Gabe’s doing a good job,” Bullen said. “He’s taken the next steps in his progression where he’s at in his life cycle as a player. I think for him it’s just developing consistency and continuing to work and continuing to build.”
Pitching in
Jacas is part of a talented group of outside linebackers, joining Seth Coleman, Ezekiel Holmes and Alec Bryant.
“These guys are wired the right way,” Bullen said. “They’re talented guys.
“When that mentality meets the skill sets that they have, that makes for a special group. That’s where they’re at right now.”
Bryant, a Texan who transferred from Virginia Tech in 2021, played 12 games last season.
“I made the move and I’m glad it happened,” Bryant said.
He is happy to hear the kind words from Bullen.
“It’s just motivation for us to keep being good,” Bryant said. “Keep raising that standard every single day.”
When Kane left, Bielema told the players he would hire a top coach.
“He wanted to bring somebody who could maximize our potential and all our talents,” Bryant said. “I think he did that with Coach Bullen.”
The group is getting better.
“Every day, we get out there, we compete and we push each other,” Bryant said. “We’ve all got to elevate our play.”