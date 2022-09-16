Asmussen | Jacas making a good first impression
CHAMPAIGN — Gabe Jacas has some work to do if he wants to become the Illinois career sack leader.
But the freshman from Port St. Lucie, Fla., is off to a good start.
The outside linebacker had two sacks in Saturday’s home win against Virginia, his first two as a collegian. Only 42 1/2 more to catch all-time leader Simeon Rice.
Though he was just 5 years when Rice retired from his NFL career in 2009, Jacas knows the name. And the reputation.
“Many, many people talk about him,” Jacas said Thursday at the Smith Center.
Jacas has met Rice and came away impressed.
“He’s an amazing guy,” Jacas said. “He’s a cool dude. He told us how he practiced, how he played, running to the ball every play. He did a lot of preparation going into that.”
Jacas is currently tied for the Illinois team lead in sacks with Johnny Newton.
Thirty years ago, Rice led the Illini with nine sacks as a first-year freshman. The Chicago Mount Carmel product forced his way on the field by showing an uncanny knack for making opposing quarterbacks’ lives miserable. Former Illini coach Lou Tepper saw Rice’s talents and didn’t bother with a redshirt. Good call by the staff because Rice would have been in position to leave after three seasons.
Instead, he played every game, racking up nine, eight, a then-school record 16 and finally 11 1/2 sacks during four seasons of dominance. The kind that gets you picked third overall in the NFL draft at the start of a long, successful, should-be-heading-to-Canton career.
Up-close view
The player tied with Rice for single-season sacks at Illinois was watching Jacas from the sideline against Virginia.
Recently retired Whitney Mercilus talked to the team before the game, sharing his story of perseverance.
Before his third season at Illinois in 2011, Mercilus had two career sacks. He had 16 that year, winning the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end, earning All-American honors and getting selected in the first round of the NFL draft. He had a long, successful, lucrative pro career.
Late in the third quarter against the Cavaliers, Jacas did his best Mercilus/Rice impersonation. On third and 9 from the Virginia 26, Jacas grabbed quarterback Brennan Armstrong and pulled him down for an 11-yard loss.
“It felt good,” Jacas said. “Just really excited. It felt surreal.”
What popped into his head when he made the play?
“Just the hard work I put into it, day in and day out,” Jacas said. “During practice, after practice, on and off the field.”
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Jacas celebrated. Loudly.
“I lost my voice,” he said. “I was screaming. It felt amazing.
“You can’t go too far, but you still can do some things.”
Late in the game, Virginia was in Illinois territory when Jacas got another sack. This time, a 12-yard loss on second and 2.
“That was my mindset: Why get one when you can get two or three or more?’” Jacas said. “Keep stacking days and getting better and getting more of course.”
The Illinois single-game record, naturally, belongs to Rice, who had five against Washington State on Sept. 1, 1994, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Three others have had four.
Jacas said he isn’t thinking about records, only wins.
He earned his time on the field with hard work during training camp and early in the season. When starter Ezekiel Holmes got injured against Virginia, Jacas saw his role increase.
“Virginia was kind of stepping stone for me,” Jacas said. “I’m excited for the rest of the season and what it has to offer.”
Teammate Sydney Brown likes what he sees from Jacas.
“I’m proud of the kid,” the Illini captain and starting safety said. “If you look at the progression he’s made from Day 1 of camp to now, it’s amazing to see he’s doing the things he’s doing on the field. He’s strong. He’s just loves to play football. I think that’s what makes him special.”
Brown points to a couple of near-sacks Jacas had at Indiana on Sept. 2. This time, he didn’t let them get away.
“The move he made on the tackle at the end of the game is extremely impressive,” Brown said.
Brown remembers his first big play back in 2018. It was a hard hit against Rutgers.
“It builds confidence,” Brown said. “It shows that you can play at this level and that you belong at this level.”
Help at home
Jacas had a convenient role model to follow growing up. His older brother, Khaliq, played outside linebacker at Florida International.
“He basically taught me everything I know,” Jacas said. “He taught me every day.”
They started working together when Gabe was 15 or 16 after Khaliq finished his college career.
“I was excited,” Gabe said. “I wanted to get better and improve my abilities more and more.”
Unfortunately, there are no more Jacases at home. Gabe is the youngest.
Gabe and Khaliq talk often.
“He’s been telling me not to be complacent and keep working every day,” Gabe said. “Because once people get complacent, they think they are all this and all that.”
Bob Asmussen