CHAMPAIGN — When the NFL draft starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Kerby Joseph will be in front of a TV in his hometown of Orlando, Fla.
Family members and close friends will be nearby, settling in for what should be a life-changing weekend.
“I’m going to watch,” he said.
The Illinois All-Big Ten safety isn’t expected to be picked until the second or third rounds, at the earliest. Those two rounds take place Friday night, with rounds four through seven happening on Saturday.
He’s tuning in for the first round anyway. And the third day of the draft, too, especially if he doesn’t hear his name called until then.
The moment Joseph has been waiting for most of his young life is almost here. The 21-year-old doesn’t care which team calls his name.
“I’m super excited,” Joseph said. “It’s a memory I will take with me forever.
“I’ve always seen this happen on TV. Me getting a chance to receive that call is a blessing.”
Joseph earned his way onto the draft board of multiple NFL teams with a combination of hard work, dedication and production.
After being recruited by Lovie Smith’s staff, Joseph played right away, getting on the field for 10 games as a rookie in 2018.
Joseph started two games as a sophomore and none in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season. Despite the lack of on-field success early on, he stayed persistent.
“I always kept my confidence,” Joseph said. “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I always like to look at the brighter side of things and take something from it so I can learn from everything.”
In 2021, Joseph flourished under new Illinois coach Bret Bielema, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and secondary coach Aaron Henry. He tied for the lead nationally with five interceptions during the regular season and ranked among leaders with three fumble recoveries.
He is quick to share the credit.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do all those things without my teammates, the defensive line, the linebackers and the corners,” Joseph said. “I was just able to make a lot of plays.”
His five interceptions were the only ones of his career. Joseph didn’t realize the school record for career picks is 30, set by College Football Hall of Famer Al Brosky from 1950-52.
“Wow,” Joseph said when informed of the NCAA record.
Climbing the chartsHis production helped the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Joseph move way up the draft list. CBS Sports ranks him as the No. 6 safety prospect and No. 56 overall in the 2022 draft.
“At the beginning of the season, I always have those dreams and aspirations to go to the NFL,” Joseph said. “But I locked into what we have now. I didn’t worry too much about the future. I worried about the opponent and the game. I wanted to control what I could control. That was the way I could be the best.”
Joseph could have come back for a fifth season at Illinois, but it wouldn’t have made much sense. He has already established his viability as a pro and would have risked injury. Plus, NFL careers are short for most players. The sooner Joseph gets started, the better it is for his future.
Ready to rollAfter the season ended with a win against Northwestern, Joseph went back to work.
“Just continuing to grind,” Joseph said. “Every day, I’m doing something in the weight room, whether it be upper body or lower body, making sure my body is ready for the next step.”
Joseph has been splitting time between Champaign-Urbana and Orlando.
He doesn’t have a rooting interest in the draft. Joseph didn’t follow a specific team growing up, instead opting to follow players. His favorites are Davante Adams on offense and Tyrann Mathieu on defense.
After Joseph finds out his destination, he will fly to the meet with the team. Then comes organized team activities and training camp this summer.
What does Joseph need to do in the NFL to have the same kind of effect he had at Illinois?
“Find the ball and take the ball away,” he said. “I’m bound to make plays.”