CHAMPAIGN — My question on a frigid Wednesday: When did the Illinois banner party get started?
You’ve all seen the flags hanging from the rafters at State Farm Center.
I reached out to grizzled veterans Ted Beach and Bill Small, both of whom are sure it didn’t predate the Assembly Hall/SFC. They are correct.
Illinois sports information director Kent Brown said the school began hoisting banners in the early 1990s.
When Bill Self’s team won the Big Ten title in 2001, it got its own flag. Final Four recognition went up in 2002 for four teams.
In 2008, the Honored Jerseys program began.
Whatever the background, a new name is going up Thursday night. All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu joins the list of past players, coaches and teams. The Chicago Bulls rookie is the latest of the greatest to suit up for the Illini. He helped Brad Underwood bring the program back to national relevance. Not an easy trick.
But who is else is up there?
Well, there are 33 men’s players, one woman (Ashley Berggren), four coaches, three Big Ten tournament championship teams (including 2021), five Final Four qualifiers, one national champion (1915, way before the NCAA had a tournament), one Big Ten women’s title team, plus two women’s Sweet 16 qualifiers.
Here is who made the cut and why:
Players
Ray Woods (No. 1), 1915-17.
- Helms Foundation (more on it later) National Player of the Year his final season.
Chuck Carney (No. 1), 1920-22.
- College Football Hall of Famer earned All-American honors in hoops, too.
Bill Hapac (No. 19), 1938-40.
- First consensus All-American in program history.
Andy Phillip (No. 47), 1942-43, ‘47.
- Only former Illini player to earn a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ... so far.
Gene Vance (No. 25), 1942-43, ‘47.
- Future athletic director part of the famed Whiz Kids.
Walt Kirk (No. 14), 1944-45, ‘47.
- Earned consensus All-American honors in ‘45.
Dwight “Dike” Eddleman (No. 40), 1947-49.
- Greatest athlete in Illinois history helped team to Final Four.
Bill Erickson (No. 33), 1947-50.
- All-American was one of the keys to first Final Four appearance.
Don Sunderlage (No. 11), 1949-51.
- Future NBA All-Star helped team reach 1951 Final Four.
Rod Fletcher (No. 37), 1950-52.
- Hometown product pushed Illini to consecutive Final Fours.
John “Red” Kerr (No. 22), 1952-54.
- Left Illinois as the school’s career scoring leader with 1,299 career points.
Govoner Vaughn (No. 33), 1958-60.
- Team MVP was one of the first two Black players in program history.
Mannie Jackson (No. 30), 1958-60.
- Naismith Hall of Famer played for and later owned the Harlem Globetrotters.
Jerry Colangelo (No. 23), 1960-62.
- Naismith Hall of Famer responsible for U.S. basketball’s return to dominance in Olympics.
Dave Downey (No. 40), 1961-63.
- Anybody else score 53 points in an Illinois game? Didn’t think so.
Duane “Skip” Thoren (No. 35), 1963-65.
- Averaged a double-double his final two seasons.
Tal Brody (No. 12), 1963-65.
- Earned first-team All-American honors as a senior.
Don Freeman (No. 15), 1964-66.
- All-American left as school’s career scoring leader with 1,449 points.
Jim Dawson (No. 24), 1965-67.
- Big Ten MVP averaged 21.7 points as a senior.
Nick Weatherspoon (No. 12), 1971-73.
- His 20.9 career scoring average ranks best in Illini history.
Eddie Johnson (No. 33), 1978-81.
- Scored more than 19,000 points in the NBA, the most by any former Illini.
Derek Harper (No. 12), 1981-83.
- After starring in C-U, he played 16 years in the NBA.
Bruce Douglas (No. 25), 1983-86.
- Still school’s career leader in assists (765) and steals (324).
Ken Norman (No. 33), 1985-87.
- “Snake” made a ridiculous 60.9 percent of his career shots.
Kenny Battle (No. 33), 1988-89.
- Northern Illinois transfer was the heart of the Flyin’ Illini.
Nick Anderson (No. 25), 1988-89.
- All these years later, his shot at Indiana thrills the fandom.
Kendall Gill (No. 13), 1987-90.
- Flyin’ Illini standout went to four NCAA tournaments.
Deon Thomas (No. 25), 1991-94.
- Career scoring leader with 2,129 points ranks fourth in rebounds, too. An awesome guy.
Frank Williams (No. 30), 2000-02.
- Da’Monte’s dad led team to consecutive Big Ten titles.
Brian Cook (No. 34), 2000-03.
- Pride of Lincoln remains on career top 10 for scoring and rebounding.
Luther Head (No. 4), 2002-05.
- Second-team All-American played critical role for 2005 NCAA runners-up.
Deron Williams (No. 5), 2003-05.
- Two-time Olympic champion broke Arizona’s heart, will.
Dee Brown (No. 11), 2003-06.
- Dosunmu chose his number wisely.
Ashley Berggren (No. 32), 1995-98.
- Star player for Theresa Grentz’s best teams.
Coaches
Ralph Jones, 1913-20.
- He won two Big Ten titles in his eight years at Illinois.
Doug Mills, 1937-47.
- Led the team to three Big Ten titles.
Harry Combes, 1948-67.
- Local legend led Illini to three Final Fours.
Lou Henson, 1976-96.
- Beloved leader is the winningest coach in program history.
Teams
Big Ten tournament champions
2003:
- Bill Self’s final team rolled Ohio State in the title game.
2005:
- United Center crowd roared as Illini took out Wisconsin in the finale.
2021:
- Payback for a screwy decision by the league to award Michigan the regular-season title.
Final Four teams
1949:
- Kentucky ended title hopes.
1951:
- Kentucky again denied Illini a shot at the title, this time by two points.
1952:
- St. John’s scored a two-point win in Seattle.
1989:
- Michigan scored a two-point win in Seattle.
2005:
- Illini fans don’t think North Carolina should have been in the game.
National champion
1915:
- After the season, the Helms Foundation awarded 16-0 Illinois the national title. Seems fair.
Big Ten women’s champions
1997:
- The lone conference title in program history.
Women’s Sweet 16 qualifiers
1997:
- Grentz’s team put up a fight before losing to super power Connecticut by five.
1998:
- Illini played well in six-point loss to North Carolina.
