CHAMPAIGN — How are the name, image and likeness programs at Illinois faring?
Kathleen Knight provided answers during a 40-minute interview with Loren Tate and Steve Kelly on WDWS’ “Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk.” Knight, CEO of the ICON Collective, was joined on the show by Kam Cox, Illinois’ NIL coordinator.
ICON stands for Illini for Charitable Opportunities and Networking. It officially opened for business in March, targeting larger dollar amounts.
“Most donors will direct their contribution to a specific sport program,” Knight said. “That’s incredibly common. It would be uncommon for a donor to say, ‘Hey, here’s $100,000 and do with it as you wish.’”
The donors are open to feedback and suggestions. Knight and Cox didn’t say how much has been allocated to Illinois athletes.
“We can be really proud of where we are, particularly with respect to the rest of the Big Ten and with respect to the rest of the Power Five,” Cox said.
“We’ve had so many people step up and support us in meaningful ways,” Knight said.
ICON partnered with 25 local organizations, Knight said, sending student-athletes into the community for charitable and educational work.
“That’s been one of the most heart-warming, exciting opportunities about getting these student-athletes these really meaningful NIL opportunities is we’re able to have them really make a positive impact,” Knight said.
There is a practical side to the charitable focus. ICON is seeking 501(c)(3) status, which would make donations tax deductible.
“We have not received our determination from the IRS yet,” Knight told Tate and Kelly. “The most important thing about this, and this is true in any fundraising space, this is true within DIA, we have to really be clear and really up front with donors about their expectations.”
ICON wants its donors to have all the information they need.
“So that there are no surprises, knowing that we’ll always follow up whether we’re approved or not approved,” Knight said. “Of course, we’re hopeful. I think our donors in many cases are hopeful. We know that’s an important part of a productive NIL and fundraising experience.”
On/off limits
ICON has regular communications with the coaching staffs ... within the rules.
Can football coach Bret Bielema say, “I need X number of dollars?” Tate asked.
“No,” Knight responded. “That’s explicitly something they can’t do and they understand that. They know that. We have questions we can ask that help add color in the qualitative side of things.
“We want to know what you can’t evaluate on a stat sheet. We want to understand perceived value to a program on the field of play, but we also want to understand the value in the locker room and what kind of culture this student-athlete brings to the program. Have they been involved in the community? Do they bring that positive energy to the program? Those are all factors that go into our allocation decisions.”
There is a pot of money that needs to split a certain number of ways, with the idea that fundraising continues.
“We want our student-athletes to know that when they get a contract from us, that contract will be fulfilled,” Knight said. “If we can provide additional contracts later at another time, that’s tremendous. But we never want to make promises we can’t keep.”
Each deal is unique, Knight said. There is no one size fits all when it comes to NIL.
“We try to be flexible and meet the needs of our student-athletes in our programs,” Knight said. “Each season is different. We’re cognizant of all those timing considerations.”
ICON isn’t exclusive, If a player — say football’s Johnny Newton — can land a deal with a local law firm, he is free to do so. Which he did with teammate Keith Randolph Jr.
“We really encourage our student-athletes to embrace this entrepreneurial opportunity and go find other opportunities outside of ICON, Knight said.
Necessary move
Knight is a former Illinois swimmer and later an athletic department fundraiser, working previously in the I FUND Chicago Office. She transitioned from her role with the school to the separated position with ICON.
“To really be elite at NIL here at Illinois, we needed to have a full-time, professionalized organization. And that organization had to exist as a separate third party,” she said. “It’s been an exciting seven months. There’s never a dull moment. Every day is a little bit different.”
Knight’s salary and expenses don’t come from athletic department funds.
“We’re very conscious of our budget,” Knight said. “We have a start-up mentality, of course. We do have a handful of donors who have a specific interest in supporting the operational side of the house. It allows all of our donors who are actually funding the NIL contracts, supporting the contracts and making us whole there, 100 percent of their contributions are actually able to flow there.”
Though separate entities, there is communication between ICON and Illinois athletic department. The connection is unique among collectives.
“We never want a donor to ICON to feel as though they are having a conversation with us about making an impact NIL-wise that’s happening in a silo,” Knight said. “That’s not also being considered with our friends at DIA.”
Collaboration is important, though there are lines that can’t be crossed.
“One of our biggest advantages with respect to other NIL operations in the country is the alignment we have with our collectives,” Cox said. “The alignment we have with ICON, the alignment that we have with Illini Guardians there are very few schools that have that.”
Worth noting
- Knight confirmed that ICON is taking charge of the Illini Golf Classic at Olympia Fields Country Club outside Chicago in September.
Proceeds go to men’s golf and to ICON to be used “at our discretion to support all of our sport programs,” Knight said.
- Coaches are not allowed to donate to ICON or any collective. Nor their families. It would be equal to a donation from the athletic department, which is not allowed.