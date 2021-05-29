CHAMPAIGN — Tim Knox packed several boxes earlier in the week at his Smith Center office.
He loaded them in the car, took them home to Mahomet for sorting and then returned with his stuff to his new office at the Bielfeldt Building.
Physically, the move was one-third of a mile. Basically, Knox is relocating across the street.
But in terms of job description, the change is night and day.
On Monday, Knox left his job as the director of operations for the Illinois football program for his new job as assistant athletic director for facilities and capital projects. He started Tuesday.
Knox’s run at Illinois started with Tim Beckman in 2012. That was four head coaches ago. He stayed on with Bill Cubit, Lovie Smith and Bret Bielema.
To survive a decade with multiple coaching changes is unheard of in college football. The football operations position is often tied to the head coach. When a new coach comes in, he generally makes a change. The coaches fear the ops director won’t be fully on board. A likely misconception on the part of coaches, who too often hit restart when status quo will do just fine.
Why did Knox survive the changes? Well, the first replacement, Cubit, had been his longtime boss at Western Michigan. It was a smooth transition.
Next came Smith, who had been away from college football for 20 years. He kept most of the support personnel in place.
Then Bielema heard nothing but good about Knox and planned to have him as part of his team.
Knox wants to make it very clear: He has a good, strong relationship with Bielema.
Knox is often described as “the best in the business” when it comes to football operations. Flattering and true.
For Knox, the job switch is mostly about lifestyle. Tim and his wife Danielle have four kids at home: Caleb (10), Langley (7), Kerrigan (5) and Finn (3).
Working in football, especially in operations, the hours can be endless. You are on call all the time and juggling about 10 tasks at once.
With more predictable hours at his new job, Knox can be involved in his kids’ activities during the day and spend time with them at home each night.
“No job in athletics is 8 to 5, 9 to 5,” Knox said. “It’s just not what we do. Am I going to be sitting in my office at 10:30 at night on a random Tuesday in August during training camp? No. That’s not what this job is going to call for.”
The hard partKnox has been involved directly in football, either as an ops director or coach, for more than two decades.
He has spent the bulk of his time around players and coaches.
And while he will still see the Illini, it won’t be on a regular, consistent basis.
Of course, he will miss it.
Knox always knew he would eventually end up in athletic administration. He talked to Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman about it several years ago.
“It was one of my goals,” Knox said.
The idea got put on the backburner as the team moved into the Smith Center. Knox’s logistical expertise was needed. With a new staff in place, the football team is pretty much settled in. Bielema hired Mark Taurisani as his football chief of staff, making it easier for Knox to move.
“Mark is more than capable of doing all the duties I have,” Knox said.
And Knox is a phone call, or a short walk, away.
Before leaving football, Knox had multiple conversations with Danielle about making the move. If he said “no” now, how long would he have to wait for the next opportunity?
He didn’t want to risk missing out.
Day-to-day, Knox will be working on a lot of capital projects.
While the Smith Center is done, Illinois baseball, softball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball are getting facility upgrades. And there is the rebuild of the Atkins Golf Club on the agenda.
“There is just a lot to do,” Knox said.
In his new role, Knox will work directly with senior associate athletic director Brett Stillwell.
They got to know each other during the building of the Smith Center.
“I look forward to learning from him,” Knox said.
On a personal noteI have lost track of the number of times I pestered Knox for information over the years.
I asked him about travel plans on road trips, where the visiting team was staying and — my favorite — what movie the Illini were going to see before home games.
He always answered within moments. He never told me anything that should have been confidential. Just basic facts that helped me report on the team.
Knox had a thankless job, the kind that only gets noticed when things go wrong.
Not surprisingly given Knox’s organizational skills, there weren’t many nightmare scenarios. But there were a few.
“Both of my worst stories involve plane trips,” Knox said.
While working for Cubit at Western Michigan, the plane for a trip to a game at Connecticut got delayed seven hours.
Quick-thinking Knox took the team to its regular hotel for a pasta lunch.
“The room had been set up for a banquet,” Knox said. “Jordan White, who was one of our wide receivers, got up there and was doing standup. It turned into a positive, team-building thing. At the end of the day, we’re still going to be seven hours late into Connecticut.
“We flew to Connecticut and wouldn’t you know, we won the game. Everything is good.”
In 2015, with Cubit as coach at Illinois, the team flew to Minnesota, where it dropped a 32-23 decision to the Gophers in a game that kicked off at 11 a.m. and was done shortly after 2 p.m. But the Illini didn’t leave for home until 8:30 p.m. Normally, the flight would have been in the air by 5.
“We had to wait for a plane to come in from Cancun,” Knox said.
The other rough patches have mostly been forgotten. On purpose.
“When you’re the ops guy and stuff goes wrong,” Knox said, “you bury that in the back of your head so far, it would probably take a therapist to get the real stuff out of me.”