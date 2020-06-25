The headline drew me to the story. As it should.
A coach at a faraway school has been put on administrative leave pending the investigation of allegations made by a player.
The coach in question, Vic Koenning, is a former Illinois defensive coordinator. I interviewed him often during his two seasons on Ron Zook’s Illinois staff in 2010-11.
And I talked to him again after the 2019 season about his one-game stint as Illinois head coach. With Koenning leading the way, the Illini beat UCLA in the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.
That was three jobs and a pandemic ago.
Koenning went on to work at North Carolina and Troy.
When Neal Brown took over at West Virginia last season, he hired Koenning as his defensive coordinator. And paid him well. The highest-paid assistant on Brown’s staff, Koenning earned $650,000 in ‘19 with his pay scheduled to bump to $675,000 in 2020.
On Tuesday, West Virginia sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. posted a string of tweets accusing Koenning of racist behavior and making insensitive comments.
Martin said the program needs to make a change, and if the independent investigation conducted into Koenning’s behavior finds him in the wrong, they’ll have to move on from Koenning.
The veteran coach issued an apology via a lengthy statement on Twitter on Wednesday evening.
“I never intended anything I said or did to offend or be insensitive,” Koenning wrote. “But KJ’s Tweet reminded me that sometimes intent is not always clearly communicated. I’ve devoted the last 30 plus years of my life to serving young men through coaching. I’ve always tried to see things from the perspective of others. I’m not perfect — but I’m also not the person many on social media have painted me to be. I’m still learning every day and this is an opportunity for me to listen, learn and improve.”
Koenning also wrote about why he hasn’t spoken out publicly against racism and social injustice.
“Coach Brown and our administration addressed those important issues on behalf of our program and I fully supported their messages — then and now,” Koenning wrote. “At the time, I did not see the need to issue a separate statement. Again, I recognize that this only takes into account my perspective and not that of the players I am leading. Of course I stand against racism and social injustice of any kind. I hope my players know that already, but proudly I say it now. There is no place for that any time, anywhere or any place.”
Koenning wrote he will cooperate with the independent investigation and will have no further comment until that process is complete.
“We will get through this together,” he wrote, “and be stronger as a team for it.”
Changing times
Coaching doesn’t work like it used to. And that’s a good thing.
Sports have mostly moved on from profanity-laced tirades and near-the-edge workouts.
They need to keep the “back in my day” talks to themselves.
“Back in my day” there wasn’t Twitter or Instagram or phones that could record every moment.
Athletes have more power now than ever. And they are comfortable and willing to use it.
Coaches are paid ridiculous amounts of money. Being respectful to the players isn’t a big ask.
Soon, athletes in football and men’s basketball will have the ability to transfer from one school to another without having to sit out a season. Just like coaches can move from one place to another.
Think before you speak
When an athlete signs with a college, it doesn’t mean surrendering his or her personal identity. And opinions.
There are wide ranges of political and religious beliefs.
One size does not fit all. If a coach has a liberal or conservative bent, that’s fine. But don’t expect the players to agree. Or mandate it.
Smart coaches will talk about blocking and shooting and hitting and running. Things they know about and are paid to teach.
They should limit other conversations to the basics: weather, food, pets.
If they don’t, they could wind up making headlines in the near future and then issuing apologies a day later.