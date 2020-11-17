On Oct. 29, two days before the Purdue game, Illinois center Doug Kramer got hit with the double-whammy: 1) You can’t play. And 2) Your teammate/roommate Brandon Peters has COVID-19.
Talk about your all-time bummer.
“I was fully prepared to play against Purdue and I was super excited after a tough Week 1 (loss at Wisconsin),” Kramer said Monday afternoon. “It kind of hit me like a brick wall. There was not much I could really do about it. Obviously, I was super disappointed when it happened because I wasn’t going to be able to be out there with the team. I looked at (Kendrick Green) and (Vederian Lowe) and (Alex Palczewski) and just said, ‘You guys can step up and do whatever you can to try to win these next two games.’”
Kramer, who had to miss the Oct. 31 game against Purdue and the Nov. 7 game against Minnesota because of contact-tracing protocols, admits he got angry about having to sit.
“Definitely at the start just because you don’t really have a lot of control over what happens,” Kramer said. “It’s kind of the way it has to be. You can do all the right things and all it takes is one positive test and four guys who have been doing the right thing the entire time since we came back have to sit out for two games in their senior season.”
Team-first guy that he is, Kramer started thinking ahead.
“You can’t let things like that take over your mind,” Kramer said. “It’s, ‘What’s the next challenge? Let’s try to be ready for whatever comes next.’”
He also thought about his friend, Peters, the Illinois starting quarterback. Peters hasn’t played since the season opener at Wisconsin on Oct. 23 after being infected.
“At first, it was just making sure he was all right and he was. It was shooting him text messages and making sure he was all good,” Kramer said. “He was disappointed that he wouldn’t be able to play. When you do all the things right and you socially distance, wear masks and try to go through the precautions, it’s tough when something still happens.
“I’m happy Brandon’s OK. We’ll be all good.”
When he found out Peters was positive for COVID-19, Kramer did something logical: He considered his own exposure.
“You think back when we were in the apartment sitting next to each other,” Kramer said. “We knew that if one of us got it, there was a pretty high chance that the other guys could have gotten it. It’s something a lot of people are living with right now.”
Waiting game
Kramer was cleared to play last week and started at center against Rutgers this past Saturday, helping the Illini run for 338 yards in a much-needed 23-20 win.
“It was awesome to be back out there,” Kramer said. “It was a tough two weeks, watching from the hotel room. That didn’t go as planned and as I wanted.”
Kramer went into two weeks of quarantine, living alone in a local hotel.
The Illini coaches kept him engaged, giving him time to study a lot of film. He also slept a lot and played Xbox.
And he revisited a favorite TV series. Kramer re-watched the entire nine-season run of “The Office.” That’s a whole lot of inappropriate comments by “Michael Scott” (Steve Carell).
No surprise, he missed being at the games.
“You’re kind of out of the loop,” Kramer said. “You’ve just got to watch and react the way everyone else does.
“I definitely was nervous. There was a lot of excitement to see some of the other guys that had to step up. It was fun to watch those guys.”
Coach speak
Lovie Smith and Rod Smith were happy to have Kramer back in the lineup at Rutgers. For a lot of reasons.
It allowed the team to move Green back to his favored left-guard spot. And it put Kramer back in the leadership role that fits the 22-year-old so well.
“That picture we’ve seen quite a few times,” Lovie Smith said. “Doug Kramer is an excellent football player and to get Kendrick back in his rightful position, both those guys played well. In order for us to have the type of rushing game we had, the offensive line has to be solid.”
“It got us some normalcy back,” Rod Smith added.
With Kramer playing, the line performed better at Rutgers, plowing the way for 100-yard rushing games by quarterback Isaiah Williams and tailback Chase Brown.
Williams set a school record for rushing yards (192) by a quarterback.
Like Kramer, Williams had to sit out two games while quarantined. So did kicker James McCourt, who kicked the game-winner in Piscataway, N.J.
Kramer returned to an 0-3 team. Now that the first win is in the books, he is thinking about more heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Nebraska.
“We wanted to come back and inject some energy and enthusiasm into the practices,” Kramer said. “And try to just help the team in whatever way possible.”
Was the win against Rutgers a turning point for the Illinois season? Perhaps. But Kramer is just grateful he’s back on the field.
“You’ve got to take it week by week,” Kramer said. “We won last week, which it great. It’s one week. You’ve just got to move on and keep pushing. It’s the Big Ten Conference, so every week is going to be tough.”