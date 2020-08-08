CHAMPAIGN — Let’s think about football in the age of COVID-19 from a logistics angle.
A receiver can sprint away from people. Actually, that’s the idea. Josh Imatorbhebhe, Donny Navarro, Casey Washington and friends will all happily run untouched into the end zone for an Illinois touchdown.
Defensive backs aren’t allowed to make contact until after the ball arrives, and often the takedown is instantaneous.
Running backs and linebackers are in the middle of the action, but they are always on the move.
The kickers and punters aren’t supposed to get hit, unless you want to draw a penalty.
And then there are linemen. Specifically, the offensive variety. They are part of a multi-car crash on every play.
They push. They shove. They grunt. They snort. If they are doing their jobs correctly, they are knocking the defensive linemen backward. Domination is the goal.
No question, the strength of the 2020 Illinois football team is the offensive line. Four starters return: center Doug Kramer, guard Kendrick Green and tackles Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski.
If Illinois has a winning season — which won’t be easy against a nasty Big Ten-only schedule — the line will get a bulk of the credit.
And land a player or three on the all-conference team.
“Those guys are deep and intelligent men that understand the process you have to go through,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “They went to work every day. Nick Allegretti was here. They had a great upperclassman that showed them how it works here being an offensive lineman, how you prepare, toughness and everything it takes daily.
“It’s just a whole different vibe for them right now. It’s your senior year, you paid your dues and you deserve to play well. They had success last year and we’re a stronger team this year. We’re going to really count on them a lot.”
They grew up together. For two years, they lost together, until they had a breakthrough in 2019.
“Everything has changed a lot,” Kramer said. “It’s been really cool to see.”
Kramer is the unquestioned leader, the new Allegretti. He learned from the current Kansas City Chiefs lineman.
“Once he left, I knew that I was probably going to have be one of the guys to step up,” Kramer said.
Fly in the ointmentBut no matter what the experience level and talent, there are no guarantees. Not in 2020 during a pandemic.
If the games start as scheduled Sept. 3, offensive linemen figure to be at higher risk to contract the coronavirus. Three-plus hours in a dogpile seems to make it so.
“Maybe it crossed my mind a couple of weeks ago when they were announcing the plans,” Kramer said. “’How’s this going to work?’ When you hear our athletic director (Josh Whitman) talk and Coach Smith talks and the leadership of our university talks, I have the most confidence in them. I feel completely comfortable playing this game.
“When I’m out there, I’m thinking about blocking the guy across from me. Not too much about the other stuff.”
Illinois and the rest of the Big Ten schools are taking preventive measures. The Illini get tested daily for COVID-19, way above the league requirement.
From a contact standpoint, Smith puts the offensive and defensive linemen in the same boat. Good point.
They will try to limit the potential risk.
Players wear facemasks, topped by a shield.
“After the practice, I’ll have spit and all that stuff,” Kramer said. “Normally I don’t know where it’s going, maybe on the defenders’ face. (Now) it’s all blocked.”
When the players are away from the field, they pull up their masks to cover their faces.
“And obviously staying 6 feet apart when we’re not on the field,” Kramer said.
Taking a passThe deadline for NFL players to opt out of the 2020 season was Thursday afternoon. Sixty-seven said, “I’ll sit.”
Which position had the most opt-outs? Offensive line with 21. To be fair, there are five spots on the line. In a 32-team league, that’s 160 starters, plus backups.
Smith spent more than two decades coaching in the NFL before he came to Illinois in 2016. Of course, he still follows the game, but wasn’t aware of the high number of opt-outs.
“The reason for that, I know in a typical game, they’re going to be in close contact a lot more than everybody else,” Smith said. “I assume that’s the reason.”
Kramer was surprised to hear it.
“I didn’t even know that,” Kramer said. “Everyone’s different. People have different situations. Those guys have families. They have a lot going on.
“In that regard of opting out, I can only really speak for myself, and I don’t see myself doing that.”
Another challengeRoadblocks are nothing new for Kramer. Undervalued as a recruit, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Hinsdale Central product forced his way onto the field in Champaign.
“He’s just earned everything,” Smith said. “When you can snap, that’s pretty special. He’s an athletic center. We can do a lot of things, pulling him, get him into space. But he’s also strong inside.”
Kramer enters his fourth year as a starter. That’s rare air at Illinois, especially at center. Luke Butkus, one of the best in recent memory for the Illini, only started three years. Same for Duke Preston and Greg Engel.
Kramer wasn’t able to play in the Redbox Bowl because of a knee injury. He is healthy now and ready to go.
“I feel great,” Kramer said. “Best I’ve felt in years, for sure.”