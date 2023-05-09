Another dozen Illinois greats were added Monday the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. It’s a stellar group representing eight sports. Here is what jumped out to me when I saw the list (as always, feel free to disagree) before they get inducted during a ceremony at State Farm Center on Sept. 15:
1. Another big arm
A year after Jeff George was selected, the quarterback room now includes Jack Trudeau. The school’s career passing leader played at the perfect time, working with carer receiving leader and College Football Hall of Famer David Williams. Without Trudeau, Williams might have still developed into a star, but no guarantees. They were good for each other.
2. Can’t wait to see him
Trudeau has been dealing with health issues in recent years. He is now living in Arizona and plans to be back for both the Hall of Fame ceremony Sept. 15 and the 1984 Rose Bowl team reunion during the opening weekend game against Toledo. The reception for Trudeau when he is introduced will be the loudest this side of Kenny Battle.
3. Just start cheering now
I arrived in town shortly after the Flyin’ Illini took college basketball by storm in the late 1980s, so I never got to see the Assembly Hall effect of Battle.
All I hear is that he is one of the most popular players in school history, on a short list that includes Dee Brown, Deron Williams, Ayo Dosunmu and Kendall Gill. Not bad for a guy who was only at Illinois for two years before moving on to the NBA as a first-round pick.
4. Should have seen it coming
Originally recruited by Ron Turner, Rashard Mendenhall stayed with the team under Ron Zook and starred ... eventually. After limited action as a freshman and a solid sophomore sophomore season, Mendenhall blossomed into an All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year as a junior. He improved his rushing yards by more than 1,000 yards and was the reason the team reached the Rose Bowl.
After six seasons in the NFL, including two with 1,000-plus yards, he stepped away from the game to pursue other interests.
Mendenhall always said what was on his mind, which will make for an interesting weekend in mid-September.
5. Home runs galore
Eichelberger Field is the focus of the Big Ten softball world this week, with the 12-team league tournament happening Wednesday through Saturday in Urbana.
And no one knows what it’s like to hit more home runs out of the home venue of the Illini softball program than Nicole Evans Cazley.
A steady presence in the lineup for all four years, Evans hit a program-record 53 playing for both Teri Sullivan and Tyra Perry from 2014 through 2017, becoming the third softball player to be recognized in the Hall.
6. Making volleyball a thing
On the Illinois campus, the person responsible for popularity of sets and spikes was Mike Hebert. He graciously dealt with me the first year I was on the volleyball beat, then promptly left for Minnesota. Was it something I said? Actually no. It was a challenge, which Hebert handled brilliantly by building the Gophers into a power. Hebert passed away much too soon at age 75 and is missed by the large group of volleyball fans in the community he helped to motivate.
7. Nobody’s touching his record
The number of Al Brosky’s career interceptions seems made up. Twenty-nine? Are you kidding me?
He’s got the school career lead by 11 over No. 2 Mike Gow. He had a pick in 16 consecutive games at at a time when the ball wasn’t going in the air a lot.
Brosky had plenty of help in the 1950s, playing alongside future NFL first-round pick Stan Wallace. No doubt, Wallace was a major factor.
8. Second career
I’m a sucker for an athlete in one sport who tries another .. and wins. That was Illini Aja Evans, who was a three-time Big Ten shot put champion. After she was done on the field, Evans moved to the bobsled, where she won an Olympic bronze medal at the Sochi Games in 2014. It’s the coolest sporting event there is and she competed with the best. Impressive.
9. Running out of options
Trudeau’s joining the Hall means the school is down to only one eligible quarterback to consider: early 1980s great Tony Eason. That figures to happen in the coming years.
Kurt Kittner, who led the team to a Big Ten title, isn’t eligible. Though he is just 3 yards short of being the school’s career passing leader, he doesn’t meet the criteria. Neither do career total offense leader Nathan Scheelhaase and No. 2 Juice Williams, who also led the team to the Rose Bowl.
Might be time to consider changes to rules that don’t allow three of the best quarterbacks in the past generation to even be on the ballot.
10. Oh, year, one more thing
I apologize if I have written this before (I have), but it is way, way, way past time to allow current Illini coaches to be eligible for the Hall.
I totally get the five-year wait for athletes. It would have been easy and logical to put Dosunmu in last year and Kofi Cockburn now. But it will be better when they come back in five years.
But the coaches should be eligible once they reach a certain length of service. Maybe 10 years. That would make it easy to add men’s golf coach Mike Small, who has won a bazillion Big Ten titles (actually 13). Is there anybody else on campus with that many conference titles?
Small checks off every item on the criteria list except for winning a national title, which could come this season.
When the guy goes out and recruits, don’t you want him to say he is in the school’s Hall of Fame? An honor he so richly deserves.
It’s a real head-scratcher. One that could be fixed in about two seconds with the line: current coaches are eligible after they work __ years. Fill in the blank with whatever seems fair.
When it gets fixed, I promise not to ever mention it again.