MADISON, Wis. — The wide smile on the face of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said it all.
On Saturday, he watched his favorite school dominate favored Wisconsin in a 34-10 victory while ending 20 years of Illini disappointment at Camp Randall Stadium.
“It just shows such tremendous progress in the program,” Whitman told me in an exclusive postgame chat. “We knew that Coach (Bret Bielema) would come in here with a vision. We knew he had a great background of success. We knew that he knew what was necessary to build a winning team. We also knew that ultimately, if we wanted to do the things that we intend to do, the road has gone through Madison for a long time.
“For us to come up here and for him to come back to a place where he had his own success and start really polishing this new chapter in his book in the Orange and Blue on this field, I think is really meaningful for all of us. Certainly as a program, but even more meaningful for him I’m sure.”
Bielema said afterward he had a good feeling his team would play well Saturday. Whitman shared the confidence.
“I felt really good coming in (Saturday),” Whitman said. “I thought that we had great preparation. I thought we were a couple things away from being undefeated on the season. I felt like those things where he had stubbed our toe (against Indiana in a 23-20 loss) were really correctable and controllable. I knew that he would have them ready and they came out and played just an unbelievable game. Couldn’t be prouder.”
As he does at all Illinois games, Whitman hugged Bielema after the coach came off the field.
Saturday’s victory opens the door to so many possibilities for Illinois football. The team is two wins away from bowl eligibility. It has evened its record in a wide-open Big Ten West. Almost every goal is reachable.
And it’s a signature victory early in the tenure of the second-year coach.
“In order for us to demonstrate that we’re capable of the things we intend to do, we’re going to have to beat Wisconsin,” Whitman said. “And ultimately we’re going to have to beat Wisconsin in Madison.”
Check.
“We certainly understand it’s one game in 12 and we’re going to have to enjoy it (Saturday) night and turn around and get ready to play again against a really good Iowa team next week,” Whitman said. “But this is one that’s going to resonate for a while. I think it will help in a lot of different facets.”
Like ticket sales for the next Saturday’s kickoff with the Hawkeyes. With the momentum from Saturday’s win the crowd for Iowa figures to be the largest of the season in Champaign.
“I would say right now, anything and everything anybody can do to make Memorial Stadium next Saturday be as loud as you can at 6:30,” Bielema said. “It’s the perfect kickoff time. You can come and tailgate and experience Champaign with all of your friends. Bring a couple friends with you. Let’s make Memorial Stadium what it should be.”
Star of the gameGive a gold star to Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito, who completed 18 of 24 passes for 167 yards. No interceptions and no touchdowns ... in the air.
He did run for three scores. All from 1 yard out.
“They were sneaks, Bob,” Bielema said. “Technically those are rushing stats, but he had to go 3 inches. But they were good 3 inches.”
Actually, DeVito finished with seven carries for (minus)-2 yards.
When was the last time DeVito scored three times on the ground?
“I’ll say never,” the 24-year-old Illini quarterback said. “Not even Little League. Not a big runner. I wouldn’t call those runs. I’d call them leans. Those should all count for the offensive line.
“You don’t just go straight. There’s a little bit of strategy behind it based on where the defense is.”
He will do whatever the coaches ask.
“I can run if I need to,” DeVito said.
Bielema liked what he saw from his quarterback running Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense.
“Tommy just continues to impress me, just his diligence, his work ethic,” Bielema said. “He’s got a very live arm. He’s very accurate. Him and Barry have a great rapport.”
During the week, there was a list of the best Big Ten quarterbacks on TV. DeVito wasn’t on it.
“I captured it and I sent it to his dad (Tom) and to Tommy,” Bielema said. “Tom Sr. said, ‘Coach, we don’t care about any of that. We’re just trying to beat Wisconsin. Good luck on your road trip.’ Tommy just liked his Dad’s comment. That’s just what he is. I think we gave him a rebirth on life in football. He has a lot of fun in our room. We have a lot of fun with him.”
Good callSaturday’s win offered more proof that DeVito made the right call when he picked Illinois after leaving Syracuse. DeVito helped Illinois end a 20-year skid in Madison at Bielema’s old school.
“It’s awesome,” DeVito said.
DeVito banged up his leg in the previous game against Chattanooga. He had extra treatment since and appeared to be moving like his usual self.
“I feel good,” he said. “Football comes with bumps and bruises. It’s going to happen. Fight through it. It’s nothing serious.”
He had a few more days than usual to recover because Illinois hosted the Mocs on a Thursday.
Now, even with a normal week of prep to get ready for the Hawkeyes, DeVito, Bielema, Whitman and everyone else associated with the Illini feel good.
“It’s a benchmark moment for our program,” Whitman said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.