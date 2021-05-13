Sandy Moretti answered my call at Timber Creek Regional High School.
I asked to talk to football coach Brian Wright about Illinois quarterback recruit Donovan Leary. Unprompted, Moretti, the administrative assistant to the athletic director at the New Jersey school, started singing Leary’s praises.
“Love him,” she said. “Just not only a good football player, but an all-around good kid.”
She shared the story of Timber Creek assistant athletic director Dina Tomczak, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Tomczak has two young children: 4-year-old girl Harper and a newborn.
“Harper has the biggest crush on Donovan,” Moretti said. “She calls him ‘my boyfriend.’ He talks to her on the phone. We love this kid.”
At a charity powder-puff game, Leary sold bracelets to raise money. Harper was there.
“We bonded over playing football,” Leary told me this week.
Leary’s willingness to help fits his personality, Wright said.
“He treats everyone the same way, from the janitors to the principal,” Wright said.
“He comes from an awesome family. His parents have done a great job.”
Quick trip
Officially, Leary made his commitment to Bret Bielema’s program on March 29. But his mind was made up before then.
After receiving a scholarship offer from Bielema, Donovan and his parents, Lorie and Glen, made the 12-hour drive from Sicklerville, N.J., to Champaign.
The 786-mile journey took the Learys from very urban to extremely rural.
What did he think as he approached C-U?
“I didn’t know it was going to be so much land and so much open space,” he said. “I feel like it’s really peaceful out there.”
Leary likes the idea of trying something new.
“When I was going through the whole recruiting process, one of my biggest things was going somewhere that’s different from where I’m from,” Leary said. “I want to learn something different.”
Because football recruiting is in the middle of a dead period, the Learys weren’t allowed to visit with the coaches or tour the facilities.
What did they see?
“We walked around campus a lot,” Leary said. “We did a self-guided tour. We saw The Quad and Green Street. We saw all of that.
“We were able to look from the outside of the practice facility and Memorial Stadium.”
It was enough. The trip sealed the deal for Illinois.
“Driving up there, we had a lot of talks about my future and how I feel about Illinois and how they feel about Illinois,” Leary said.
“I committed on that Sunday. I knew I was going there. I woke up the next day after our tour and I said, ‘This is the place for me. I don’t want to waste anymore time.”
Mom and dad were happy with the choice. Their top priority for their son is a quality education.
The academic rankings for Illinois are a positive.
Leary called Bielema and told him the news before he left Illinois.
Next, he told Wright and, later, everyone on Twitter.
How did his friends react?
“Everyone around me is really happy for me,” Leary said. “I’m blessed with the opportunity to play football at the next level.”
Wright wasn’t surprised when Leary told him he was going to Illinois. He saw the signs.
“When Illinois offered, he was genuinely excited,” Wright said. “It was a different vibe.”
Work to doThough Leary won’t sign for months, Wright is certain the commitment will hold.
“He wears his Illinois stuff every day to school,” Wright said. “He’s pretty locked in.”
Before he signs, Leary has a senior season to play with the Chargers.
“I’m looking very forward to it,” Leary said. “I want to leave an impact on the team for the younger guys and go out with a bang.”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Leary threw for 1,212 yards in a 2020 season shortened because of COVID-19. Wright has high expectations for his Big Ten-bound leader.
“It will be exciting to see what kind of numbers Donovan puts up,” said Wright, who is entering his second year as the head coach. “He’s got some really good guys on the outside. They will probably end up being Division I guys, as well.
“It’s going to be a fun year.”
The goal for Leary is simple.
“The state championship, of course,” he said. “I haven’t won one, and that’s always been my goal ever since I was a little kid.”
The 2020 season was “rough,” Leary said.
“We knew we were going to have a condensed season,” he added. “A lot of the teams we had in our preseason schedule, we had to change because of the distance.
“We weren’t able to do a lot of things that we were hoping to do. It was really hard. But I can speak for the entire team: We were happy we were able to play because a lot of teams weren’t able to.”
Leary isn’t leaving anything to chance when it comes to the 2021 season. He routinely jumps in his mom’s Chrysler Town & Country minivan, picks up several of his teammates and has a workout on the football field.
Looking aheadUnless he gets an unprecedented seventh year of football eligibility, current Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters will be gone by the time Leary arrives to play for offensive coordinator Tony Petersen.
That means the quarterback position will be wide open in 2022, Leary’s freshman season.
“It was a really important part of my decision,” Leary said. “As a quarterback, you want to play. Coach Petersen was being straightforward. Everything he was telling me has now fallen into place. He told me how he felt about the quarterbacks there and what he thought.”
Illinois recently added Rutgers transfer Artur Sitkowski to the fold last month.
“Before he even made his announcement, Coach Petersen called me and told me what was going on,” Leary said.
Isaiah Williams has already moved to wide receiver, so that cuts into the potential competition. Leary, however, is ready to do whatever the coaches ask.
He wants to play at the highest level. Illinois and the Big Ten fit the criteria.
Wright has no doubt Leary can excel.
“I think he’s a program-changer,” Wright said.