CHAMPAIGN — Nine-month-old Kairi might not realize it yet, but her dad is about to do a really good thing.
Tailon Leitzsey, an Illinois defensive back, is putting on a free football camp on July 17 at Zahnd Park in southwest Champaign. And he’s got 30 of his Illini football buddies helping, too.
Leitzsey didn’t have to twist any arms.
“It was a no-brainer,” he said Thursday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. “I sent a link, ‘Hey, can you fill out this Google form?’ and 20 people were on there right away. Everybody realizes you can be more than an athlete.
“It shows this is my family. These are my brothers. I almost cried. It’s like, ‘Y’all really understand how important this is,’ and that they were willing to give up 2 1/2 hours of their time for no pay.”
The camp is for players ages 6 to 13 and runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“I’m super excited to be able to do this and give back to the community,” Leitzsey said.
The 22-year-old Leitzsey started thinking about the camp during Illinois spring drills. The Urbana resident took note of the rise in the local crime rate, with some of the violations by younger people.
“That really touched my heart,” Leitzsey said. “I wanted to be able to help the youth before they get to that point where they feel like they need to do that.
“If they can come to this camp and learn something that will take them off the path that they might think they are headed down, that’s my goal. Just to be able to help change one life.”
Work in progressLeitzsey continues to formulate plans for the event.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot of drills and doing stuff kids have fun with,” Leitzsey said.
It won’t be just for defensive backs. Leitzsey has enlisted teammates at all positions.
To get some pointers on running a camp, Leitzsey planned to call former teammate Nate Hobbs, who just conducted a similar camp and is entering his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders.
“Six to 13 is a big age range,” Leitzsey said. “The skill set is going to be a little bit different. I’m trying to tailor the camp to match that.”
Leitzsey’s personal story was told to a large audience during the spring. He talked about showing up on the Illinois campus with little notice. He shared his experiences, including a weeklong stretch where he slept in his car.
On April 6, new coach Bret Bielema eased the financial burden on Leitzsey, awarding him with a full scholarship. He has only played in one game during his first three seasons with the Illini, but the native of Laurel, Md., is already leaving his effect on C-U.
“Not having to stress about, ‘Is my rent going to be able to get paid?’ is definitely the biggest thing,” he said. “It’s given me confidence in myself and understanding that going through the things that I went through and being persistent, it pays off. It might not pay off tomorrow, but it will pay off eventually as long as you stay consistent, be persistent.”
Leitzsey is happy to talk about it with the campers.
“I’m an open book,” Leitzsey said. “Anybody who wants to come up and has questions or just advice, I’m definitely open for that.
“I feel like there were a lot of people that inspired me to do more and be better, and I want to just be the same person for somebody else.”
Increased opportunityAs of July 1, college athletes in Illinois are able to capitalize on their name, image and likeness.
Leitzsey never considered charging for his camp. He planned a free event long before NIL became law.
“It’s not about money for me,” Leitzsey said. “It’s about helping the kids.”
If it works the way Leitzsey hopes, the free football camp will become a summer fixture in C-U.
“Next year, I’m definitely going to run this, as well,” Leitzsey said.
There won’t be a lot of bells and whistles at this year’s camp. No heavy equipment from the Illinois football team because of liability issues.
Champaign’s Dick’s Sporting Goods is helping out, providing footballs and plastic cones.
Leitzsey and the rest of the Illini aren’t allowed to wear Illinois gear during the event. Leitzsey made a logo for the camp that will go on T-shirts for the staff.
Leitzsey had to jump a lot of hurdles to set up the camp.
“It was a long, long process,” Leitzsey said.
Illinois assistant athletic director Liz Reyes and football chief of staff Mark Taurisani have helped with the organization and paperwork.
Anyone interested in signing up for the camp can find information and an RSVP link on Leitzsey’s social media accounts (@TailonLeitzsey).