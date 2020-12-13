A quick take from 30-year college football writer and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen:
Josh Whitman pulled the plug on the Lovie Smith experiment Sunday. Five losing seasons and a 17-39 record did in the former Chicago Bears coach.
Smith had been away from the college game for more than two decades and it showed. Illinois was unable to find the recruiting success of past eras. And the reliance of transfers was not a winning strategy.
The big question: Who is next?
Certainly Whitman has been contemplating the move and has a list of candidates he wants to pursue.
High on my list would be Louisiana's Billy Napier, who owns a win this season against Iowa State and has the Ragin' Cajuns playing at a high level. Another option might be Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell.
Two factors that should be most important to Whitman: Landing a proven college football winner and a coach with a reputation as an outstanding recruiter.
