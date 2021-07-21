It’s baaack.
Certainly not as dramatic as the return of Michael Jordan to the Bulls in the 1990s.
Or, locally, Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu returning to Illinois.
But still important.
On Thursday and Friday at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, the Big Ten holds its football media days after taking 2020 off.
Yeah, it’s going to be weird. For a lot of reasons.
Reporters haven’t gathered en masse in the Big Ten region for two years. Folks of my ilk are generally a social, friendly bunch. There has been little interaction since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s thrilling to get together again. Thanks mostly to the rapid development of vaccines, we will be safe ourselves and not endanger the coaches and players in attendance.
In my book, that’s like completing a 99-yard touchdown pass to win a game.
The Big Ten isn’t requiring attendees to be vaccinated (I would have). The conference is encouraging reporters to get vaccinated and wear a mask if they are not. A smart step in an effort to keep people safe.
The venue itself is a huge departure from past Big Ten media days.
This is version No. 49, and all of them until now have been held in Chicagoland — usually in one of those cool, gigantic hotels in the city. The only other location was in nearby Rosemont.
Nice to give Indy a taste of Big Ten football beyond its role as host city for the championship game. That has worked out well for the league and the community.
The only flaw with Indy this year, so I’ve heard, is the amount of construction in the area. Easy enough for the N-G travel party to deal with: leave earlier.
Familiar face
There is one new coach at this year’s Big Ten media days. Of course, it is Illinois’ Bret Bielema.
Bielema knows the drill. From 2006-12, he participated in the event as head coach at Wisconsin.
This is not a common occurrence. Few coaches work at two schools in the same conference. Best as I can tell, the only Big Ten coaches who represented two Big Ten schools at media days before Bielema were John Pont (at Indiana from 1965-72 and Northwestern from 1973-77), Alex Agase (at Northwestern 1964-72 and Purdue 1973-76) and Gary Moeller (at Illinois 1977-79 and Michigan 1990-94.
There are some great advantages to Bielema’s past experiences in the Big Ten. He knows a lot of the people and many of the places.
At media day, he already has worked with three different sets of reporters. First as a player at Iowa, next as coach with the Badgers and now at Illinois. He should be cool and confident in front of the large group. When the coaches and players break off into smaller interview sessions, he will be able to show even more of his personality.
It’s a good stage for Bielema to sell his program.
New situation
Bielema’s first time at Big Ten media days came 15 years ago. He was a new head coach in his mid-30s. Questions all around. And he had an extremely tough act to follow. Barry Alvarez built Wisconsin from Big Ten bottom-feeder to conference power. Alvarez has a strong personality, and reporters seem to hang on every word.
At Illinois, Bielema is following a losing coach who never connected with the community or the media. Lovie Smith is a good person and had a solid run in the NFL, but college football was not for him.
Bielema is where he belongs. In his home state coaching a team he played and coached against. There is great potential upside.
I expect Bielema to inject humor into his comments. And talk a lot about his Big Ten background.
Conference media members are kind people, so there won’t be any/many tricky questions.
Bielema will hear a lot from Wisconsin reporters, some of whom were puzzled when he left for Arkansas. I would think it will be fun for Bielema to see reporters he knows and developed relationships with earlier in his career.
Bielema won’t likely break any big news. Brandon Peters is still his quarterback. The offensive line is solid, and he has a bunch of veterans back.
The idea for Bielema should be to have the Big Ten media saying “nice to have him back” after he is finished.
Very doable.