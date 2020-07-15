Asmussen | Like all college football fans, Leman has questions
Like the rest of those involved with college football, J Leman has questions in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The former Champaign Central and Illinois football star said Monday he doesn’t know what will happen this season with the game he loves.
“We all want answers, right?” said Leman, a 2007 All-American who helped the team earn a Rose Bowl berth, during an appearance on this week’s “Monday Night SportsTalk.”
Now an announcer at BTN, Leman maintains a strong interest in the sport.
Last week, the Big Ten announced games in 2020 would be limited to conference matchups only.
So far, no schedules have been released, though the league is expected to try a 10-game lineup.
“How do you plan anything?” Leman said. “Think about it from a fan’s perspective.
“How do you plan any kind of trip to any kind of stadium when we don’t know the schedule and we’re in July already? Are the fans even going to be able to come?”
Illinois was set to play five conference road games in 2020 and four at home. Some have suggested the conference will start from scratch when it comes to the schedule.
BTN hasn’t talked to the announcers about plans for calling the games. At least, not yet. The season was to open the first weekend of September.
In the past, BTN used off-site calls in non-revenue sports. While a baseball game was played in Bloomington, Ind., the announcers would watch and talk about it from Chicago.
“I’m wondering if that’s what we do,” Leman said.
In football and men’s basketball coverage, the on-air announcers are a small part of the broadcast teams. Adding Leman and his play-by-play partner might be doable. Stay tuned.
“I’m guessing they will have as few people on site as possible,” Leman said. “We are to plan like we are having a season. No one knows the details.”
Nose for the ball
Leman was an ultra-active player during his Illini career. He stands sixth on the school’s career tackles list and also had the sixth-most ever in a single season.
If he was on the roster today, how would Leman feel about playing?
“That’s a great question,” Leman said. “I think every situation is completely different. Fortunately, I don’t have a lot of the underlying health concerns that a lot of individuals have, whether that be age or pre-existing conditions.
“I think I would be fine with playing. A lot of the players that got it, whether it be LSU or Clemson, have been asymptomatic. That’s not to say there’s not a risk. I would really be concerned about older people, coaches, officials, people in the media that have to talk to these guys, cover these guys, trainers, doctors.”
While Leman would be comfortable being on the field, he understands the concern from others about playing. Current Illini Josh Imatorbhebhe and Milo Eifler have shared their thoughts.
One option that has been debated is the idea of playing the upcoming season in the spring.
Leman isn’t a fan.
“That goes against player safety,” Leman said. “I don’t see that flying. But I guess everything is on the table. We’ve never been through something like this before. They’re trying to get as creative as possible. I think they’re trying to keep it in the fall if they can.”
Altered course
Illinois was set up for a 3-0 start in 2020. For the first time in almost a decade.
Illinois State, UConn and Bowling Green were scheduled to visit Memorial Stadium until COVID-19 had other ideas.
The first three conference games were winnable matchups with Rutgers, Nebraska and Purdue.
“I think you wanted to get off to a fast start, especially this being the year everybody kind of pointed to,” Leman said. “I think it’s disappointing. Everyone’s in the same boat.
“With the offensive line, with the receivers and with (quarterback) Brandon Peters, the offense will be in good hands. Defensively, they’ve still got a few holes to fill, but the offense will be there. Teams with a veteran quarterback and a returning offensive line will have an advantage. Maybe Illinois can sneak up on some Big Ten opponents that lost key upperclassmen.”
Illinois wasn’t able to have spring ball. Just like most of the rest of the Big Ten.
“I think a lot of those players didn’t mind taking off spring ball,” Leman said. “Spring ball is a grind. It’s good to let the young players compete. Some of veterans are probably glad they got a break.”
Leman said the players will be ready to go in 2020 if and when the games are played.
That’s a big “if” on July 15.
“We all agree that football is amazing,” Leman said. “It is a great sport. It brings people together.”
The sport is dealing with a once-a-century pandemic.
“Ultimately, you have to value human life above everything,” Leman said. “Above economic impact. Above a sport.”
When a vaccine or treatment is developed and life returns to normal, Leman expects college football will return in full force.
“We’ve kind of gotten used to 24/7 sports whatever time of year it is,” Leman said. “That’s been taken away the last three or four months — rightfully so. I think once it comes back, people will be rabid for it.
“I think there’s going to be a boon with it. I don’t know if that boon makes the players feel better about possibly missing the season. But I do think the fans will return relatively fast once they get the all clear.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.