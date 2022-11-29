CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten West won’t likely be around after 2023.
With Southern California and UCLA joining the conference, two seven-team mini-leagues aren’t going to work. All signs point to one giant conference with scheduling done by pods. Whatever.
But if that is the final season of the West, the division is going out with a bang.
Two new coaches, both with high expectations/pressure join the fray.
It is the best group of coaches in the division’s history. No other set is close. Winners from top to bottom. High ceilings across the board. Only one guy in the least bit of job peril.
As they stand today, here is how I rank the seven Big Ten West coaches.
1. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin; just hired. Anybody else lead a team to the College Football Playoff? Didn’t think so.
Some might hold Fickell’s one season as Ohio State’s coach in 2011 against him. But that was a mess, Fickell taking over on an interim basis after Jim Tressel resigned.
Hard to run a team as a temp, and he still got the Buckeyes into a bowl.
Cincinnati saw Fickell’s talents and wisely turned the team over to him. Great decision. After a 4-8 opening year, Fickell won 11, 11, nine, 13 and nine games.
A lot of people, me included, figured Wisconsin would keep interim coach Jim Leonhard. But when it could get Fickell, Wisconsin had no choice but to move on.
At age 49 and with all those mouths to feed at home (Fickell and wife Amy have six kids), he can be the next Barry Alvarez in Madison. Hope he likes cheese.
2. Bret Bielema, Illinois; two years, 13-11. Should the Iowa graduate have stayed at Wisconsin? Maybe.
But if not for his Arkansas adventure, Bielema would have never returned to his home state.
He has turned the program around way faster than anyone expected. The transfer portal helped. So did Lovie Smith’s eye for NFL-level talent. But Bielema is the one who developed those players into future pros.
The real trick comes next year, when Bielema tries to get back to a bowl after suffering heavy personnel losses. Based on two years of watching Bielema and his staff, my guess is they get it done against a challenging schedule. Early games against Kansas and Penn State will tell us a lot.
Bielema has a formula that has worked for him at three stops. Fourteen years and just three losing seasons means he is getting it done.
3. Jeff Brohm, Purdue; six years, 36-33. Illinois could have saved itself a lot of grief and losses had it hired the then-Western Kentucky coach instead of Smith in 2016. Would have been bold and smart. Oh, well.
After a good start and a rough patch, Brohm has been at his best in West Lafayette the past two seasons. Nine wins in 2021 and eight wins and a division title this season.
He probably isn’t going to beat Michigan on Saturday night in Indianapolis, but I won’t be a bit surprised if he keeps it close.
Some figured Brohm would go back to his alma mater, Louisville, at some point. But the Cardinals are stable now, and Brohm is rolling at Purdue. You don’t leave happy.
4. Matt Rhule, Nebraska; just hired. The lost program might have found an answer. But I wrote that five years ago when the school seemed to make the perfect choice in Scott Frost. Bzzzzz.
The difference might be Rhule’s background. The former Penn State linebacker worked both sides of the ball as an assistant before becoming a college head coach.
Don’t worry about his failure with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. He is the latest in a long line of successful college coaches who struggled in the NFL. Heck, even Nick Saban failed to shine in the pro game.
Rhule has a tractor full of cash to pay his staff, which will help. And the support by the fan base in Lincoln is unmatched. They have filled their building for 60 years, even when the team was losing.
My hunch, Rhule gives them something to cheer about, maybe as early as 2023.
The nonconference schedule is gooey soft, with games against Colorado (1-11), Northern Illinois (3-9) and Louisiana Tech (3-9).
5. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota; six years, 43-27. If you can get past all the antics and the “row the boat” clown show, Fleck is a good at what he does. He will make his fourth bowl trip with the Gophers, and they won their first three.
Fleck was a standout receiver in high school and college. My beef with him is he seems to think he is still the reason folks are coming to watch the team play. Sorry Bud, but no.
Just a hunch that Fleck is not a long-timer in Minneapolis. His self-confidence is high enough that he likely wants a shot at one of the power schools. Good luck with that.
6. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa; 24 years, 185-115. The winningest coach in school history could ride off into the sunset as a beloved figure.
He will be 68 before the season and has made a fortune coaching the Hawkeyes. The fans are none too happy, especially when the team blew the Big Ten West with a home loss to Nebraska.
Unfortunately, the problem at Iowa has been the offense. Even more unfortunate, Ferentz’s son Brian is the coordinator.
What can Dad do, fire his son? That isn’t likely to happen. A way out might be if Brian lands a gig in the NFL. Otherwise, the boos will continue at Kinnick.
Ferentz is one of the best in Big Ten history. It would be nice to see him go out after a better season.
7. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; 17 years, 110-101. Two seasons ago, Fitzgerald led the Wildcats to their second West title in three seasons. But the team has been bad since, going 4-20 and making us wonder if the coach can get it turned around.
The problems have been on both sides of the ball.The offense is anemic, and the defense can’t stop anybody.
Fitzgerald is a great guy, beloved at the school and in the Big Ten. He does it the right way.
The school has given him plenty of support, building a training palace on Lake Michigan with the promise of a new stadium.
There is not a speck of pressure on Fitzgerald from the outside. Personally, he can’t be happy with where the Wildcats are at and their inability to compete.