Asmussen | Local players making an impact at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — Julian Pearl joined the Illinois football team in 2018, one of a handful of “locals” playing for the team at First and Kirby.
Fair to say things have changed since the Danville native arrived on campus.
For one, the coach who signed him, Lovie Smith, is now the head coach of the Houston Texans. Today, Pearl is working with second-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema.
Pearl in ‘22 isn’t in the same place as the then-defensive lineman who joined the team in ‘18.
“It’s crazy different,” Pearl said. “My expectations are insanely different, just how I view myself. How I view this team is different. Coming from a position of ‘I’m new here, so I’ve got to get acclimated.’ (Now) I’m bringing people in. I’m telling the young guys how to act in the meeting rooms and act on the field. Definitely just crazy to think about.”
Living 34 miles from Memorial Stadium, Pearl rooted for the Illini before he signed.
“For sure,” Pearl said. “Born in Illinois. I loved the thought of being able to represent my state.”
Pearl originally made a commitment to another school in the state, Northern Illinois.
He is happy he made the choice to play in C-U. So are his family members and friends in Danville.
“The love is crazy,” he said. “I feel the love from Danville. I wasn’t there my whole life, but I spent five years there. They treat me like I was born there. I appreciate everybody so much, making me feel at home.”
Of course, there is plenty of Danville pride on the Illinois roster, with former Viking Caleb Griffin part of the team. Griffin is competing for the starting kicking spot.
Playing close to home allows Team Pearl to be a part of it.
“Thinking about my teammates from Florida and Cali and the East Coast, it doesn’t go unnoticed,” Pearl said. “I appreciate all the family and friends that watch.”
Pearl started 11 games last season and is expected to be a critical part of the offensive line, joining longtime standout Alex Palczewski in the lineup.
“Being on the field gave me the confidence to be myself openly and talk to people accordingly,” Pearl said. “It really made me feel like I could command.”
Pearl is trying to establish a tradition for other local standouts to play at Illinois.
What would he say to an Illinois high school player considering leaving the state?
“This is not the same Illinois that I committed to,” he said. “This is not the, ‘Take a chance on this program Illinois.’ This is, ‘We’re competing. We want championships now. We have goals now that are realistic.’”
When Pearl first visited Illinois, he was shown the plan for the fancy Smith Center. Now, it is up and running.
“I think it will make a difference going forward,” Pearl said. “Personally for me, it definitely didn’t make a difference. I didn’t come here for a locker room.”
Falcons’ festDanville isn’t the lone area school represented on the Illinois roster.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley has two graduates playing in C-U: Junior defensive lineman Bryce Barnes and freshman running back Aidan Laughery. Ben Schultz is a sophomore outside linebacker from Champaign Central. Clayton Leonard is a freshman offensive lineman from Iroquois West. Like Pearl, Barnes enjoys playing close to home. It is a half-hour jaunt from Gibson City to campus.
“It’s nice being 30 minutes away,” Barnes said. “It’s cool to have all my family and friends be able to come to games, practices, whatever they want. It’s just an added bonus me being a local guy.”
While starring for power GCMS and coach Mike Allen, Barnes thought about staying close to home.
“I went to a few (Illinois) games,” Barnes said. “My senior year, I knew I wanted to play college football. I didn’t know it was going to be here at the time. I didn’t get offered. But as my recruiting process went along, I got offered that walk-on spot, and I knew right away I wanted to play in my home state.”
How does the reality compare to what Barnes thought at the time?
“I really didn’t picture it any different,” he said. “I knew I was going to have to work for what I’ve gotten. I just put my head down and grind. That’s what I’m here for. That’s what I’m made of. And that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”
The game itself isn’t much different at Illinois than it would be for Barnes at any other school. What is enhanced is his free time.
And his proximity to family and friends.
“Most guys don’t get to go to their respective homes,” Barnes said.
His family lives in the country of Ford County. Teammates are always welcome.
“I brought a couple D-linemen out there last year,” Barnes said. “Before our first game, I plan on taking our D-line out there maybe for a dinner.”
Barnes took teammate Ryan Meed to his place. Meed, a linebacker, is from Brooklyn, N.Y.
“He’d never seen a cornfield,” Barnes said. “It’s honestly an eye-opening experience for many players because they are not around this environment. For me to be the guy to introduce them to that environment is pretty cool.”
In their cornerSince taking over at Illinois before the 2021 season, Bielema has made it clear he wants players from the state of Illinois. If they are from nearby, that’s even better.
“It’s one thing to recruit them,” Bielema said, “but they’ve got to be good players.”
The Danville grads, Pearl and Griffin, were on the team before Bielema got here. So were Barnes and Schultz. Laughery and Leonard committed to Bielema.
“I think Julian Pearl is set to become something bigger than what he’s known,” Bielema said. “The only person holding JP back is Julian Pearl.
“Caleb hit some really nice kicks (Monday). Kicking is always a little bit hard to get in a routine. He’s got a new coach in his ear.”
Barnes has impressed the head coach, too, with his work in training camp.
“Bryce is probably, in my opinion, one of the most dynamic changes since the spring,” Bielema said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
