Oh yes, they will be watching. Like it’s the Super Bowl. Or the final episode of “M.A.S.H.”
Starting Sunday night at 8 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2 airs “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan’s final championship season (1997-98) with the Chicago Bulls.
Can it really have been 22 years ago? My, how time flies when you are in the middle of a pandemic.
Cory Helms and Andy Marx will be glued to their TV sets in Champaign and Mahomet, respectively. Savoring every episode.
“I’m excited,” Helms said. “With the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been hoping they would push it forward.”
“Definitely,” Marx said. “In the ages of on-demand and Netflix and Hulu, it’s like I’m young again, tuning into something that’s going to be aired.”
Must-see TV. An old phrase that is making a comeback thanks to “The Last Dance.”
“What’s got us hooked are the untold stories and unseen footage,” Marx said. “It’s going to bring back a lot of those memories I had as a kid. The Bulls were something every kid was attached to.”
“This looks like it will be more new material, behind the scenes and interviews with players,” Helms said. “Now that they’re not under contract, they can speak freely. How it really was.”
No surprise for kids growing up in the 1990s in Illinois, Helms and Marx are huge Jordan supporters.
“I guess it’s all relative, but I would say most people call me a big Jordan fan,” Helms said. “I pretty much have everything possible, from game tickets to things I wore as a kid.”
“We all grew up watching Jordan highlights because they used to release VHS tapes and DVDs telling all the same stories,” Marx said. “But this is something new and exciting.”
Marx plans to share the experience with his family. Marx and wife Lynette have two daughters: Madalyn, a high school freshman, and Kaelyn, a sixth-grader. Madalyn plays basketball.
“She’s into sports,” Marx said, “so she’ll definitely want to watch it with me.”
Helms and wife Molli have two daughters. The oldest is ... wait for it ... Jordyn, 4.
Helms was pushing to name her Brooklyn, but Molli put the kibosh on that.
“She said ‘Jordyn’ and I was a little hesitant on it because I didn’t want people to think I was over the top with Jordan,” Helms said.
Jordyn’s sister Kora turns 1 in June.
Of course, both kids wear Air Jordans.
“I enjoyed getting them for them,” Helms said.
Seeing Jordan in person
The Bulls won their first title in 1991, which turned into a three-peat. After Jordan took almost two years off to try baseball (he was no Bo Jackson), the team went on a second three-title run from 1996-98.
Marx, who played basketball at St. Joseph-Ogden, watched whenever he could during the regular season. And followed the playoffs closely.
Helms, now 41, played basketball at Champaign Central, then Parkland College and Minnesota-Crookston.
Helms watched the Bulls’ run in his mom’s family room. Often with friend Leconte Nix.
Helms still has the ticket from the first time he saw Jordan in person: March 28, 1992. A Saturday game against the Cavaliers.
Jordan scored 44 points in a 126-102 victory at Chicago Stadium.
“Worst seats possible,” Helms said. “We were up in the high seats, right behind the organ.”
He was with his older brother Jason. They switched seats every quarter so they could see around the organ.
Over the years, Helms saw Jordan play 10 times in person.
Helms was at Jordan’s last game in Chicago. Then with the Wizards, Jordan scored 11 points on Jan. 24, 2003 at the United Center.
“It was his farewell appearance in Chicago,” Helms said.
In the “it’s a small world” department,” Marx was also there. It was his first time seeing Jordan play in the flesh.
“A pretty unique time,” Marx said.
All about the shoes
Marx’s and Helms’ M.J. fandom extends from head to toe.
They are both Air Jordan aficionados, having purchased their fair share of the famous shoes.
How many pairs? Well, let’s leave it “a lot.”
The 42-year-old Marx — who turned his Air Jordan hobby into a small business by starting sneakerglass.com that sells display cases for shoes that can be mounted on the wall to go along with his full-time job at Health Alliance — goes with size 10. Helms wears a 14.
Their Jordan-wearing days go back to high school, when the shoes were all the rage for players.
“It was so hard to get the shoes because they came out during the week when you were in school,” Helms said. “Part of it for me was the status that came with having them.
“Everybody wanted them.”
Spike Lee made a string of Nike commercials featuring Jordan, with Lee starring as “Mars Blackmon.” Lee kept repeating “It’s gotta be the shoes.”
Helms, who works for Exelon Energy and is stationed in Clinton, has an all-time favorite model: the Air Jordan 11.
For comfort, he prefers the Air Jordan 1 (red, black and white) or the Air Jordan 3.
Marx likes the Air Jordan 1 best.
“I was in fourth grade,” Marx said. “I wore them until they fell apart. I remember begging my parents for that first pair. After that, I was hooked.”