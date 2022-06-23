CHAMPAIGN — It had been a while since Illinois football coach Bret Bielema met with a full throng of reporters. Two months to be exact.
He seemed to genuinely miss us.
“Excited to be back with you guys,” Bielema said Wednesday afternoon at the Smith Center. “Obviously, since we talked last, a lot of things have changed.”
Such as ... new college rules that will impact the team’s roster now and going forward.
“It’s a work in progress,” Bielema said.
Schools used to be limited to 25 scholarship players each year and 85 total. The yearly limits are gone for 2022-23 and 2023-24. The combination of the transfer portal and bonus years provided because of the COVID-19 pandemic made the yearly limit unreasonable.
Bielema likes the change. He has consistently pushed to have the yearly limit go away.
Even better as far as Bielema is concerned? A rule that allows coaches to work with players during the offseason.
“We’ve taken some time away from our strength coaches, which Tank (Wright) doesn’t love,” Bielema said, “but we’ve been able to be on the grass with our freshmen as they come to campus, which has never happened in the past. To be out there with footballs and work football drills, it’s been very beneficial to us.”
The players spent 30 minutes on the field Wednesday, doing individual work.
The entire roster isn’t in town ... yet. Illinois has 118 players, up a bit from the past, when the total was closer to 110.
“Everybody will be in place by July Fourth weekend except for maybe two guys,” Bielema said. “Those guys will get here in July, and we will hit the ground running.”
Injury-wise, the players have all been cleared. Quarterback Art Sitkowski, who missed the end of the season after two surgeries, is full-go.
The lone player limited some is wide receiver Shawn Miller, who is recovering from a collarbone injury. Bielema said he expects Miller will be ready to go when training camp starts.
Roster development is more important than ever before, Bielema said.
“We do a daily emphasis on fundamentals,” he said. “How we approach the game. How we approach life. We talk to our guys a lot about what they are doing away from the game.”
The coaches are also looking ahead to the first three games of the season, opening with Wyoming on Aug. 27 in Champaign. A road trip to Indiana on Sept. 2 is next, followed by a home game against Virginia on Sept. 10.
“Virginia, even though we played them last year, very unique because they lost their coaching staff,” Bielema said.
Longtime Clemson assistant Tony Elliott takes over.
Filling up
By rule, Bielema can’t talk about players who have made a commitment to join his team for the 2023 season.
But I can write about them.
Illinois currently has 11 players pledged. The class is ranked No. 28 nationally by Rivals.com and 39th in the country, according to 247 Sports.
“Recruiting’s been going well,” Bielema said. “I’m excited where our guys are at. We’ve been that much more prepared, not only on the recruiting weekends once they get here, but all the work leading into it to get the right candidates here on campus in the month of June.
“I like the way our staff is working.”
The current players are helping with recruiting. They are part of the official visit weekends.
Bielema and the football staff also enlist the aid of the school’s academic side.
“The thing that blows me away, every time we have a special interest, the cooperation on campus is off the charts,” Bielema said. “I think that’s spearheaded by (athletic director) Josh (Whitman), Chancellor (Robert) Jones. We have a vet student on campus, and from the way he’s treated when he walks in the building until the time he walks out, and the effect that has in recruiting is huge.”
Bielema makes sure the recruits and their parents see the coaches and their families.
How many players will the Illini add in 2023? At least the 15 who are completing their eligibility in 2022. Add another three or four to that number. If any players leave via the transfer portal, they can also be replaced.
Picture this
Part of the official visit experience for a prospect includes an elaborate photo shoot.
The head coach was skeptical at first.
“I would be like, ‘C’mon, we’re not setting aside an hour for a photo shoot,” Bielema said. “Quickly, I learned it’s an hour and a half or two hours. Whatever it needs to be.
“In today’s student-athlete, the ones that we are recruiting, are heavy into it. Now, (NCAA) legislation has passed that allows us to do videos, do graphics.”
Illinois is ahead of the curve on this one.
“There’s a lot of times where we’re doing things that nobody else has thought of or done,” Bielema said. “I go directly to (director of football branding and creative media) Pat Pierson in combination with (executive director of personnel and recruiting) Pat Embleton. It’s a display.”
Bielema is on board.
“If they want it, I want it,” the second-year Illini coach said. “Our current players love that stuff.”
Conference call
The Big Ten will eventually make a decision about league realignment in the future.
Bielema has a unique perspective, having played at one Big Ten school (Iowa) and led two others as head coach (Wisconsin and Illinois).
“I did get boisterous in one Big Ten coaches meeting,” Bielema said. “I believe in this league. I believe in rivalries. I think when people play teams they are close to, it means a lot to the fans.”
Illinois had road wins in Bielema’s first season at Penn State and Minnesota. The victory in Minneapolis felt like “more of a moment” because the teams play every year.
The geography of the Big Ten creates natural rivalries.
“The game changes,” Bielema said. “The game is cyclical.”