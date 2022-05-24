URBANA — At some point in the not-too-distant future, rising tennis programs at Oklahoma (women’s) and Kentucky (men’s) will hoist the NCAA championship trophy.
But not on Sunday, when powers Texas and Virginia finished at the top.
The defending NCAA champion Texas women’s team scored a 4-1 late-night win over Big 12 rivals Oklahoma at chilly Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
Earlier in the day, the Virginia men took their first NCAA title since 2017, beating Kentucky 4-0.
In the fall, repeating as national champion was the furthest thing from Texas coach Howard Joffe’s mind. The injury-riddled Longhorns had four of their eight scholarship players on the sidelines.
“There actually was no team,” Joffe said.
Freshman Sabina Zeynalova had a bum ankle. Freshman Allura Zamarripa was in a boot. Sophomore Peyton Stearns missed more than two months with a foot injury.
“Tennis-wise, there was no traction to be had,” Joffe said. “There just weren’t people at practice. That was incredibly, incredibly difficult. The fall was really quite grim.”
It started to turn in the spring, when the Longhorns were able to play again. Major off-the-court issues ensued, too. In late February, Russia invaded Ukraine, Zeynalova’s home country. While the team was playing at Stanford and Cal, Zeynalova’s parents fled Kyiv.
Zeynalova beat Oklahoma’s Ivana Corley in two sets Sunday, putting Texas within one point of clinching the match. She trailed 5-1 in the second set before rallying to force a tiebreaker.
“Sabina is a freshman who breaks her ankle in the fall and doesn’t get to do anything,” Joffe said. “Goes home in Dcember, comes back and one month later a war breaks out in her country.”
On the back of Zeynalova’s shirt, she wears Ukraine’s colors, blue and yellow. She went 23-1 this season at No. 3 singles.
“That is a testament to who she is,” Joffe said. “Put the distress, feel it and put in a healthy container and bring her best tennis self to the games, which is what she did,” Joffe said. “That’s why we’re national champions.
“She’s a lion.”
Strong finish
The Longhorns dropped the match at Stanford and lost twice to Oklahoma, once in Wisconsin and the second time at Norman.
Joffe pushed the players in practice and saw their hard work. After the second loss to the Sooners on March 27, Texas ran off 12 wins in a row, including Sunday’s final.
Before the start of Sunday’s match, Joffe told his team “be grateful for the opportunity. You just don’t know when it’s ever going to come again, if ever.”
Or, perhaps it will be next year. And 2024.
His team filled with young players, the Longhorns seemed poised for a lengthy run. Texas has only one junior on the roster. The rest are sophomores and freshmen. The streak could hit four, five, six.
“I totally think so,” Stearns said. “We’re growing as players and people.”
“I think this team could be so much better,” Zamarripa added. “I know we’re playing good tennis but I think we can go farther and hopefully make it easier on ourselves this next season.”
Knocking off Oklahoma, added to the experience. Texas won the two that counted most: the NCAA and Big 12 title matches.
Zamarripa earned the clinching point Sunday with a 7-5, 7-6 win against Oklahoma’s Alexandra Pisareva.
She won all her matches at Khan and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
“I thought I was playing my best tennis,” she said. “This is huge for my confidence.”
Blast from the past
The last time the NCAA tournament was played at Khan in 2013, Joffe was there. Not with Texas, but as the coach of rival Texas A&M. His Aggies lost 4-3 in the finals to Stanford.
His Texas players were aware of Joffe’s history at the facility. Sort of.
“I let them know,” he said. “To get them to listen to anything the old man says is a challenge.
“Some talk about when I was in my 40s and not 50s and coaching at A&M was brushed off like a speck of dust. It certainly didn’t hover over anyone.”
The curse has been lifted. Now, Joffe can’t wait to come back.
“Absolutely,” Joffe said.
This wasn’t his first return trip to Illinois. He brought the Longhorns to C-U for a match at Atkins Tennis Center a few years back.
“Illinois beat up on us indoors,” Joffe said. “It was snowy in February. I can remember looking at the courts and feeling a real, strong sense of nostalgia.
“This year when we came to Illinois, nothing in the way of feeling. Just ready to go play.”
Coming home-ish
Virginia’s Gianni Ross spent his early days in the Chicago suburb of Burr Ridge. He lived in Chicago until he was 9.
At age 15 or 16, he moved to Florida to train at USTA Player Development in Orlando.
Ross led the Cavaliers on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-4 singes win against Kentucky’s Jonathan Lapadat. Ross also teamed with Jeffrey von der Schulenburg for a doubles win.
Ross was named the Most Outstanding Player of the men’s tournament, an honor that caught him by surprise.
“A very good weekend,” Ross said. “The best day of my life so far. Easily.”
Ross didn’t have a throng from Chicago supporting him.
“I’m very superstitious,” Ross said. “I don’t want to get too many people involved. I’m not that kind of guy. It’s a personal preference. I play better.”
Ross scored the clinching point for the Cavaliers on Sunday.
“I’m going to talk about it for the rest of my life,” he said.
Ross came back to Virginia for a fifth year, hoping to win the school’s first title since 2017.
The tournament was important enough for Ross to skip Saturday’s graduation ceremony.
“I’m here,” Ross said. “I’ve got to play.”
Virginia won its fifth national title. The team took the championship in 2013, the last time it was played at Khan.
Current Virginia coach Andres Pedroso was on the staff as an assistant in 2013. Now, he’s got a title as the guy in charge.
“Champaign, only good things can happen here for the Wahoos,” Pedroso said.
