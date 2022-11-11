CHAMPAIGN — Welcome Bruce Weber to the State Farm Center ... for the first time. Sort of.
Back when Weber roamed the sidelines, the home of Illinois basketball was known as the Assembly Hall.
The only coach to ever lead the Illini to the NCAA championship game is back in Champaign-Urbana for Friday night’s Illinois-Kansas City nonconference game. Weber is in his first year as a game and studio analyst for BTN.
How is that going?
“It’s fine. Obviously, I love college basketball,” Weber told me Thursday afternoon. “It’s been my life. I thought (TV work) was a way to stay a part of it.”
Weber called the Purdue-Milwaukee game on Tuesday night in West Lafayette, Ind. Another one of his old stomping grounds.
Now, he will be back in the place he worked for nine seasons, piling up 210 wins and making six NCAA tournament appearances.
The coach of Dee Brown, Deron Williams, Luther Head, James Augustine and Roger Powell hasn’t seen basketball here since his last Illinois home game, March 1, 2012.
How does Weber expect to feel?
“It will be special,” he said.
Weber went to watch Brad Underwood’s Illini practice Thursday afternoon. That was his first look at the spruced-up arena he used to call home.
“Everyone’s told me how it’s unbelievable what they’ve done,” Weber said. “Now, they’ve redone Ubben also.”
Weber actually came back to C-U on Wednesday and stayed at the I Hotel.
He worked out Thursday morning and had a string of well-wishers. He also went to lunch with former Illinois athletic director Ron Guenther, who hired him at the school to replace Bill Self in 2003.
Weber has fond memories of his time in C-U.
“Nine special years for my family and myself,” Weber said.
Though it has been a little more than a decade since he left, Illinois fans remember Weber.
“Every time I go through O’Hare, somebody runs me down and wants to take a picture or hug me,” Weber said.
Same thing happens in St. Louis, where the Webers live now.
“I had a car in St. Louis stop in the middle of the street and the guy got out and said, ‘I’ve got to shake your hand,’” Weber said.
Let him have it ... in a good way
Weber’s presence will be acknowledged at the game on Friday night.
How should the crowd react? With an ovation that seems to go on forever. Thunderous applause with a loud, long BRUUUUUUCE.
A hero’s welcome.
Weber took the program to heights it had never experienced before and hasn’t tasted since.
If not for a couple shaky calls in St. Louis by a whistle-happy crew, Weber would have brought back the big trophy to C-U. Nobody here believes North Carolina deserved the title.
Weber was correctly named the National Coach of the Year in 2005, which makes him eligible for the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
He is third on the school’s career wins list with 210, only behind legend Lou Henson (423) and Harry Combes (316). They are both in the school’s hall of fame and Weber should be too. He won’t ever push for it, but let’s hope Weber is asked back one of these years to be honored for his stellar run.
Life is good
Weber plans to work a couple of days each week for BTN throughout the basketball season.
He lives in a St. Louis condo with wife Megan. They also have a place in Florida.
Weber will fly to Chicago whenever he is needed by BTN, mostly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Weber, part of the Illini group that helped save Jarling’s Custard Cup in town, still owns a stake in the business. He stopped by Thursday to buy gift cards. He had other places he hoped to get to in C-U, including Papa Del’s and Timpone’s. He wanted to visit with old neighbors and friends, too.
Now, he has the time. Weber worked 35 years in a row without a break. What’s it like to be free of the responsibility?
“I talked to a bunch of guys, like Bob McKillop, who retired from Davidson, this week. I talked to Coach (Mark) Turgeon from Maryland. Kevin Stallings. John Beilein,” Weber said. “The thing I miss is every day when you coach, somebody needed you. I still get that some. Every day, a former player calls, a former coach. I miss that. I miss the player interraction. I miss the coaches meetings.”
At 66, Weber has plenty of good days ahead of him. Is coaching again out of the question?
“I think it would have to be the right thing,” he said. “We’ll just have to wait and see how life transpires.”
He won more than 100 games at three different schools — Southern Illinois, Illinois and Kansas State — and has 497 victories overall.
The Webers have four grandkids, which is a big factor in any future plans.
“It would have to be the right location. It would have to be the right person,” Weber said. “And it would have to make sense.”