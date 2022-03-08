Asmussen | Looking back, Beals led Chrisman to new heights
For Chrisman High School basketball fans, Roger Beals is their “Norman Dale.” But unlike Gene Hackman’s character in “Hoosiers,” Beals is real. And at age 83, still going strong.
Coach attends games at the high school. On the way in, he stops to look at the two state tournament trophies he helped bring to the school.
As the state boys’ basketball tournament returns to its rightful place in Champaign-Urbana, now seems like the perfect time to look back at the Cardinals’ magic moments — which were 37 and 35 years ago.
In 1985, Chrisman beat Mount Pulaski 57-45 at the Decatur Super-Sectional hosted by Millikin. Steve Redman had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals. Walt Hoult added 14 points and 11 boards as Chrisman outrebounded Mount Pulaski 47-26.
The victory sent Chrisman to the Class A quarterfinals at Champaign’s Assembly Hall. Back then, the top eight made it to state, unlike today’s top four.
The state trip was a big deal in Chrisman.
“Our community was very involved,” said Pam Lucas, Coach’s daughter.
The Red Rats booster club sold T-shirts. There were pep ralllies and team decorations all over the city.
“It was nice because they were all behind what we were doing,” Coach said.
The community made the 51-mile drive to C-U en masse. Last one out of town was told to “turn out the lights.”
Reaching the Assembly Hall had been a longtime goal for Coach. He got close before 1985, losing in the super-sectional in ‘72 and ‘84.
His first thought upon arriving in the building?
“It was a nicer gym than I’m used to playing in,”he said.
How did the players feel once they got there?
“I’m sure they were nervous but they didn’t show it,” Coach said.
Was he nervous?
“Yeah, but I didn’t show it either,” he said.
“You always dream about stuff like that.”
Coach and the Cardinals drew Madison in their opener. After a close first half. Chrisman built its lead and won 73-62. Redman again led the way with 32 points and 10 rebounds. Troy Hollingsworth added 20.
In the semifinal against Harvard, the teams were tied 28-28 at half. Chrisman outscored the Hornets 34-27 after the break to earn a spot in the state title game. Hollinsgworth and Greg Hunt led the way with 16 points each and Redman added 15.
In the championship game, Chrisman faced powerhouse Providence St. Mel. which was led by future Illini standout Lowell Hamilton. The Knights jumped to a 30-8 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 95-63 victory.
Redman scored 21 points, matching Hamilton’s total. But no other Cardinal hit double figures.
Two years later, the Cardinals made another long tournamement run.
The team returned to Millikin’s Griswold Center for the Super-Sectional against Tri-City. Hoult had a monster game with 35 points and 23 rebounds in Chrisman’s 86-61 victory. Troy Lunger and John Morris each added 16.
In the quarterfinal, Chrismn trailed Elgin St. Edward by six at intermission. But the Cardinals rallied in the second half, rolling to a 69-56 victory. Hoult scored 24, Lunger added 22 and Hollingsworth had 15 points and 12 assists.
In the semifinal, Chrisman lost to eventual champion Venice 53-45. The Cardinals led by six after three quarters but were held to two points in the final eight minutes. Lunger, Hoult and Morris all scored in double figures. Morris had a team-best 12 rebounds.
Coach and Chrisman bounced back in the third-place game, beating Beardstown 57-48. Hollingsworth had a near triple-double with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Hoult and Morris added 14 points each,
Coach’s two tournament teams went a combind 6-2 in the state series, finishing off 28-5 and 27-5 seasons.
After both trips to the Assembly Hall, the Cardinals were celebrated when they returned home. There were fire trucks set up and the team drove around the community. It returned to a packed gym.
Even nearby communities participated. When the team left for its first state trip. the Paris band cheered the team on.
Chrisman next made the state tournament 11 years later, with Dave Chandler leading the way.
Sterling record
During his long tenure, Coach put together an impressive career. Not that you are going to hear him bragging about the success. He is old-school humble. Lets his actions do the talking.
Coach won 541 games at Chrisman and had 638 victories overall, earning a spot in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. It is one of his three Hall of Fame memberships, including his alma mater Eastern Illinois University. He was a team MVP in his playing days.
Coach had four teams finish with undefeated regular seasons while at Chrisman.They took 14 regional titles and four sectionals.
Coach retired as basketball coach in 1992. He had many duties as the school over the years, teaching driver’s ed and industrial arts. He was athletic director and coached track and cross-country.
“It seems like the time has gone by pretty fast,” Coach said.
On Jan. 14, 2013, Chrisman recognized Coach’s career by naming the court in his honor. Chad Porter, Corey Chaney and Kevin Coe spearheaded the drive.
“It’s still really nice every time I go in it,” Coach said.
Living legend
Coach owns the log cabin he built with his sons more than two decades ago. It’s on 5 1/2 acres, a short drive from the high school.
He catches up with friends for breakfast at the Chrisman Cafe.
He keeps busy with a large family. Coach has four kids: Mitch Beals, Missy Kindred, Pam and Chad Beals. Son Jeff passed away at age 52 in 2013.
Coach has 10 grandkids and 11 great-grandkids. He’s got another granddaughter on the way.
The apple didn’t fall from the tree. Many in the family have played basketball.
Coach goes to games and events. He happily gives Pam’s son Dylan basketball pointers.
“I always say something to him,” Coach said. “I don’t know whether he likes it or not.”
Coach attended the recent Senior Day at Chrisman. As the starters were announced, they came over and bumped fists with Coach.
“That was very respectful,” Pam said.
Coach is an avid sports fan, following basketball, baseball (he roots for the Dodgers) and everything else.
“I love basketball,” Coach said.
He will watch the state tournament games on TV. Coach is thrilled they are back in Champaign.
“I was sorry to hear it was being moved in the first place,” he said. “I hope they keep it there. It’s a great place to play.”
Raised in Windsor and a Neoga High School graduate, he spent a big chunk of his life in East Central Illinois. He long ago became an Illinois supporter, attending games when time allowed.
Late in his career, he was able to coach son Chad, who was a standout for the team.
When Chad was younger, he would lead the squad onto the court. Pam served as a cheerleader for the state tournament teams. Basketball was the family’s passion.
On the court, Coach picked up his share of technicals. At times. he got angry at the refs.
Showing their are no hard feelings, Coach is still a close friend of official Bobby Richards.
His players respected Coach, Pam said. They keep in touch with him all these years later.
