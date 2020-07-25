Earlier in the week, I wrote about Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen and his chances to win the 2020 Butkus Award.
He is on the award’s watch list and should contend if he has a big season.
I mistakenly mentioned that if Hansen wins, he would become the first Illini football player to take a national award in 25 years.
Oops, brain freeze. I totally spaced out and forgot Whitney Mercilus. He won the 2011 Ted Hendricks Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive end.
I covered the Illini in 2011 and saw every one of Mercilus’ sacks (16) and forced fumbles (nine).
I apologize to Mr. Mercilus (what a great football name) for the mistake. And not just because he could pound me. (Of course, he is such a good guy I am not worried about it).
Not only is Mercilus the most recent Illini to win a national award, he is also the last to be named a consensus All-American.
The football program has eight in the last six decades. Names you know and revere. College and Pro Football Hall of Famers. Some of the best who ever played in the beautiful brick building at 1402 S. First St.
Linebacker Dick Butkus (twice), running back Jim Grabowski, receiver David Williams (twice), defensive tackle Moe Gardner (twice), linebackers Dana Howard, Kevin Hardy and J Leman and Mercilus.
That’s a lot of star power. You can take those eight and match them up against the best from any other school in the Big Ten and beyond.
There are many ways to measure the on-field success of a college football program: Championships, records, bowl appearances, bowl wins, NFL draft picks and on and on.
Often, wins and titles lead to All-Americans. You can’t win without great players and they are always recognized.
As a voter in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, I have also been a part of the All-American selection process.
My tendency has been to reward the best teams with All-American honors. It’s rare to see a player earn a spot while playing for a losing team. It happens, but it takes an extraordinary individual season.
One assumption is that reputation plays into the All-American honors. Mostly true. But not always.
Before his breakout 2011 season, Mercilus had two career sacks. Then piled up 16 to tie Simeon Rice’s single-season record.
Unreal. One of the most surprising individual performances I have seen in 31 years covering Illinois football.
Mercilus took his talent and ran with it. All the way to the first round of the NFL draft. He later signed a lucrative contract. His hard work and perseverance paid off.
Who is next?
My preseason AP All-American team is due in early August.
For the end-of-the-year honors, you pick first and second teams. For the preseason version, you pick only a first team.
So many worthy candidates are at every position. I start with a big number at each spot and gradually cut it down until I end up with the final group.
The AP team is position specific. You don’t just pick five offensive linemen. You select a center, two guards and two tackles. On the defense line, same thing. Two ends and two tackles. In the secondary, two corners and two safeties.
It’s a team that could take the field and with the right coach (Lincoln Riley? Nick Saban? Dabo Swinney?) rout anybody.
Quarterback is particularly tricky this year. How do you separate Ohio State superstar Justin Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence? I am leaning toward Fields in a close call.
The running backs are spectacular. Great depth is plain to see at receiver and way too many talented tight ends. Along the offensive line, at least two dozen worthy candidates are out there.
It’s the same story on defense, where the best players are all part of watch lists for the various 2020 football awards.
Most of my preseason team will be guys from the Power Five. I am always searching for the next Khalil Mack, who starred at Buffalo. There will be another player who will force his way onto the final All-American team. We just don’t know who yet.
Local odds
Will Illinois add another consensus All-American in 2020?
To quote my wife when I ask about ordering pizza again for dinner: We’ll see.
I won’t be putting an Illini on my preseasons team. But there are two or three that might gain postseason consideration.
Start with punter Blake Hayes. He is on the Ray Guy Award watch list again and was picked as a third-team All-American by guru Phil Steele.
The reigning All-Big Ten punter should leave Illinois as the career leader in average. He is a smidgen behind Steve Weatherford.
Hansen was on his way to a career year in 2019 before injuries knocked him out. He couldn’t play in the Redbox Bowl because of a back injury, but is reportedly healthy and ready to tackle everybody.
A year ago, Dele Harding was second in the nation in tackles. If Hansen has that kind of season, with a jump start from his earlier work, he will be on voters’ radar for All-American teams.
I’ll add one more possibility for All-American looks: center Doug Kramer.
He is the leader of the best unit on the team. Wins and offensive production will help his candidacy.
If Illinois competes for the Big Ten West title and records its first winning season since 2011, one or more of the offensive linemen will be recognized. Kramer, guard Kendrick Green and tackle Alex Palczewski are most likely.