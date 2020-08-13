For the past 40 years, Lovie Smith had his weekends in fall booked up solid — coaching football.
First at his alma mater, Big Sandy (Texas) High School then another 15 years at a string of colleges, including Wisconsin, Tennessee and Ohio State. Next, 20 years in the NFL before Illinois hired him in 2016.
This fall, Smith has free time. Lots and lots of free time.
“We have to figure out what we’re supposed to do on the weekends,” Smith said on Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten called off its football season until at least the spring. If that even happens.
“We’re disappointed that we’re not going to have a college football fall season,” Smith said.
Oh sure, Smith will have team-related work to do. But nothing like the intensity of a full season.
He has started figuring out what’s next.
Immediately, the Illini are free to go home before classes start later in the month.
In a clunky rollout to the vacated season, the Big Ten didn’t have a lot of directions for the teams. Which makes me think the conference should have taken a beat before pulling the plug.
Too late now.
Players at Illinois and the rest of the Big Ten watch as other conferences continue to prepare for the season. The Big 12 announced plans to move forward on Wednesday. The ACC and SEC also gearing up, while a few Group of 5 leagues haven’t called off the season either.
“I’m a college football fan,” Smith said. “So, I’m aware of the conferences that still have a schedule and are getting ready to play. I’m sure they have their reasons for it. I trust our decision-makers on why we’re not playing.”
Something else to think about: Would a player at Illinois consider a sudden transfer to one of the still-playing programs?
“I don’t think so,” Smith said. “Most teams have their rosters in place right now. That would be hard to do.”
He is counting on the loyalty of his players and their desire to complete what they started.
“We really feel good about the product we were going to put on the field this year,” Smih said. “What I’ve gotten from our guys, they are talking about staying together and getting ready to play when we get a chance to do it.”
All for itThe Big Ten is considering a spring schedule. So far at least, the conference is short on details.
Just tell Smith when and where.
“We want to play football as soon as we possibly can,” Smith said. “I think we can come up with a plan for the spring.”
One obvious problem with a spring schedule is it will put a physical strain on players coming back for the 2021 fall season. Remember, Illinois is supposed to open against Nebraska in Dublin, a game that is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2021.
“I’ve never seen two football seasons in one calendar year,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of thought that’s going to have to go into that. But we have time for that.”
Eligibility questions, at least, were addressed by the NCAA on Wednesday. It was one of the top concerns for Smith’s players.
The NCAA’s Division I council recommended to the board of directors that student-athletes who have a season cut short or not happen because of COVID-19 can get an extension on their five-year period of eligibility or an additional season of competition if they participate in 50 percent or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed in each sport.
But what does the school do about the incoming recruiting class? Without the departure of the seniors, the team will be way over the 85-player scholarship limit.
The guess here is the NCAA will make some logical exceptions for football and other large-roster sports.
New appreciationSmith has discovered plenty about himself and his team during the past five months of the coronavirus pandemic.
What’s at the top of his list?
“I’ve learned that I really love football and like being a part of it,” Smith said. “There’s a dearth and a void when you don’t have it.
“Just confirming things. Like being around the guys, talking to them and seeing how they see things. When you go through adversity, you find out an awful lot.”
Smith met with the Illini captains Wednesday after conducting a virtual team meeting on Tuesday evening. He listened to their thoughts on what should happen next.
Looking back does Smith and his players no good.
Forward thinking is the only way to go. Memorial Stadium will host football again.
Maybe next March. Maybe in September 2021.
The players and coaches can’t control the timing. But they can be ready when it’s their turn again.
Smith will happily give up his free weekends.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.