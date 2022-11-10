Asmussen | Lunch is on Lunney
CHAMPAIGN — The good news for Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. is this: He knows where he’ll spend the next three years.
The bad news: He “owes” the rest of offensive assistants lunch. And dinner. And perhaps nice Christmas presents, too.
Lunney’s impressive, first-season work in Champaign-Urbana was rewarded Wednesday with a contract extension and a sizable raise.
Pending the approval of the school’s board of trustees (they will say “yes”), Lunney receives a $125,000 raise in 2023 to $800,000. The number hits $825,000 in 2024 and 2025.
It’s the latest example of Illinois coach Bret Bielema, with the help of athletic director Josh Whitman, doing what they can to keep the Illini staff in place.
Suddenly, thanks to a 7-2 start and a shot at the Big Ten West title, Illinois is again considered a place that knows what it is doing in football.
Before too long, other athletic directors will be sniffing around, seeing if there is an Illini coach or two who might be pried away.
The way for Illinois to eliminate that threat is get in front of it. Let the coaches know they are wanted and the school will do what it can to keep them.
Within reason.
During a successful opening season, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters accepted a contract extension that puts his salary north of $1 million annually. Walters might still move on if offered a chance to run his own program, but he is less likely to leave for another coordinator job given Illinois’ significant investment in him.
Smart programs make it hard for their best coaches to leave by paying more and making sure the coaches feel appreciated.
A good fit
Bielema’s first offensive coordinator hire at Illinois, Tony Petersen, did not work out.
The offense in 2021 ranked among the worst in the nation and Petersen was told to go. He is now the offensive coordinator at Illinois State, where the Redbirds are 5-4 and ranked 93rd in the FCS in total offense.
Lunney, who worked earlier in his career for Bielema at Arkansas, has helped Illinois move just outside the Top 50 in the FBS in total offense (53rd at 413.2 yards per game).
Lunney’s offense is averaging 28 more yards per game passing than on the ground. With first-year quarterback Tommy DeVito performing at a high level, opponents aren’t able to focus solely on Chase Brown, the nation’s leading rusher with 1,344 yards.
Even though opponents know he is coming, Brown has still topped 100 yards every game this season, a streak he will look to continue Saturday in a critical Big Ten West home game against Purdue.
Would the team be 7-2 without Lunney? Doubt it. He walked into a tricky situation and turned it into a positive.
Remember, Lunney is the only new assistant this season. He joined a staff that included offensive line coach Bart Miller, running backs coach Cory Patterson and wide receivers coach George McDonald. Tight ends coach Ben Miller is taking the season off while he battles colon cancer.
All the holdovers are Lunney fans, starting with Pattrson, who was part of Lovie Smith’s staff.
“He’s a phenomenal person,” Patterson said Wednesday. “He’s not just Xs and Os. He can manage the room. He’s so charismatic. He got everybody going. It’s time to roll with him.”
Patterson never doubted the transition to Lunney would work.
“Day 1, he walked in the room, you knew what time it was,” Patterson said.
The coaches were glad to hear about the extension.
“It’s well-deserved,” Bart Miller said. “Coach Lunney is a fantastic football coach. I love working with him. He has kind of rejuvenated things here. We’re doing some really good things.”
A brief moment ensued after Petersen was fired that the rest of the offensive coaches didn’t know who their boss was going to be. The assistants had confidence Bielema would make a good hire.
“No doubt,” Patterson said.
Lunney listens to ideas from the staff.
“That’s what makes it so easy,” Patterson said. “He’s open to doing different things.”
“We’re all professionals,” Bart Miller added. “We know how to handle that type of transition. It is one common purpose. Kind of a meshing of everybody’s individual philosophies. But ultimately it stems from the head coach.”
McDonald didn’t hear about Lunney’s new deal until after Wednesday’s practice.
“That’s awesome,” McDonald said.
The stability is selling point when McDonald meets with recruits and their families.
“Any time on the recruiting trail you can go say your offensive coordinator is under contract and we’re going to continue to build and grow as an offense,” he said, “it’s really, really exciting.”
What’s ahead?Lunney will face some challenges in 2023. For one, he will need a new starting quarterback to replace DeVito. Options are on the roster, including reserve Art Sitkowski, but more likely the team will find another transfer.
If the player can get here in time for spring ball, it will be a huge plus. Otherwise, Lunney will be doing the bulk of his teaching during training camp.
Brown is almost certain to leave for the NFL. And forever starting offensive linemn Alex Palczewski will finally move on after six ultra-productive seasons. Others on the offensive line might consider taking at shot at the NFL, too, in the coming months.
While there are players in the developmental pipeline, the offensive line will take at least a small dip in 2023.
The good part for Lunney is that the returnees already know his offense. They will be able to jump back in during the spring and make the needed adjustments.
Just like Illinois has adjusted to ensure its coordinators who have played such a key role in helping turn the perception of Illini football around will, in fact, stick around for a bit more.
