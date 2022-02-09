CHAMPAIGN — On Tuesday, Barry Lunney Jr. celebrated one month on the job as Illinois offensive coordinator.
So far, so good.
“I’m slowly and surely getting to know the players,” Lunney said. “That’s the biggest challenge right now for me. There’s one new coach in the building for the most part. I’ve already asked them for forgiveness if I keep asking them their name over and over again.”
Lunney was the guest during the “Monday Night SportsTalk,” radio show on WDWS, joining us at The Esquire. He didn’t need to search for a parking space, walking over from his temporary home at a downtown hotel.
On Jan. 8, Lunney was hired to replace fired Tony Petersen, who has since taken a job at Illinois State.
The returning players get a fresh start with Lunney. But ...
“It would be foolish for me not to do my research and have a feel of a baseline of who some of these guys are,” Lunney said. “I’m leaning on our assistants to guide me in a large degree.”
Lunney is the lone new guy on the Illinois offensive staff. He joins receivers coach George McDonald, offensive line coach Bart Miller, tight ends coach Ben Miller and running backs coach Cory Patterson.
“I’ve watched some film,” Lunney said. “We’re starting to get into that a little bit more as we install our offense with the staff.”
Learning about the players is a priority for Lunney.
“That is No. 1,” he said. “Relationships, I think that’s a really critical factor in coaching.”
The player-coach relationship has changed since Lunney was a quarterback at Arkansas from 1992-95.
He played for Jack Crowe, Joe Kines and Danny Ford.
“When I played, your coach was your coach,” Lunney said. “If he said, ‘Jump’ you said, ‘How high?’ It’s just not like that anymore.”
Lunney follows the saying: “They don’t really care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
“I think that’s real accurate,” he added.
Lunney wants to identify what the offense can do well.
“What are our strengths and then playing to those strengths,” he said.
Illinois got good news recently when offensive lineman Alex Palczewski was given another year of eligibility and announced on Saturday night he would return for a sixth season.
“Having Palcho back, I think that’s huge,” Lunney said. “I think he’s the heart and soul of the offensive line.”
Familiar faceLunney knows all about Bret Bielema, having worked with the Illinois coach for five years at Arkansas. Lunney served as tight ends coach at the Fayetteville school and remained there for two seasons under Chad Morris after Bielema was let go in 2017.
“It’s amazing how quickly four years go by,” Lunney said. “I wouldn’t have foreseen us getting back together like we have. But this business has a way of weaving people together. We’re certainly thrilled to be reunited with coach.
“We” for Lunney means himself, wife Janelle and sons Luke and Levi. His family will be joining him in C-U later in the year. The Lunneys are big fans of Bielema.
“We have a lot of respect for the type of coach, the type of person he is,” Lunney said.
Lunney spent the past two seasons as associate head coach/offensive coordinator at UTSA and helped the Roadrunners beat the Illini 37-30 last September at Memorial Stadium.
When the chance for Lunney to rejoin Bielema came up, Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor was all for the move.
“The first time I talked to him, he said, ‘This is a great fit for you,’” Lunney recalled. “‘Appreciate what you’ve done. Let’s go get it.’”
Some challenges are there for the new coach. Recruiting Illinois is mostly new to Lunney.
“The first time I stepped foot in Illinois recruiting was in 2016 and I went to Carterville to see Luke Ford,” Lunney said.
Ford initially gave a commitment to the Razorbacks, but later signed with Georgia. All these years later, Lunney is reunited with the Illinois tight end.
Since joining the Illinois staff, Lunney has recruited in Chicago and other parts of the state.
“It was a great experience. A little colder than I anticipated,” Lunney said.
Coach’s kidLunney played for his dad, Barry Lunney Sr., in high school. The elder Lunney is an Arkansas prep coaching legend.
“He was a great mentor,” Lunney said. “More important, as a father, he was an incredible influence on me.”
Lunney Sr., now retired, won eight large-class state titles in Arkansas.
“It was a dream come true,” Lunney said. “I got a chance to play for him. I got a chance to coach with him.”
He then spent eight years as offensive coordinator at Bentonville High School in his home state.
“It really reshaped my view of what coaching is all about,” Lunney said. “It was a real rewarding experience.”
That came after he worked as an assistant at Tulsa and San Jose State in the early 2000s.
“I thought I knew everything and I didn’t know anything,” Lunney said.
He is learning more every day on the job. Lunney’s long-term goal is to be a head coach.
Being in charge of the offense at Illinois will only help.
“This seemed to be the very natural step, the progression for me in my career,” Lunney said. “I’m just fortunate I’m doing it under somebody I believe in, who is doing things the right way and that’s got a vision for this program.”