CHAMPAIGN — Can’t believe it has been 10 years since Tyler Griffey took Brandon Paul’s perfect pass and hit a layup to give Illinois an upset win against No. 1 Indiana.
Time flies during a global pandemic. Err, never mind.
Anyway, the play is one of those magic moments all Illini fans remember.
Got me thinking: What have been the most jaw-dropping plays and games since I started at The News-Gazette on Aug. 1, 1989? I’m going to give you five each in basketball and football.
Please email me your favorites and ones I missed. Foolishly, I am going to rank them.
Remember, I started just after the Flyin’ Illini, so you won’t see any of their exploits listed.
Best of basketball 1. Illinois 90, Arizona 89, OT. The Illini trailed by 15 with four minutes left and my story about the end of the team’s brilliant season was two-thirds done. It never appeared in print, but it was really good.
Award-winning stuff.
Oh, well.
I should have listened to co-worker Jeff Mezydlo, who turned to me at our courtside seats (what a view) and said, “Illinois is going to win.”
He, of course, was right.
Illinois had so many chances to lose that night at Allstate Arena. But the team was in the good hands of Bruce Weber, Deron Williams, Dee Brown, Luther Head, James Augustine and the rest.
Here we are 18 years later and when I watch the replay of the game, it feels like Illinois can’t win. But it did.
Afterward, the players were fired up, but also seemed to be in a state of shock, too. Like “Did we really just do that?”
I’ve seen hundreds of games in my time as a reporter and hope to cover a bunch more.
Nothing will ever top March 26, 2005.
2. Andy Kaufmann sinks the Hawkeyes
There is no team Illinois basketball fans like to beat more than Iowa. That was especially true in the early 1990s, when Hawkeyes assistant coach Bruce Pearl helped put Illinois on NCAA probation.
On Feb. 4, 1993, Iowa came to town ranked No. 9, the third Top 10 team the Illini faced in the new year. They lost the previous two against Indiana and Michigan. But Deon Thomas and pals hung tough against Tom Davis and the Hawkeyes.
Still, when a ball bounced off Thomas’ shoulder into the basket for a Hawkeyes score in the final seconds, it seemed like Iowa would slip away with a win.
But T.J. Wheeler’s long pass connected in the right spot for Kaufmann, who launched a three-pointer at the buzzer. Bullseye. The fans stormed the court and Davis looked like he was going to be sick.
3. Romp against Wake Forest
On Dec. 1, 2004, Weber and the Illini hosted No. 1 Wake Forest for a Paint the Hall Orange game.
Chris Paul’s team never had a chance, as Illinois rolled to a 91-73 victory that vaulted the team to No. 1 in the national rankings. Where it would stay all season.
The dominant win showed the rest of the country just how good the team from Champaign could be.
4. Frank Williams beats the Gophers
On March 3, 2002, Illinois needed a win at Minnesota to earn a share of the Big Ten title. Star guard Williams made sure it happened. With Jim Nantz and the late Billy Packer on the call for CBS, Williams hit a twisting, gliding bank shot in the final second to secure the victory. Neat to hear Packer’s voice and expert commentary.
5. Rally caps against Seton Hall
In Bill Self’s first season as coach, Illinois trailed No. 7 Seton Hall by 21 points at the Assembly Hall. And never gave up.
Led by Williams and Marcus Griffin, Illinois gradually cut into the lead and eventually forced overtime. The Illini controlled the extra session and won by eight points.
Football fest 1. Illinois 28, Ohio State 21, Nov. 3, 2007
Illinois hadn’t knocked off a No. 1-ranked team in over 50 years. And few, if any of the Buckeyes fans, were worried it was going to happen that day. They had bigger plans since the next week was the annual brawl against Michigan.
Ron Zook’s guys were confident from the start and didn’t panic when Ohio State took an early lead. The Illini put their heads down and went to work.
Juice Williams had bigger games statistically, but he was never better than on that day. He threw four touchdown passes to four different players. And when his team desperately needed yards to keep its final drive going, Williams got them on the ground.
Williams talked Zook into going for it on fourth down late in the game with the promise of “I’ll get it.”
To which Zook said, “You better.”
Zook got water — or was it Gatorade? —dumped on him at the end of the game. Ohio State still made it to college football’s title game despite the loss.
2. The time Illlinois beat Tom Brady
Before he became pro football’s GOAT, just-retired Brady started for Michigan.
On Oct. 23, 1999, Brady and the No. 9-ranked Wolverines figured to roll 3-3 Illinois. And it looked like it as Michigan took a three-touchdown lead deep into the third quarter.
Illinois showed signs of life with Kurt Kittner finding wide-open Walter Young for a touchdown to cut the lead to 13.
Kittner and Rocky Harvey did the rest, with the quarteback throwing for 280 yards and four touchdowns (with no picks) and Harvey scoring twice in the final three minutes. His dive into the end zone to give his team the lead is one of the iconic plays in program history.
Illinois, by the way, was a 25-point underdog.
3. He went that-a-way
Coolest venue for an Illinois game isn’t close: Wrigley Field for the 2010 Illini matchup with Northwestern.
Not sure why nobody figured out before that week the field wasn’t wide enough for the game to be played safely in both directions. Seems like that should have been discussed beforehand. Whatever.
Champaign’s Mikel Leshoure had a blast, setting the school record with 330 rushing yards. While you were reading that, he just ran for another first down. Remember he carried 33 times that day, 10 yards per pop.
4. Biggest upset in school history
Wasn’t against Ohio State or Michigan. It came against Wisconsin on Oct. 19, 2019 when Lovie Smith’s lone bowl team stunned the Badgers, who were favored by 291/2 points.
James McCourt nailed the game-winning field goal and then survived the crush of fans who stormed the field. Illinois doesn’t beat teams ranked as high as No. 6 very often. The storming was more than justified.
At the time, it looked like it might be the turning point for the Smith tenure. The team won three more to become bowl eligible but staggered home with three consecutive losses. Smith was gone a year later.
5. Jeff George stuns Southern California
The 1989 game was supposed to be in Moscow, but got switched to Los Angeles after the deal fell apart.
The No. 5-ranked Trojans were happy to play at home and dominated most of the way. They led 13-0. Then, George went to work in the final minutes. First, Shawn Wax caught a deflected pass and raced into the end zone for the first Illini touchdown. Next, George connected with Steven Williams for the winning score.
The team finished 10-2, tied for the best record since 1989.