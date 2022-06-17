Asmussen | Mahomet-Seymour grad Coetzee living a dream ... in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — About the last thing Brooks Coetzee expected when he arrived at Notre Dame in 2018: a future trip to the College World Series.
Of course, the Mahomet-Seymour graduate wanted to make it.
But the odds were low.
“The program I committed to out of high school wasn’t this,” Coetzee said. “Notre Dame had struggled and was below .500.
“If you told my freshman self after two coaching changes and the COVID year, we were going to be in the World Series, I wouldn’t believe you.”
But there he was Thursday morning, hanging out at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., with his Irish teammates. Notre Dame arrived on Wednesday night and took a tour of the stadium.
“It was kind of surreal walking in there, seeing Notre Dame as one of the banners,” Coetzee said. “It just starts to settle in a little bit.”
And there he will be Friday night, starting in the outfield when Notre Dame (40-15) opens against No. 9 Texas (47-20) in a 6 p.m. first-round College World Series Game on ESPN.
“We’ve got to get ready for this game,” Coetzee said.
Coetzee’s parents Brooks and Hannelie will be there. So will his girlfriend, Olivia Nogle, her dad and a friend, plus mentor and Champaign trainer Joe Yager.
The Irish had a full schedule Thursday, with a team photo in the morning and a 50-minute practice, followed by a photo session and interviews. In the middle of it all was a team workout.
It’s a big leap for Notre Dame from five years ago, when the team was 26-32. Or 2018, when it was 24-30. Same record in Coetzee’s rookie season.
Mik Aoki, the coach who recruited Coetzee, was out after 2019. He was replaced by Link Jarrett, then the coach at UNC Greensboro.
Great hire.
Jarrett led the Irish to an 11-2 start in 2020 before COVID-19 shut down the season. But the program continued to rise. Notre Dame reached an NCAA tournament Super Regional in 2021, losing to eventual national champion Mississippi State in the deciding third game.
Tough draw
In 2022, after a 35-14 regular season, including a 6-1 win against Illinois on March 4 in Minneapolis, the Irish figured to host a four-team regional round. No such luck.
The NCAA tournament selection committee instead sent the Irish to the Georgia Southern site in Statesboro, Ga.
“We’re all like, ‘What?’” Coetzee said. “It lit a fire underneath us.”
Notre Dame beat No. 24 Texas Tech 3-2 in the opener, knocked off host and No. 21 Georgia Southern 6-4 in the second game and advanced with a 2-1 win against Texas Tech in the regional final.
And the prize for winning on the road? Another trip ... to face No. 1 Tennessee, labeled by some as one the best teams in college baseball history.
Playing the best-of-three super regional at the Volunteers’ Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Notre Dame took the opener 8-6, lost the second game 12-4 and won the clincher 7-3 after the Irish staged a late-inning comeback from a 3-1 deficit to stun the Volunteers.
“Game 3 of Tennessee is one of the memories I’ll be telling my grandkids about,” Coetzee said. “It’s been one of the best rides of my life so far, but it’s not over yet.”
Notre Dame reached Omaha for just the third time in its history and first time since 2002. Coetzee was 2 years old when that last trip occurred.
The baseball team’s super regional win was celebrated in South Bend, Ind., with parties and a send-off.
“You know the support is there,” Coetzee said. “Notre Dame is such a tight-knit community.”
Just like where Coetzee went to high school.
“I can’t say enough about the support from Champaign, Savoy and Mahomet,” Coetzee said.
New experience
Coetzee had never been to the College World Series before this week. And he hadn’t watched it during his college career.
Freshman year he was playing summer baseball, and there was no CWS in 2020.
“Last year, I didn’t want to turn on a TV after we lost,” Coetzee said.
Coetzee has played an important part in Notre Dame’s success this season. Hitting .267, he is third on the team in homers (11) and RBI (42).
“I honestly didn’t expect to hit that many home runs this year,” said Coetzee, who had seven career homers before this season. “That’s never really been my game.”
Coetzee will be back at Notre Dame next season. He earned his degree in business administration and will take graduate courses in sports analytics. He had his first summer school class on Tuesday before the team left for Omaha.
The school’s academic reputation was part of the reason Coetzee picked Notre Dame.
Coetzee wants to try pro baseball after next season.
“Stuff has to line up,” Coetzee said. “You have to perform.”
