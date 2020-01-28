Asmussen | March Madness a hot ticket
It’s been a while since I’ve had to write “NCAA tournament” and “Illinois” in the same sentence. Seven years to be exact.
But Brad Underwood’s third edition has forced the issue by beating almost everybody at home and scoring three Big Ten road wins. So far.
The recent six-game winning streak overwhelmed the team’s disappointing December losses to Miami and Missouri.
Put the current Illini on a court against the Hurricanes or Tigers and it wouldn’t be close.
Teams change during a season.
To Underwood’s credit, Illinois has improved significantly.
If the Illini remain on their upward trajectory, they will gather together March 15 for Selection Sunday on TBS. With smiles on their faces and no worries about being left out. Based on current projections, the Illini are a lock to make the 68-team field.
Road wins against Wisconsin, Purdue and Michigan help a lot. Sweeping the Boilermakers and Wolverines means plenty when it comes to seeding and destination.
And Illinois has more chances to improve its tournament credentials, starting with this week’s games against Minnesota (home, Thursday) and Iowa (road, Sunday). A sweep is doable.
The 19th-ranked Illini will host No. 14 Maryland on Feb. 7 and No. 15 Michigan State on Feb. 11. Two more opportunities to score points with the selection committee. Then, trips to No. 25 Rutgers and No. 24 Penn State. Again, more chances for the Illini to prove themselves against quality teams.
Advance planning
Eight first- and second-round sites will host NCAA tournament games.
Last time Illinois went in 2013, it was sent all the way to Austin, Texas. That’s 1,032 miles away and a long drive in still-wintry March.
This year, Illini fans will be hoping to hear “Enterprise Center” when the field is announced. That’s the arena in St. Louis located 181 miles from Champaign.
By far the closest NCAA tournament venue in regards to the Illini. One that Illini fans know well after years of playing Missouri in the building.
Two other sites are out there that I consider drivable. Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is 438 miles from Champaign. And CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., is 487 miles away.
For the rest, you might want to check out flights. Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum is 683 miles away (for the record, I’d drive it.)
Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. is 906 miles away. Brings back memories of Illinois’ 1995 appearance in the New York capital, where Lou Henson’s final NCAA tournament team dropped a close game to Tulsa. Coached by Tubby Smith.
The remaining possibilities for Illinois are Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., which is 1,077 miles away,; Spokane (Wash.) Arena, a 1,817-mile jaunt and the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., a 2,042-mile hike.
Illinois fans got spoiled in 2005, when the team traveled to Indianapolis (122 miles), Rosemont (150) and St. Louis (181).
Who needs two?
As of Monday afternoon, six of the eight first- and second-round sites have tickets available. The only arenas that are sold out are the two smallest in Spokane (capacity 12,210) and Albany (15,229).
The other six buildings range in size from 17,608 (Sacramento) to 23,500 (Greensboro).
Once the field is announced on March 15, the scramble for tickets begins.
The tournament selection committee does its best to keep the top teams close to home.
So it is likely Duke will be assigned to Greensboro and Gonzaga seems a lock to play at Spokane Arena, which is not its home court.
Kansas has two nearby options: Omaha and St. Louis. Jayhawks fans are famous for traveling in big numbers. They will drive up the resale prices. So, if you are an Illinois fan, as much as you’d like to see Bill Self again, you should root to be at a venue that doesn’t include Kansas.
Illinois fans should not count on buying tickets from the school. Participating teams are given a limited number of seats, and the bulk of them go to family members of players and coaches and administrators. If there are seats remaining, they will be made available to the school’s most loyal boosters.
“We expect a lot of demand for the NCAA tournament, but a lot depends on what site we get sent to,” Illinois associate athletic director/ticket manager Jason Heggemeyer said. “If we play like we are right now and we end up places that are close to home, it will be a really, really tough ticket to get.”
Heggemeyer expects large numbers of Illinois fans to attend the tournament. The seven-year gap between appearances enhances the demand.
Weighing in
Oodles of NCAA tournament projections are out there. In his bracket released Friday, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had the Illini as a No. 7 seed, opening against Memphis in Greensboro. With a possible second-round game against Duke.
My go-to bracket projection is makingthemadness.com, which updates the picks each day. Monday’s model gave Illinois the No. 6 seed, opening against the Syracuse/St. Mary’s winner in Omaha.
CBS expert Jerry Palm’s latest projection ranks Illinois a No. 5 seed in Spokane, with a first-round game against Stephen F. Austin. An interesting matchup for Underwood, who coached the Lumberjacks for three successful seasons.
We’ll see. A lot can happen between now and March 15.
Good to have a reason to pay attention again.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.