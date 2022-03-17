It’s back.
In full force.
The way it was intended.
The best annual sports event on the calendar is returning to normal-ish.
No offense, Indiana, but I’m so glad this year’s NCAA tournament extends beyond your state’s borders.
It’s huge change, and relief, after we missed it totally in 2020 and were limited to one state in 2021.
Last year’s coronavirus-altered championships worked out fine. Especially for winner Baylor.
The Bears are back, along with 67 of their friends. Oops, scratch that ... some of them have already been eliminated in the First Four.
Who’s going to cut down the nets in New Orleans? I don’t know. To quote the great Bill Murray in underrated “Meatballs,” “It just doesn’t matter.”
Holding the games at 13 different venues is what counts. A chance for fans of all ages and rooting interests to watch the best college basketball players and coaches.
The first two days are the absolute best. Wall-to-wall action. Certainly, some upsets. Sadly some injuries. And 32 teams going home before they are ready.
Cities bid to host pieces of the tournament. The first two rounds are being played in Buffalo, N.Y., Fort Worth, Texas, Greenville, S.C., Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Portland, Ore., and San Diego. All fine communities with plenty of hotels (a requirement) and dandy arenas.
Basically, 16 mini-tournaments are being played. Win two games and pick a big prize off the wall: spots in the regional semifinals.
Next weekend’s games in Chicago, Philadelphia, San Antonio and San Francisco determine who plays in the Final Four. The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans hosts the semifinals and final on April 2 and 4. Can’t wait.
Lesson learned
Every year since 2008, I’ve attended the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament with my son. Written about it often (sorry to be repetitive). It was a time we looked forward to every year ... until we couldn’t.
We planned to go to the games in St. Lois in 2020 but never left the driveway. COVID-19 made sure of that.
As I watched the games in 2021, from my recliner, not the stands, I wondered if I would ever be able to attend again.
The answer is an emphatic “Yes.” COVID-19 hasn’t completely left the building, but fans are allowed to sit in the stands and cheer again. Thank you, science.
I will never take attending March Madness for granted. It is a blessing. One that everyone should have the chance to experience.
If the NCAA decides to add teams and days to the tournament that will be great. The more, the merrier.
A few tips
Please remember, these are games played by college students. They want to win as much as you want them to win. Nobody is messing up on purpose.
How would you perform at the accounting office if every decision was scrutinized? And booed when you made a mistake? Not too well.
It is high pressure. We need to be amazed by the effort and the poise. We need to marvel at the athleticism and intelligence. We need to praise at all times and criticize a lot less.
Only one of the 68 participants is going to leave unscathed. Everyone else will have lost their last game. That isn’t easy, though it can provide motivation for 2022-23.
Savor the next three weeks, which I promise will be a blast.