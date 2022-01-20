CHAMPAIGN — Michael Marchese was sitting in the stands at the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, watching his brother Henry play for Iowa.
As far as Marchese knew, his college playing days were over.
“That was a time where I didn’t know I was coming back,” Marchese said. “It honestly kind of hit me, ‘Man. I’d love to be out there playing football.’ I was really jealous of my brother.”
Not more than a month later, the 23-year-old Marchese is back for a rare sixth year of college football. First the Big Ten and then the NCAA said “yes” to Marchese’s additional year of eligibility.
“I just think it’s a really great opportunity,” Marchese said Wednesday afternoon.
Originally a linebacker and then a safety with the Illini, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Marchese will remain at tight end and fullback, two positions he played for the first time in 2021.
Marchese is excited to keep going.
“I just love the game,” he said. “There’s so many life lessons you can learn from the game.”
Marchese knows he will get one more shot at Iowa. He is winless against the Hawkeyes, who will visit Champaign on Oct. 8.
Still be determined: whether his twin Henry is there later this year.
“That’s up in the air right now,” Marchese said. “Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and him have been talking.”
The Marchese brothers were allowed to meet on the field before the 2021 game at Kinnick Stadium. It was Henry’s Senior Day in Iowa City.
“I have a picture on my phone and you can see my mom bawling her eyes out,” Marchese said. “I also saw a video of my dad trying to pump up the crowd. A pretty special moment.”
Marchese, who went on scholarship in 2021 after being a walk-on for four seasons, already has his Illinois economics degree and is finishing up his masters this semester.
He will work on a second masters in his final year.
Illini of the Week (classic version): Football’s Nick Allegretti
Big guys everywhere rejoiced when the backup offensive lineman caught a touchdown pass for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night during a 42-21 rout of the Steelers in an AFC wild-card playoff game.
A while back, Chiefs coach Andy Reid discovered Allegretti had good hands. No. 73 was in the play at the 1-yard line as an extra blocker.
Allegretti wasn’t the first option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. More like the third or fourth choice. But the former Illini was so wide open after tossing T.J. Watt aside, Mahomes felt compelled to give him the ball.
Allegretti looked like he had practiced his spike, driving the ball into the turf. Then sprinting off the field with his teammates patting him on the back.
What’s next: Taking a hand-off? Or throwing a pass? We’ll see.
The Chiefs host Buffalo this Sunday night with a shot at the AFC title game on the line. They are looking for a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.
Don’t miss it: Men’s basketball vs. Michigan State, 6 p.m., Tuesday.
Another team Illinois fans love to hate. OK, maybe hate is too strong of a word. Dislike. Intensely. Tom Izzo has been bringing teams to Champaign-Urbana since 1996 and is 9-12 in the Assembly Hall/State Farm Center.
Michigan State has a three-game win streak in the series. The last Illinois victory came in February 2019, when Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points during a 79-74 Illini upset against the No. 9-ranked Spartans.
It is business as usual at Michigan State these days. The team is ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25. The Spartans, coming off a loss to Northwestern, play at No. 8 Wisconsin on Friday night before the trip early next week to C-U.
New rankings come out Monday and both teams figure to remain among the nation’s elite.
And both teams are again on their way to the NCAA tournament. That will be two in a row for Brad Underwood’s crew. Izzo is going for No. 24 in a row. No wonder the guy is already in the Hall of Fame.
Making a list
Illinois football plays Wyoming, Virginia and Chattanooga in the upcoming nonconference season. In future years, Toledo, Kansas and Duke are among the teams on tap.
Nobody asked me, but here is a list of opponents I would like the Illinois brass to consider. I am open to other suggestions:
Arkansas
Bret Bielema is already going to have to play one former employer (Wisconsin) each year. Might as well make it a two-fer.
Army
Totally selfish reason on my part: Always wanted to attend a game at West Point, which looks cool.
Georgia
Tech that is. If the timing is right, there will be a chance to see a Braves game, too. Win-win.
Iowa State
Better get this one on the schedule soon while former Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase is still on the Cyclones’ staff.
Kansas State
Sorry Coach Bielema, here’s another school that used to write your checks. Manhattan is a blast on game days.
Kentucky
They have played twice. Both more than a century ago and both in Champaign.
LSU
The word is there is no place louder than Baton Rouge on a Saturday night in the fall. Be fun to see it up close.
Memphis
A drivable trip for fans/media. And a great place to visit for music and food.
Northern Illinois
It has been more than a decade since the teams last played. Four games overall isn’t enough.
Tennessee
Like many on the list, the distance is reasonably close. Hard to believe the teams have never played.