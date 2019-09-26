CHAMPAIGN — The Josh Harris Farewell Tour starts Feb. 14 at the Angels College Classic in Tempe, Ariz. Opponent to be announced later.
The Illinois reliever doesn’t expect any goodbye gifts. Or much fanfare.
All the 26-year-old Marine Corps veteran wants is to pitch. As often as possible.
“I’m just here to play baseball,” Harris said.
Though he has two years of eligibility remaining, Harris swears he won’t be back in 2021.
“It’s definitely not going to happen,” Harris said.
In 2019, Harris threw 16 innings in 24 games. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound left-hander had a 4-2 record and a .161 batting average against (good). He had a 5.06 ERA and walked 24 (not so good).
What’s his job in 2020?
“We’ll see as we move forward,” Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said. “He threw a number of innings this summer and got better. I think he’s made strides. He’s more confident just from the standpoint he’s got more innings under his belt.
“I’m really looking forward to having him on the mound and hopefully taking over a larger role.”
Hartleb also wants to see Harris become one of the team leaders.
“I challenged him a week and a half ago. I said, ‘You’re an older guy that’s respected,’” Hartleb said, “He’s not a real vocal guy. I asked him to be more vocal. He does a great job as far as work ethic, which is part of leadership.”
Harris has been limited some in the fall with a forearm injury. It is not considered serious.
“We’re just going to take it slow,” Harris said.
He’s been throwing in the bullpen, and it has gone well.
“I just haven’t been letting it real loose and playing in the scrimmages,” Harris said. “Nothing to be worried about.”
Close call
There was a time when Harris wasn’t sure he would return to the field for the 2020 season with the Illini.
Pro ball was a possibility, but it didn’t happen.
Harris was always going to come back to school. It was the baseball part that was up in the air.
“I was still on the edge of playing baseball,” Harris said.
The Illini can thank his old team. Harris went home to Beecher for the summer and hooked up again with the Muskies. A few years ago, the longtime amateur team helped inspire him to try college baseball.
This summer, Harris threw 12 innings with a 0.77 ERA. He gave up only two hits with seven walks and 25 strikeouts.
“I was going through my mechanics and working on some stuff,” Harris said. “It was a nice, relaxing summer. I liked the camaraderie of the team,”
Hartleb is thrilled to have him back.
“He’s a great person, and I think he’s talented,” Hartleb said. “Last year, I know he was disappointed with his overall performance. He had some flashes where he was really good. That was part of why he was unsure whether he was going to come back. It had to do with age. It has to do with performance and it also has to do with the fact that he really wants to excel academically.”
No problem for Harris on the academic side. He is carrying a high grade-point-average and is in line to get his communications degree next summer.
After baseball ends, Harris wants to go into law enforcement. Illinois doesn’t have a criminal justice program, so he needed to go another route. Good thing.
“I ended up enjoying it,” Harris said. “I didn’t know what communications was when I got here. Comm 101 is public speaking. I’m going to have to public speak to people that I pull over, and people I talk to on a daily basis. I might as well keep it going.
“It puts me out of my comfort zone.”
Coming soon
Last season, Harris worked with Illinois pitching coach Drew Dickinson. They built a good relationship.
But on Sept. 13, Dickinson announced plans to take the same job at Virginia.
“We were all down in the dumps when Drew told us,” Harris said. “You have to understand the circumstance. You have to understand that he needs to make that career move and it was good for him. I was happy for him.”
Hartleb is looking for Dickinson’s replacement.
“I’m just still in the process of evaluating guys,” Hartleb said. “There’s a sense of urgency, but I’m not in a hurry.”
It’s a key job. For a lot of reasons.
“You have to find someone who is good development-wise, good in recruiting,” Hartleb said.
Harris is looking forward to meeting the new boss of the pitchers.
“I’m excited,” Harris said. “I’m used to change.”
He will have to prove himself again, but isn’t worried.
“I’m confident in my abilities,” Harris said. “I love to push other guys around me to 110 percent and the young guys do the same thing to me. I think it’s all going to work out for the best.”
Harris has the perfect ending in mind for his final college season.
“I would like to be that guy, the dude, the guy that comes in be relied on when stuff gets serious,” Harris said. “Hopefully, I could take that role and run with it and be successful. In the end, we go to Omaha and we meet Drew Dickinson in the World Series and beat Virginia.”