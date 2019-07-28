Illinois football fans woke up to good news Saturday morning: Their team had just landed a commitment from four-star quarterback CJ Dixon of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga.
Dixon, who visited the Illinois campus for a Friday event, is the fifth recruit to say yes to the Illini so far in the class of 2020.
He joins two other four-star commits: St. Louis Trinity Catholic running back Reggie Love and Chicago Marist receiver Jadon Thompson. The class also includes Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale defensive tackle Quinton McCoy and Monroe (N.C.) Union Academy offensive lineman Phifer Griffin.
It’s a start. But there is so much work to do.
As of Saturday afternoon, Illinois stood 77th on Rivals.com’s 2020 class rankings. Behind every Big Ten school ... even Rutgers.
More of a problem for Illinois is where it fits recruiting-wise among the teams in the Big Ten West. The schools it will have to play every year. No matter what.
Iowa ranks No. 18, the best of the West. The Hawkeyes have 22 commits, including five players from Illinois. Safety A.J. Lawson is from nearby Decatur MacArthur.
Minnesota, currently ranked No. 21, matches Iowa with 22 commits. P.J. Fleck doesn’t have many stars in the class. Only one player is considered a four-star prospect. He goes for volume, a strategy that seems to be working.
Northwestern ranks No. 29 with 16 commitments. Four of Pat Fitzgerald’s recruits are from the Land of Lincoln.
Purdue checks in at No. 40 with its 14 commits. The Boilermakers have recruits from 10 different states and the District of Columbia. No grass is growing under Jeff Brohm’s feet.
Wisconsin, with 12 commits, sits No. 42. One of the prospects is from Illinois: St. Charles East offensive lineman Dylan Barrett.
Nebraska, which had the No. 15-ranked class in 2019, is currently No. 52 with its eight-player class. Scott Frost has commitments from three four-star prospects, just like Illinois at the moment.
Helping hands
With a few exceptions, Lovie Smith’s early Illinois staffs were not adept recruiters.
Smith has fixed the problem.
The additions of Rod Smith and Cory Patterson before the start of the 2018 season has boosted recruiting. So has the return of former Illini standout receiver now running backs coach Mike Bellamy, along with help from defensive line coach Austin Clark, cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson and receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker. Plus, don’t forget about the promotion of offensive line coach Bob McClain to the full-time staff.
According to reports, Dixon credited both Smiths (Lovie and Rod) and Bellamy for their roles in his college choice. Bellamy has strong ties to the Atlanta area, a high school football hotbed. Loganville sits 35 miles to the east of Atlanta.
Rod Smith’s offense is appealing for talented throwers, runners and receivers.
The 2019 season will test Smith’s system. He will be using a new quarterback, likely Michigan transfer Brandon Peters or four-star freshman Isaiah Williams. Holdovers Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor are also in the mix.
Intriguing prospect
Dixon reached four-star status without starting at his high school in 2018, a powerhouse that reached the Class 7A state quarterfinals last season. That’s, well, unusual.
Playing behind since-graduated J’Kori Jones (who signed with Butler Community College in Kansas in December), Dixon threw 309 yards and five touchdowns, hitting 24 of 41 passes for the 10-3 Rams.
Despite limited on-field experience, Dixon has a bundle of FBS offers: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Baylor, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland and others were after him.
Why? Start with his size. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Dixon has the height to see over defenses. And his athleticism is also considered an asset.
How sincere were the other offers? Ohio State already has a commitment from four-star Jack Miller of Scottsdale, Ariz. Miller is considered the nation’s No. 4 pro-style quarterback prospect. The Buckeyes also have a pretty good quarterback on campus in Georgia transfer Justin Fields.
Georgia doesn’t seem to need another quarterback for 2020 after earlier landing Carson Beck of Jacksonville, Fla., the nation’s No. 6 pro-style quarterback.
Consider the competition Dixon will face at Illinois.
Barring unforeseen transfers, he will be the fifth scholarship quarterback. Peters will have only one year left going into 2020. But Williams will have three or four years, depending on how much he plays this season. And Robinson and Taylor will have three more seasons of eligibility.
Doesn’t really matter. You can’t have too many good players. Right now, Illinois needs as many as it can get to campus.
Look back at the best years of Illinois recruiting during the past two decades. Ron Zook’s No. 20-ranked class in 2007 included two five-star players (Arrelious Benn and Martez Wilson) and five four-star players.
Bottom line for all rebuilding programs: the more, the merrier.
